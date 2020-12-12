 Skip to content
(NYPost)   More evidence that NYC is the center of the universe, UFO reports are soaring there, have jumped 283% since 2018 and 31% since 2019   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Manhattan, New York City, Brooklyn, The Bronx, UFO sightings, UFOs dancing, wee hours of July, night of Sept.  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They've always been there. It's just that earthly air traffic volumes are so far down that we finally noticed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in other news no one makes drones any more because the public by and large would never want to be able to control a remote helicopter with cameras on them

/hyork
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drones and weed...two things that have become drastically more common in the last few years.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a yet unexplored side effect of covid, or the souls leaving all the dead
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drone traffic control is kinda interesting.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: in other news no one makes drones any more because the public by and large would never want to be able to control a remote helicopter with cameras on them

/hyork


Drones are illegal to fly in NYC.

Not saying that means no one does it, but it's not as common as one would think.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of street lamps in NYC.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunter Biden laptop spottings are over 9000% at the NY Post in 2020
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't they just legalize marijuana in NJ?
/that would explain half the alleged sightings
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Conversely, due to social-distancing, UFIA are down substantially.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man... I hope the aliens ether save us or kill us all.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://onlocationtours.com/locations​/​men-in-black-trilogy/
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Close Encounter - SNL
Youtube PfPdYYsEfAE
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ellen Allien & Apparat - Do Not Break
Youtube 7dstNEoI2c8
 
Evildead4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's just some swamp gas reflecting off of Jupiter...

Could I get you to look right here for a moment?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smask
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like vagrants are using the subway as a toilet -- Swamp gas
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's just Michael Schenker on tour again.

/besides which, he left the band in '78
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Evildead4: It's just some swamp gas reflecting off of Jupiter...

Could I get you to look right here for a moment?
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Ok.  MIB Scene. I worked in 666 3rd Ave. There was an underground passageway to the Chrysler Building. It was bizarre. Underground art instillations and rock walls and a metal cone for no good reason.

I took a video. Spielberg was onto something

https://youtu.be/GoueBSdOg4Y
 
