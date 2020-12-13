 Skip to content
(Some Jack)   Learn what it's like to spend the winter as a caretaker in one of Glacier Park's remote mountain lodges; making repairs, watching it snow, outlining a new writing project   (distinctlymontana.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Swiftcurrent Lake, Grinnell Glacier, Many Glacier Hotel, Glacier County, Montana, Many Glacier, Glacier National Park, Rebecca Wilson, summer work  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't it the Portland airport that has the same carpet?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So Covid....

....

...with poor Internet connections.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: [Fark user image image 460x567]


Ugh, that's me, alright.

It just today snowed properly, for the first time this year, and I went full-Nicholson in about thirty minutes.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THe fact you have to bring and plan your own food for the 5 months would be a hard no. You think the Chalet would have food on hand and proper storage.  It took me 6 months with a full time job to get my preps up to 6 months, and i can still head to the nearby grocery store for items i forgot.
 
picodenico [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a game like that...
/it's pretty good
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie. It doesn't end well.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Watched Dr Sleep last nite. Too bad it didn't do well at box office. Mike Flanagan did a great job getting the new story from the sequel book but with basically the ending from the first book that was missing in the original. I really like the Kubrik movie but this guy threaded the needle real well for both book readers and fans of that film.

On the other hand, maybe they would have changed directors for a sequel though. They get someone newer and cheaper for the third flick. So maybe it would have crapped out if it kept going. It may had been for the best.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nope. Too much like work.
 
