(Yahoo)   Back in October, a man started emailing his extended family to keep them updated on the conditions of his dad, his mom, and his sister. All had COVID-19. Most survived. Here are the emails. FARK doesn't have a "Heartbreaking" tag   (yahoo.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gut-wrenching.  I'm exhausted just reading through it.

Every anti-masker should be forced to read this.
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FNG: Every anti-masker should be forced to read this.


Throw it on the pile.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FNG: Gut-wrenching.  I'm exhausted just reading through it.

Every anti-masker should be forced to read this.


Sadly, it won't help. They will dismiss it as "fear porn", or that she was overweight and her own fault. That's how they rationalize their shiatty behavior and narcissism. Those hundreds of thousands dead are just numbers to them, "no one they know" - like they don't exist.
 
joker420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can tell people a thousand times to wear a mask and they still don't listen, and then this.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These crisis actors are really going the extra mile these days.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I learned this weekend that COVID had finally come for my father in his Akron-area nursing home, so I'm really not getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FNG: Gut-wrenching.  I'm exhausted just reading through it.

Every anti-masker should be forced to read this.


Didn't read the article.  Did a family of anti-maskers die?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I learned this weekend that COVID had finally come for my father in his Akron-area nursing home, so I'm really not getting a kick out of these replies.


Assisted or dementia? Dementia is at least a blessing of forgetfulness or not understanding. Those in assisted living are basically in a prison for the crime of old age.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FNG: Gut-wrenching.  I'm exhausted just reading through it.

Every anti-masker should be forced to read this.

Didn't read the article.  Did a family of anti-maskers die?


Nobody respects you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jeebus Saves: FNG: Gut-wrenching.  I'm exhausted just reading through it.

Every anti-masker should be forced to read this.

Didn't read the article.  Did a family of anti-maskers die?

Nobody respects you.


And everyone knows your mom dropped you in a dumpster.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Petey4335: MikeyFuccon: I learned this weekend that COVID had finally come for my father in his Akron-area nursing home, so I'm really not getting a kick out of these replies.

Assisted or dementia? Dementia is at least a blessing of forgetfulness or not understanding. Those in assisted living are basically in a prison for the crime of old age.


Would you rather they live on the street?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rapmaster2000: Jeebus Saves: FNG: Gut-wrenching.  I'm exhausted just reading through it.

Every anti-masker should be forced to read this.

Didn't read the article.  Did a family of anti-maskers die?

Nobody respects you.

And everyone knows your mom dropped you in a dumpster.


You sat there for 15 minutes waiting for someone to insult you and that was the best you could do?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus. It's a rough world. Stay safe, my friends.
 
