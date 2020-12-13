 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   15% of Millennials expect to retire early, or as it used to be called, give up   (grow.acorns.com) divider line
22
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If by "retire," you mean, "be replaced by machines," then yes.  Yes, they will.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
15% of millennials now expect to retire early, study finds - here's why

Their parents are rich?

(reads article about people who can afford to buy stocks)

awww, yes, so rich people.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Millennial here: How?
Answer: they were already fairly wealthy and didn't get financially murdered in the pandemic.

Me: Must be nice. Maybe they'll invest in my startup Kat09's Discount Guillotine Warehouse where the prices will Rooooolllll......to a better tomorrow?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Millennial here: How?
Answer: they were already fairly wealthy and didn't get financially murdered in the pandemic.

Me: Must be nice. Maybe they'll invest in my startup Kat09's Discount Guillotine Warehouse where the prices will Rooooolllll......to a better tomorrow?

.


Eh.

Taking off early is my plan. 33 years old here. Ive been on this path for awhile, started taking massive control in 2016 of my finances. Bought in a super LCOL area, live drastically below my means. With my new job that I just started, I should be saving/investing about 55-60% of take home, at a minimum. And I dont even make a lot.

It buys you options. I was furloughed for a long while, but since costs are so low, and I had saved, it didn't affect my lifestyle. When looking for jobs, I didn't have to settle or rush into something I truly didnt want. Taking off early is another option that this lifestyle allows.

/Rich? Hahahahaha no.
//Rich parents? Hahahahaha no.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gen x here. Got 22 years in. Will have 30 years in at age 54. Will retire.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A reminder that pre-pandemic 50% of working Americans earned $30,000 or less a year.

For anyone fortunate enough to be paid more than that, congrats, you are an outlier.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Millennial here: How?
Answer: they were already fairly wealthy and didn't get financially murdered in the pandemic.


GrandMa dies early, inheritance kicks in and they cash in the condo.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theteacher: Gen x here. Got 22 years in. Will have 30 years in at age 54. Will retire.


Same-ish
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'We interviewed all these young people with jobs that pay quite a bit more than the median, if not double or triple the median. These are their totally representative of the population stories.'
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think they're more likely to face the Carousel.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: Kat09tails: Millennial here: How?
Answer: they were already fairly wealthy and didn't get financially murdered in the pandemic.

Me: Must be nice. Maybe they'll invest in my startup Kat09's Discount Guillotine Warehouse where the prices will Rooooolllll......to a better tomorrow?.


Eh.

Taking off early is my plan. 33 years old here. Ive been on this path for awhile, started taking massive control in 2016 of my finances. Bought in a super LCOL area, live drastically below my means. With my new job that I just started, I should be saving/investing about 55-60% of take home, at a minimum. And I dont even make a lot.

It buys you options. I was furloughed for a long while, but since costs are so low, and I had saved, it didn't affect my lifestyle. When looking for jobs, I didn't have to settle or rush into something I truly didnt want. Taking off early is another option that this lifestyle allows.

/Rich? Hahahahaha no.
//Rich parents? Hahahahaha no.


Sounds like you don't have a family. That changes A LOT of things.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: 'We interviewed all these young people with jobs that pay quite a bit more than the median, if not double or triple the median. These are their totally representative of the population stories.'


They're talking about 15%...the top earning quartile may well be heavy with folks who want to retire early.

It's not impossible. It can be difficult, for sure, but certainly possible. I know several millennials who are in their 30s and quite possibly on track to do something like this. Most of them did not come from wealth, either.

Engineering, medicine and finance can be very good to you, financially. Building your own successful company is difficult, but people who aren't already rich do it, every day. All of these paths are fraught with possible roadblocks and landmines, and all require investing enormous time, energy and risk. It doesn't always work, but sometimes it does.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was suppose to find Forest Fenn's treasure then retire. But noooooooooooooo. There goes my entire life plan into the hands of a golem. Stupid universe.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: If by "retire," you mean, "be replaced by machines," then yes.  Yes, they will.


The greatest moment in history will be when someone writes code that can write code.

/all the coders who will get left in the dust and start acting like coal industry goombahs
//oh, if only i could be there...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: If by "retire," you mean, "be replaced by machines," then yes.  Yes, they will.

The greatest moment in history will be when someone writes code that can write code.

/all the coders who will get left in the dust and start acting like coal industry goombahs
//oh, if only i could be there...


Depending on your age, we will see it.
Technology is extremely deflationary and is coming for every job. Im an accountant. I'll be replaced with code sooner than later for sure.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm planning on getting out before retirement age.  Considering that keeps going up every year faster than the calendar ticks over, I'll be dead before retirement age so that counts as getting out and I don't have a choice in the matter.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: gameshowhost: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: If by "retire," you mean, "be replaced by machines," then yes.  Yes, they will.

The greatest moment in history will be when someone writes code that can write code.

/all the coders who will get left in the dust and start acting like coal industry goombahs
//oh, if only i could be there...

Depending on your age, we will see it.
Technology is extremely deflationary and is coming for every job. Im an accountant. I'll be replaced with code sooner than later for sure.


I'm not saying you're wrong (you're almost certainly not), but I've been hearing that "coders will be out of a job in 5 years due to automation" since at least the mid-90's. But again, one of these times it's going to be true.

I'm planning on retiring in 4 years (at 55). The secret? Live below your means.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: If by "retire," you mean, "be replaced by machines," then yes.  Yes, they will.

The greatest moment in history will be when someone writes code that can write code.

/all the coders who will get left in the dust and start acting like coal industry goombahs
//oh, if only i could be there...


I'm a programmer/writer. My greatest fear isn't code that can write code - we already have code frameworks capable of fairly sophisticated generation. Quite a bit of that is happening already.

No, my greatest fear is code that can write about code. Right now, my bread & butter depends largely on parsing complex code and the concepts related to that code, then generating documentation that someone at a sixth-grade reading level can understand. (Machine translation tools work best when you write to as low a reading level as possible.) At present, we're not getting that - even with all the work frameworks like Swagger have done to add the underpinnings of that future.

We are getting closer to that, though. We've been building the patterns of our own obsolescence for a long time. I figure that I can keep working until retirement age, but not for much past that because, quite simply, we'll have enough wherewithal to replace what I do. The fun part? I won't be able to go back to coding, because code that can write code will (and must) come before code that can write about code.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fusillade762:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think they're more likely to face the Carousel.

Renew! Renew!
 
bborchar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's no chance we'll retire early (2 kids to raise), but we do have a fully vested pension as well as a 401k. Husband has a pretty stable job so we might actually get the chance, unlike my parents would will probably work until they drop dead because of a life filled with factory layoffs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, if you can, why wouldn't you?

The "I'm gonna work until I die even if I don't have to" people baffle me.
 
