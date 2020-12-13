 Skip to content
 
Headline of the year voting!

(I Heart Radio)   Going to Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall is gonna be like going through TSA Security   (power961.iheart.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Lenox Square Mall, Bloomingdale's, Lenox Square, past year, Neiman Marcus, Streets of Buckhead, metal detectors, Phipps Plaza  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought Lenox was supposed to be one of the "nice" malls like Phipps. Then again, Town Center is little better than a flea market now, and Cumberland got all fancy.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mall?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will you be shopping at Lenox Square this holiday season?

No. The last time I went to Lenox Square was to take kids to ride The Pink Pig. We have friends who have three kids, two with special needs. The older special needs one has CP, the younger is Downs. We would take the older kid for a day here and there, or both kids occasionally, just to give the parents some rest. Very few people would even sign up for it, because the kid with CP was a handful and a half and needed constant attention when she wasn't sleeping. Distraction was important. She was probably 12 (but developmentally about three) and our daughter maybe 6, so it's been over 10 years.

Now that I think about it, the last time I was in a mall with "anchors" like Macy's has probably been over seven years.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just about a month ago, someone was shot inside Apple's new storefront and the most recent incident sent customers running from the Neiman Marcus following a gun misfiring in someone's pocket.


Shait just got serious.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i don't heart radio.  Seriously, fark those guys, they fired my favorite local DJ.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you've never heard this woman's sultry, dulcet voice you don't know what you're missing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they also have to check inside your asshole?
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon it'll be everywhere because the soccer moms and karens wont be happy until this whole country is like a big fascist airport.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to treat every place people gather like they are prisons or else we will lose our freedoms.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. There have been like 10 shootings a year for the last 20 years.  What's the problem?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Soon it'll be everywhere because the soccer moms and karens wont be happy until this whole country is like a big fascist airport.


Papers!  Show your papers!  Where are your papers?  You're not from here!  You're not allowed in here!
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Soon it'll be everywhere because the soccer moms and karens wont be happy until this whole country is like a big fascist airport.


Pick one: your dislike for guns or your dislike for Karens. Can't have it both ways.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: I thought Lenox was supposed to be one of the "nice" malls like Phipps. Then again, Town Center is little better than a flea market now, and Cumberland got all fancy.


I think all the "less nice" malls are closed now.  Online shopping and outdoor lifestyle centers and big boxes have taken that place.
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd have a lot fewer killings if they have the guards make sure everybody's got a mask on, use hand sanitizer, and check their temperature and exclude anybody with a fever.

And if you don't want us pointing that thermometer gun at you, magadude, we've got other kinds of thermometers.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went by one of the last "nice" malls left in St. Louis. Was shocked at how full it was.

You couldn't pay me enough to walk into one of those petri dishes right now.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: pxlboy: I thought Lenox was supposed to be one of the "nice" malls like Phipps. Then again, Town Center is little better than a flea market now, and Cumberland got all fancy.

I think all the "less nice" malls are closed now.  Online shopping and outdoor lifestyle centers and big boxes have taken that place.


That's just what I remember. I left Georgia in the summer of 2014.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: pxlboy: I thought Lenox was supposed to be one of the "nice" malls like Phipps. Then again, Town Center is little better than a flea market now, and Cumberland got all fancy.

I think all the "less nice" malls are closed now.  Online shopping and outdoor lifestyle centers and big boxes have taken that place.


"Outdoor lifestyle centers." I understand the individual words, but put together they make no sense to me. And I'm OK with that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that tells me all i need to know...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: and the most recent incident sent customers running from the Neiman Marcus following a gun misfiring in someone's pocket.


Shait just got serious.


Well regulated militia amiright?

Still not as embarrassing as having it misfire when you're using a portable toilet.

https://www.nola.com/news/crime_polic​e​/article_388d92f8-7143-54f6-84b2-09eca​cbb7f8d.html
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to a Real Mall in like 20 years......didn't like em back then & still don't like em now......I shop online or at Walfart go Fig.......

Gotta get back to me westerns!!!!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: 12349876: pxlboy: I thought Lenox was supposed to be one of the "nice" malls like Phipps. Then again, Town Center is little better than a flea market now, and Cumberland got all fancy.

I think all the "less nice" malls are closed now.  Online shopping and outdoor lifestyle centers and big boxes have taken that place.

"Outdoor lifestyle centers." I understand the individual words, but put together they make no sense to me. And I'm OK with that.


There's a variety of interpretations of that phrase but the key is no shared climate control areas.  Dicks and Old Navy might be right next to each other like my city, but you have to go outside to switch stores.  For the small stores, various styles of imitating downtowns are common.  For the big stores, it often isn't much different from a giant strip mall.  And the food places that are often sprinkled throughout are often stand alone.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billstewart: They'd have a lot fewer killings if they have the guards make sure everybody's got a mask on, use hand sanitizer, and check their temperature and exclude anybody with a fever.

And if you don't want us pointing that thermometer gun at you, magadude, we've got other kinds of thermometers.


You think it's MAGAs doing all the shootings, you sweet summer child.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, so now if I have a long layover in Atlanta and want to take the train to the mall, I gotta go through detectors at both ends of my train ride.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: lolmao500: Soon it'll be everywhere because the soccer moms and karens wont be happy until this whole country is like a big fascist airport.

Pick one: your dislike for guns or your dislike for Karens. Can't have it both ways.


Why exactly can one not dislike guns and want stronger controls on access to them, while also not wanting to have to empty one's pockets when entering an increasing number of large public facilities?  In fact it seems having more of the former should mean we need less of the latter.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd love to go through Annie Lennox as if I were TSA security.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Over the past year, 7 shooting incidents at the mall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

12349876: allears: 12349876: pxlboy: I thought Lenox was supposed to be one of the "nice" malls like Phipps. Then again, Town Center is little better than a flea market now, and Cumberland got all fancy.

I think all the "less nice" malls are closed now.  Online shopping and outdoor lifestyle centers and big boxes have taken that place.

"Outdoor lifestyle centers." I understand the individual words, but put together they make no sense to me. And I'm OK with that.

There's a variety of interpretations of that phrase but the key is no shared climate control areas.  Dicks and Old Navy might be right next to each other like my city, but you have to go outside to switch stores.  For the small stores, various styles of imitating downtowns are common.  For the big stores, it often isn't much different from a giant strip mall.  And the food places that are often sprinkled throughout are often stand alone.


Isn't much different than a strip mall? Sounds exactly like a strip mall. I guess that's what passes for a lifestyle these days. Beam me up, Scotty.

In other news, my house doesn't have bathrooms. We have elimination and refreshment centers.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This has been a way of life at this mall since December 15th, 1984. Go ahead and call me a racist bastard, but it is what it is. Anytime you merge shopping and mass transit.......Wheaton Plaza (Marylanf)is right up there with the best of the worst.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've lived here 30 years and I still don't know what the attraction is to that place.  Nightmare traffic getting there and trying to get away.  I live OTP so maybe that is why I don't understand.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'd love to go through Annie Lennox as if I were TSA security.


We all would!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: This has been a way of life at this mall since December 15th, 1984. Go ahead and call me a racist bastard, but it is what it is. Anytime you merge shopping and mass transit.......Wheaton Plaza (Marylanf)is right up there with the best of the worst.


You'd have a point if that mall hasn't been served by MARTA for years.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What the hell is going on in Buckhead that's making everyone so violent all of a sudden?

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atla​n​ta/2-men-shot-after-fight-breaks-out-h​oliday-party-buckhead-hotel/QQTLDMFRMN​A45AK4JSAKUJ3KBE/
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

allears: 12349876: allears: 12349876: pxlboy: I thought Lenox was supposed to be one of the "nice" malls like Phipps. Then again, Town Center is little better than a flea market now, and Cumberland got all fancy.

I think all the "less nice" malls are closed now.  Online shopping and outdoor lifestyle centers and big boxes have taken that place.

"Outdoor lifestyle centers." I understand the individual words, but put together they make no sense to me. And I'm OK with that.

There's a variety of interpretations of that phrase but the key is no shared climate control areas.  Dicks and Old Navy might be right next to each other like my city, but you have to go outside to switch stores.  For the small stores, various styles of imitating downtowns are common.  For the big stores, it often isn't much different from a giant strip mall.  And the food places that are often sprinkled throughout are often stand alone.

Isn't much different than a strip mall? Sounds exactly like a strip mall. I guess that's what passes for a lifestyle these days. Beam me up, Scotty.

In other news, my house doesn't have bathrooms. We have elimination and refreshment centers.


Some of them are pretty close to strip malls, some of them look a lot fancier on the outside and fancier landscaping and different parking arrangements than your grandmothers strip mall.

When I hear strip mall, I'm thinking more the second picture I'm going to post than the first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, your daily routine may suck a bit, but you've got the right to keep an arsenal that can stop a budding dictator in his tracks stop your neighbor from telling you where to dump your garbage forever.
 
joker420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we get gun control yet?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bucket_pup: This has been a way of life at this mall since December 15th, 1984. Go ahead and call me a racist bastard, but it is what it is. Anytime you merge shopping and mass transit.......Wheaton Plaza (Marylanf)is right up there with the best of the worst.

You'd have a point if that mall hasn't been served by MARTA for years.


I grew up there....my time line is valid. The day after the MARTA station opened, robberies went through the roof and never looked back.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: gameshowhost: I'd love to go through Annie Lennox as if I were TSA security.

We all would!


wait your turn, would ya
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
December 15th, 1984 is the day the MARTA station opened....
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RTFHL to this tune:

Bound to Ride (Live)
Youtube Id3DstMfgIA
 
tjfly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's because all the Proud Boys. Every time I see a Proud Boy, I cross the street. My personal choice.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If this type of setup had been in place at the Twin Pines Mall, then the Libyans would have never shot the place up...

cinemadebuteco.com.brView Full Size
 
Electrify
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better to have metal detectors everywhere than to do something rash, like reasonable gun control.

/are you enjoying your freedom yet?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tjfly: It's because all the Proud Boys. Every time I see a Proud Boy, I cross the street. My personal choice.


It's hell to see sexy over there so I guess crossing the street isn't for me to judge.  No more info needed.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
