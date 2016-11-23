 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Oh oh oh. What do you want for christmas? COVID? Well good news   (news.sky.com) divider line
limboslam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't NCIS have a show where they spent the entire episode looking for the bioterrorist only to find out it was one superspreading sick Santa?

Life imitates art.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People seem to think just because there is a vaccine rollout that we are saved.
Far, far from it.

The homelessness is going to be bigly.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DRTFA.....I don't give out Cookies I did make myself & since I don't bake......
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you get the cheapest Santa available.

toledoblade.comView Full Size
 
