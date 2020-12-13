 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   PSA - If you find a World War II grenade on a beach and take it home, do not stick a hot pin in it to check whether it is whale vomit   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
879 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2020 at 5:13 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I grabbed the grenade and ran with it at arms' length into the kitchen where I hurled it into the sink. 'We just went into survival mode."

It's back to survival school for you kiddo.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Consult the Book of Armaments, chapter two, verses nine through twenty-one.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phosphorus grenade?
That's very weird, certainly doesn't resemble a grenade.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


I'm sure Subby in all of their genius immediately knew what this was without context.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Couldn't fat also burn like that?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WTF would you bring that home for?
 
shaggai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thought it would be a German stick-bomb and they tried to use it as a hammer.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: WTF would you bring that home for?


Maybe on the off-chance that it was whale vomit?  That stuff is actually quite valuable.
 
Watubi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Daily Fail translation: grenade = flare
 
mrschwen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: studebaker hoch: WTF would you bring that home for?

Maybe on the off-chance that it was whale vomit?  That stuff is actually quite valuable.


More than quite valuable. More like won the lottery valuable.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whale Vomit is the name of my Phish/Billy Ocean mariachi tribute band.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: studebaker hoch: WTF would you bring that home for?

Maybe on the off-chance that it was whale vomit?  That stuff is actually quite valuable.


ambre gris is the right term.
 
lamric
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 305x407]

I'm sure Subby in all of their genius immediately knew what this was without context.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No explosion. Only fire. I'm sorely disappointed.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
after she had read suggestions on social media

That's always a good idea.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Call of Duty taught me you're supposed to yell:

GRANATAAAAAA!
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: "I grabbed the grenade and ran with it at arms' length into the kitchen where I hurled it into the sink. 'We just went into survival mode."

It's back to survival school for you kiddo.


Illegal Fireworks
Youtube Zc2d652_2hE
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the old hand grenade hidden in a lump of ambergris trick.  That's the second time I've seen that this week.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Switch dumbass tag for the curious tag.
 
