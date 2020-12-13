 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(Fast Company)   Well, aren't these a bunch of special little snowflakes   (fastcompany.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool, Snow, Photography, Camera, Nathan Myhrvold, Grand Canyon, individual snowflakes, Arizona, Microscope  
•       •       •

1998 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2020 at 5:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better than what I expected.
 
Truck Fump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its been done...and in 1885
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cold is also important to a snowflake's shape, says Myhrvold, who shot his specimens at temperatures between -15°F and -20°F. You might call this the snowflake sweet spot: They form into the "best," most complex designs between these temperatures.

Having lived in some of the frigid locales of the Midwest, I can safely say that it doesn't generally snow when it's that cold out. The air can't hold enough water vapour for snow to form. I have to imagine he's making these snowflakes himself.

Phony! He's a phony!
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's great, if the temperature of your house is -1
 
mateomaui
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Very cool, thanks for sharing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Its been done...and in 1885


My finite/infinite math formula proves often many snowflakes are identical.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Snow the next Flake newz..........
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, I know Nathan. He's a super nice guy and is a big benefactor to paleontology.

Look his past up. Post doc under Hawking, big shot at Microsoft, and doing all sorts of cool things with it.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.