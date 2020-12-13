 Skip to content
(NPR)   In 1991 the state of Texas voted to rename any town or geographical feature with the word "negro" in its name for a prominent African American instead. Almost 30 years later that hasn't happened. Why? Because the federal government won't let them   (npr.org) divider line
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I grew up less than a mile away from "Negro Hill" in Pierce County, WI, although the locals pronounced it with two G's. I thought it was a backwoods redneck BS thing until I was gifted a Wisconsin Back Roads Atlas for my 16th birthday, and saw Negro Hill written plain as day on the map.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh, I've driven by there without knowing.

/Lake City resident
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since "negro" means "black" in Spanish and Spanish names are all over Texas, this is stupid.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In 1991 the state of Texas voted to rename any town or geographical feature with the word "negro" in its name for a prominent African American instead.

Not towns. There's a separate process for towns. Only geographic features and "locales", which I think means unincorporated settlements.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Since "negro" means "black" in Spanish and Spanish names are all over Texas, this is stupid.


That was my thought, too, but it turns out a lot of them were overtly named for black people. And now that term is considered archaic due to connotations (UNCF excepted because reasons).
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Since "negro" means "black" in Spanish and Spanish names are all over Texas, this is stupid.


Next you'll be telling me how statues of confederate generals erected in the 1950s are historically important
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [Fark user image 850x865]


I'm confused as to when the Balkans became part of Texas.  As would a bunch of Slavs, I would wager.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Name changes need Fed approval and it can be held up for lots of reasons.  It took the Messiah .. I mean Obama to change the name of Mt. McKinley to Denali.  The OH congressional delegation always blocked it

/dnrtfa
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"White Woman Creek" still exists.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
None of those places originally had "negro" in their names..
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [Fark user image image 850x865]


They make a great sandwich

shewearsmanyhats.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Texas is really shiatting the bed in recent weeks.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 850x478]

The town considered changing its name in 2005 amid concerns that "White Settlement" was deterring potential businesses. The proposal was ultimately defeated by a margin of 9-to-1 among the 2,500 residents who voted

 
Bukharin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Since "negro" means "black" in Spanish and Spanish names are all over Texas, this is stupid.


FTFA:  Scattered across the state, there are places named "Negro Bend," "Negro Hollow" and "Negrohead Bluff"

That's odd, I can't find a translation from spanish to english for those places mentioned in the article...it's almost like there's some sort of context to the name changes where they may not be related to the spanish meaning?
 
tasteme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see a red door and I want to paint it negro.
No colors anymore I want them to turn negro.
I see negro in your skimpy summer clothes
I have to turn my head as my negro grows.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Since "negro" means "black" in Spanish and Spanish names are all over Texas, this is stupid.


Like that famous Spanish landmark Negrohead Bluff .
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Disband the federal government.  Problem solved.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Years ago, due mainly to that mighty historian Oprah, Minnesota changed all the squaw names.  Squaw didn't actually mean what Oprah said it did, but anyway it was probably the right thing to do.  So, one of the counties fought renaming squaw creek, and squaw lake because it was a 150 year old name, so they said rename it to "politically correct creek", and "politically correct lake".  Of course, those names were for some reason rejected, because the liberals in the government always know what's best.
 
