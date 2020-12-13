 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The 2021 version of "papers please" could be proof that you've been vaccinated from COVID-19   (nytimes.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Forehead tattoos, nothing else will do for me and you.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
kosmovirtuaal.softf1.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snocone: Forehead tattoos, nothing else will do for me and you.


I vote we require forehead tattoos of the people who refuse vaccination and are also registered Republicans.

I wonder how many of them will end up with POOR IMPULSE CONTROL above their eyebrows?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

skatedrifter: [kosmovirtuaal.softf1.com image 794x624]


Well that image takes me back.

Now I'm wondering if we can start a conspiracy theory that all cell phones and PCs made since Y2K have a secret tracking chip in them that logs personal info and usernames and sends them to the NSA, so the morons end up taking their electronics outside and shooting them and setting them on fire.  Unfortunately I think Drew wouldn't be able to weather the reduction in posts and stories to this site....
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'mma get mine laminated!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is honestly probably how this is going to go: if you have had a test, you carry the dated test results with you, or you carry your vaccination against Covid-19 papers with you, and if you don't wear a mask, don't have proof of test or vaccination, you don't get into the workplace, event location, stadium, theater, store, etc.

I'm okay with this.

I'm sick and tired of people who cannot be mildly inconvenienced by putting on a mask to help keep me and my loved ones safe. It is simply the act of a selfish and stupid animal to not wear a mask. These people spend more time complaining about masks than it would take to actually put on a f*cking mask.

F*ck them, f*ck anti-vaxxers, f*ck science-denying assholes. These people have decided they don't give a sh*t about society, I fail to see why society should give a sh*t about them or why I should spend any time at all giving a damn about their rights or freedoms when they sure as sh*t don't give a damn about mine.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I already have one of those yellow vaccination pamphlet things. Really don't have a problem with adding another stamp or whatever to it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And they argue that the smartphone apps - which people may use to retrieve their virus test results and immunizations directly from their heath providers - are more reliable than paper health documents, which may be forged.

We just had a story within the last month or two about people forging negative test results by editing text files. By the time a system can be rolled out and debugged it will already be obsolete. COVID-19 is not nearly as contagious as measles, which can spread even when 90% of people are vaccinated.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

null: snocone: Forehead tattoos, nothing else will do for me and you.

I vote we require forehead tattoos of the people who refuse vaccination and are also registered Republicans.

I wonder how many of them will end up with POOR IMPULSE CONTROL above their eyebrows?


I imagine most of them will get RACIALLY INSENSITIVE
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chariset: null: snocone: Forehead tattoos, nothing else will do for me and you.

I vote we require forehead tattoos of the people who refuse vaccination and are also registered Republicans.

I wonder how many of them will end up with POOR IMPULSE CONTROL above their eyebrows?

I imagine most of them will get RACIALLY INSENSITIVE


We could just offer them free forehead tattoos that say MAGA so they can go hatless.  Serves the same purpose.

/tell them after the fact the tat ink contained their mandatory microchip and also mercury, radioactive tracer, and vaccine.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What February will look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snocone: Forehead tattoos, nothing else will do for me and you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just scan my damn vaccine microchip and be done with it already.

/do these people not chip their pets?
//thanks for the free chip
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't wait to get my chip.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Show your vaccine card or you don't vote. :)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's what is nice about New Mexico's testing through the DOH.  They text the results, and it is easy to find the results on their website when date of birth and date of test are provided.

My sisters on the other side of the Mississippi will make proof of vaccine required for any future holiday plans for 2021.  So that's good.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: What February will look like
[Fark user image 319x400]


Imagine school kids needing proof of vaccination.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Straight up, I'm probably requiring it to set foot on my premises. Mine will be available for you to see, if you don't have one, my door doesn't open. If this makes you mad, I'm fine with it. Feel free to rage outside while I call the police and property security, and charge your securing credit card 50% for wasting my time.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
animalclinicofwoodruff.comView Full Size


Have you had your shots?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think the 2021 version of "papers please" will be "show me your hunting license so you can vote, Citizen."
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the point of putting a 5G chip in the vaccine if you need to get a pass on your phone? Just scan the chip in my arm for confirmation, aholes.
 
mateomaui
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TomDooley: I think the 2021 version of "papers please" will be "show me your hunting license so you can vote, Citizen."


Haha joke's on you, that's not even a voting year.
 
