(Rockford Register Star)   Apparently an 11-year-old letter from a dead writer to a dead recipient and found in a random safe deposit box is enough to charge someone with homicide   (rrstar.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Safe deposit box, Jesse Smith, Auburn, Alabama, Crime, safe deposit box, Dougherty County, Georgia, Safe, Charles Dougherty  
posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2020 at 3:33 PM (47 minutes ago)



ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt the letter was the sole evidence, it probably just pointed them in the right direction.  Now was that legal, "fruit of the poisonous tree" and all that, I can't say
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?


Good try, coppers, see if I ever reveal where I hid the money
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZAZ: You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?


I... smelt it... and... dealt it... *dies*
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just based on the mugshot it's obvious he did do something.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe enough to indict, but you can't convict on that. As his lawyer says, he can't cross-examine a dead person.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I doubt the letter was the sole evidence, it probably just pointed them in the right direction.  Now was that legal, "fruit of the poisonous tree" and all that, I can't say


On at least one episode of Cold Case, one investigator found two letters from separate jails, saying some guy was bragging about getting away with murder.  The original investigation ignored them, but there was so much detail in each letter, the cold case got hot and the perp was caught after decades.

The other scenario that seems likely is someone admitted to being the wheelman but pointed the finger at this guy, and the family didn't want it known back then their loved one was an accomplice.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok. So maybe Santa did kill the girl. But has it occurred to the DA that maybe he had his reasons, like she was naughty?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Why, Uncle Jesse, why??"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZAZ: You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?


I am D.B. Cooper.  I jumped out of that plane with the money when I was 2 years old.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: ZAZ: You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?

I... smelt it... and... dealt it... *dies*


There is ... another ... Sky ... walk-er ...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's Santa's less successful and deadbeat brother.  A relative Clause.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I doubt the letter was the sole evidence, it probably just pointed them in the right direction.  Now was that legal, "fruit of the poisonous tree" and all that, I can't say


Unless they got the letter illegally it wouldn't be poisonous fruit.  It might be hearsay, but police are free to follow up on hearsay as long as they dot their i's and cross their t's when it comes to warrants and such.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZAZ: You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?


"I shredded ballots in Pittsburgh. They were paying cash, I needed the money. *cough cough* The guy who was running the thing, his name was Hun..." *dead*
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: whither_apophis: I doubt the letter was the sole evidence, it probably just pointed them in the right direction.  Now was that legal, "fruit of the poisonous tree" and all that, I can't say

Unless they got the letter illegally it wouldn't be poisonous fruit.  It might be hearsay, but police are free to follow up on hearsay as long as they dot their i's and cross their t's when it comes to warrants and such.


Yup. Letter might not hold up as testimony, but it can hand them perfectly legitimate leads to follow.
I am betting they followed up on a lead from that letter and that either got them something solid, or someone that was still alive, or both.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?


I am a secret assasin who murdered many people under the instructions of a certain politician who would give me the kill order on the basis of the color of her pantsuit. A dark color meant I needed to kill someone that day.

The thing is she never paid me. I was paid by this other guy code name R.O.R.O.S.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One drug stash is hidden in a hollowed out log in my fire pile, another is buried two feet under my vegetable garden, a third is underneath my next door neighbour's junk pile.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: ZAZ: You're on your deathbed but still alert. Time for a confession or accusation. What beans (real or fictitious) do you spill?

I am a secret assasin who murdered many people under the instructions of a certain politician who would give me the kill order on the basis of the color of her pantsuit. A dark color meant I needed to kill someone that day.

The thing is she never paid me. I was paid by this other guy code name R.O.R.O.S.


ruh roh
 
