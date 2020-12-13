 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   College students; the silent killers   (nytimes.com) divider line
5
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No wonder there. With pics like this coming from University campuses, shocked its not worse. This was taken near UofM in Ann Arbor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

crustysandman: No wonder there. With pics like this coming from University campuses, shocked its not worse. This was taken near UofM in Ann Arbor.
[Fark user image 425x555]


I remember back in the 90s "safe sex" was all the rage.  Now days the kids just rawdawg everything.   I blame the internet.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh more like Bioterrorist Betsy DeVos the obnoxious killer.

She pushed schools being open for in person classes. If she shutdown all public, charter and private k-12 schools there might've been some pressure to keep colleges closed.

Try blaming the wealthy, very much grownass, adults who actually caused the problems instead of students who are not in power.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Uh more like Bioterrorist Betsy DeVos the obnoxious killer.

She pushed schools being open for in person classes. If she shutdown all public, charter and private k-12 schools there might've been some pressure to keep colleges closed.

Try blaming the wealthy, very much grownass, adults who actually caused the problems instead of students who are not in power.


Exactly this.
On one of our jobs, we keep seeing another subcontractor's crew who don't have their masks on, or are not wearing them properly (usually on the chin or below the nose). We keep telling the GC, verbally and via written emails, that this is a problem and they need to address it. I find it odd that this continues, since this is in NYC. If an inspector comes in, they're screwed.
One thing that I've noticed is that the lead guy in that crew is the worst offender. The problem starts at the top.
If the person in charge is being half assed about masking, what do you think most of the crew will do?

Oh, and that's one classy sign there frat boys.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

MIZ...OU idiots
 
