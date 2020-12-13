 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Turns out the big fears of a winter "twindemic" have largely been averted since so many people actually did the responsible thing and got the seasonal flu vaccine this year. Now, if we could just get everyone to wear a mask   (nytimes.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the social distancing helped too.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."


It's a Catch-22.

If the precautions work, then the problem was overblown and we need to reopen.
If the precautions don't work, then the precautions did nothing and we need to reopen.

It's like a good defenseman in hockey. If they do their job right, you won't even notice them.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publix gives you a $10 gift card when you get a flu vaccine.  Hell yeah I got mine.  Used it to buy a sixer of Bell's Two Hearted.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANNY!
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that the steps an individual can take to try to prevent getting Covid are pretty much the same for Influenza  made it a non-issue. If you are isolating, washing your hands religiously and not touching your face for Covid you pretty much got most of the battle dealt with for the flu
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Madman drummers bummers: Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."

It's a Catch-22.

If the precautions work, then the problem was overblown and we need to reopen.
If the precautions don't work, then the precautions did nothing and we need to reopen.

It's like a good defenseman in hockey. If they do their job right, you won't even notice them.


God i wish you were wrong.

Fitting username tho.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Madman drummers bummers: Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."

It's a Catch-22.

If the precautions work, then the problem was overblown and we need to reopen.
If the precautions don't work, then the precautions did nothing and we need to reopen.

It's like a good defenseman in hockey. If they do their job right, you won't even notice them.


In fairness, it is entirely possible to for precautions to be worthless and then watch people falsely claim credit...

"Our prayers were heard! I told you! These human sacrifices were exactly what we needed to prevent to the end of the world!!!"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First year a high percentage of the population is wearing masks and disinfecting and social distancing.  Flu no so bad this year?  Imagine that.  Doesn't take a scientific study.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Publix gives you a $10 gift card when you get a flu vaccine.  Hell yeah I got mine.  Used it to buy a sixer of Bell's Two Hearted.


Free beer is always cause to celebrate.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because most people are wearing masks and social distancing, contrary to idiotic hysteria?

The flu vaccine only has 52% coverage this year.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, it's entirely possible that COVID-20 or worse has already been unleashed because someone decided to eat a stranger critter that you've never heard of.

By the end of March, we should know whether or not there's an issue.

Sleep tight.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Sword and Shield: Madman drummers bummers: Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."

It's a Catch-22.

If the precautions work, then the problem was overblown and we need to reopen.
If the precautions don't work, then the precautions did nothing and we need to reopen.

It's like a good defenseman in hockey. If they do their job right, you won't even notice them.

In fairness, it is entirely possible to for precautions to be worthless and then watch people falsely claim credit...

"Our prayers were heard! I told you! These human sacrifices were exactly what we needed to prevent to the end of the world!!!"


Well I'm sure there's nothing dishonest in your post
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The only reason flu numbers are so low is because doctors are reporting flu patients as covid - since they have a lot of similar symptoms - so they can get more money from the government!"

/ not a direct quote, but heard from one of my co-workers
/ told to him by his father
/ told to him by his doctor
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Madman drummers bummers: Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."

It's a Catch-22.

If the precautions work, then the problem was overblown and we need to reopen.
If the precautions don't work, then the precautions did nothing and we need to reopen.

It's like a good defenseman in hockey. If they do their job right, you won't even notice them.


That's the old public health paradox: Get enough people to cooperate with prevention measures and a crisis is averted. Yet other people cry, "Hey! Nothing happened! Much ado about nothing!"

/old public health guy
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here in metro Detroit, I literally can't remember the last time I saw someone in public not wearing a mask.  I guess all of this "if we could just get everyone to wear a mask" talk must depend on region?
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: First year a high percentage of the population is wearing masks and disinfecting and social distancing.  Flu no so bad this year?  Imagine that.  Doesn't take a scientific study.


My wife and daughter have both been home since March, I've worked from home since 2004. Typically I'm the least likely in the house to get sick since I easily do 80% of my work virtually.  This year, not a single person in the house has gotten sick. My wife's office SHUT IT ALL DOWN when they had a positive test in March. 

The disease vectors in our house have been reduced to as close to zero as we can get.  We also all got our flu shots. Put lockdown, masks, and vaccinations together this year and no one has had the sniffles, this NEVER happens before Dec.  We nearly always have a whole family drop out sometime around Sept. and occasionally an early fall bug.

Fark these maskholes, I may never go out without a mask again.  I farkin like not having 1-3 weeks of feeling like shiat in early winter.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TFA: "In the United States, the cancellation of large indoor gatherings, closings of schools and use of masks to prevent coronavirus transmission have also driven down levels of all respiratory diseases, including influenza."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Sword and Shield: Madman drummers bummers: Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."

It's a Catch-22.

If the precautions work, then the problem was overblown and we need to reopen.
If the precautions don't work, then the precautions did nothing and we need to reopen.

It's like a good defenseman in hockey. If they do their job right, you won't even notice them.

That's the old public health paradox: Get enough people to cooperate with prevention measures and a crisis is averted. Yet other people cry, "Hey! Nothing happened! Much ado about nothing!"

/old public health guy


No one appreciates the 100-year flood wall until the 90 year flood hits.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're not even close to the end of flu season, so don't go licking countertops just yet.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: TFA: "In the United States, the cancellation of large indoor gatherings, closings of schools and use of masks to prevent coronavirus transmission have also driven down levels of all respiratory diseases, including influenza."

[Fark user image image 425x408]


Or maybe, maybe, SARS-CoV-2 is more infectious than the reigning strain of influenza for a variety of reasons.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Publix gives you a $10 gift card when you get a flu vaccine.  Hell yeah I got mine.  Used it to buy a sixer of Bell's Two Hearted.


I sure debated that shot from there. Went with my doctor instead because there are a few different types and did not trust a pharmacist to give the right one. The one I got gave me a fever and I threw up a few hours latter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Considering most international borders are closed we have fewer people coming in from abroad, and those who do come are typically forced to quarantine, we have a much lower population of infected people to seed the spread of influenza. Unless some hog or poultry farm in the US suddenly has an outbreak that jumps to humans we should be all good.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: Here in metro Detroit, I literally can't remember the last time I saw someone in public not wearing a mask.  I guess all of this "if we could just get everyone to wear a mask" talk must depend on region?


In MD here- pretty much 100% mask wearing in stores, and yet people still aren't consistently wearing masks outside and a surprising number of people still think its fine to take their mask off for [reason].

So yeah. Even here which went all in on mask wearing, people are still being idiots
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Sword and Shield: Madman drummers bummers: Inevitable right-wing whinging: "See? We told you the fearmongering was overblown."

It's a Catch-22.

If the precautions work, then the problem was overblown and we need to reopen.
If the precautions don't work, then the precautions did nothing and we need to reopen.

It's like a good defenseman in hockey. If they do their job right, you won't even notice them.

That's the old public health paradox: Get enough people to cooperate with prevention measures and a crisis is averted. Yet other people cry, "Hey! Nothing happened! Much ado about nothing!"

/old public health guy


"I don't know why we even pay IT. The servers never crash, and all they do is sit around and check the same 3 screens all day"
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: Here in metro Detroit, I literally can't remember the last time I saw someone in public not wearing a mask.  I guess all of this "if we could just get everyone to wear a mask" talk must depend on region?


Pretty much.

I don't see anyone in Madison, WI not wearing a mask when I'm out.

My BIL lives in Stevens Point, WI and says maybe 20% of the people he sees out wear one.

Definitely varies by region.  YMMV...
 
blockhouse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: fortheloveofgod: Here in metro Detroit, I literally can't remember the last time I saw someone in public not wearing a mask.  I guess all of this "if we could just get everyone to wear a mask" talk must depend on region?

In MD here- pretty much 100% mask wearing in stores, and yet people still aren't consistently wearing masks outside and a surprising number of people still think its fine to take their mask off for [reason].

So yeah. Even here which went all in on mask wearing, people are still being idiots


We kept hearing earlier this summer that outdoor spread was essentially not a thing.  I think that's why otherwise well-informed, well-meaning people can be cavalier about not wearing masks outdoors.
 
nbt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Search "southern hemisphere flu season 2020" to see the data for yourselves.  Hint - they didn't have one.  Why?  Masks and staying home.  That's why people who live in the home of influenza are diligent about mask wearing at the first sniffle.

Proof masks work.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Katie98_KT: fortheloveofgod: Here in metro Detroit, I literally can't remember the last time I saw someone in public not wearing a mask.  I guess all of this "if we could just get everyone to wear a mask" talk must depend on region?

In MD here- pretty much 100% mask wearing in stores, and yet people still aren't consistently wearing masks outside and a surprising number of people still think its fine to take their mask off for [reason].

So yeah. Even here which went all in on mask wearing, people are still being idiots

We kept hearing earlier this summer that outdoor spread was essentially not a thing.  I think that's why otherwise well-informed, well-meaning people can be cavalier about not wearing masks outdoors.


Yeah, but you'd think when 60-75% of the people around you are wearing masks, you'd get it by now. And when there's a mask mandate saying you have to wear one. Like, its December. This isn't a new concept.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Because most people are wearing masks and social distancing, contrary to idiotic hysteria?


From what I've seen in Florida:

60% of people are wearing a mask more or less properly in situations they should

20% wear one but incorrectly or carelessly (ex: not over the nose)

20% are maskholes or otherwise idiots who refuse to wear one, have to be nagged about it, keep taking it off at every excuse (like talking to someone), etc. Chances of maskhole behavior increase in correlation with alcohol consumption.

Numbers will vary by county. Some counties have mask mandates despite governor dipshiat, some don't.

Some people are really inconsistent. They wear masks properly at work but after work go hang out at a bar.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In the past, I've always just walked into the clinic and gotten a flu shot without waiting. From the time I park to the time I'm back in my car has never been more than five minutes. This year, I had to wait an hour and a half, it was crazy how long the line was.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheFoz: fortheloveofgod: Here in metro Detroit, I literally can't remember the last time I saw someone in public not wearing a mask.  I guess all of this "if we could just get everyone to wear a mask" talk must depend on region?

Pretty much.

I don't see anyone in Madison, WI not wearing a mask when I'm out.

My BIL lives in Stevens Point, WI and says maybe 20% of the people he sees out wear one.

Definitely varies by region.  YMMV...


Why are you out?

Because reasons?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "The only reason flu numbers are so low is because doctors are reporting flu patients as covid - since they have a lot of similar symptoms - so they can get more money from the government!"


CDC has a COVID-flu-pnuemonia graph online showing all three conditions combined compared to the last few years. The worst of the worst flu season in recent years (2018) comes close to the bottom of the troughs between COVID waves.

Anyone who says it's "just the flu" can be met with "if by that you mean the worst flu season since 1919 then sure."
 
flood222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: BUT MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANNY!


I don't think many people realize that we are just animals in a cage.  They have been sold the narrative that they are free individuals. 

You are an animal in a cage.  Act like it.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: In MD here- pretty much 100% mask wearing in stores, and yet people still aren't consistently wearing masks outside and a surprising number of people still think its fine to take their mask off for [reason].


People seem to think being outside is some cure-all against COVID. Being outside is better than being inside if you're social distancing.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got my flu shot in late September. I get a flu vaccine every year. Never have had side effects.

Got a 61year old neighbor who got the shot once, suffered flu like symptoms, as some are wont to do, and never got another. Outright refuses to, even this year.

I don't know what to think about it. I always thought folks who made those claims were full of shiat, but my nurse twin confirmed that. Some people do indeed have side effects. And 're majority of those folks truly believe the side effects are far worse than getting the flu itself.

The vaccine itself isn't the live flu virus, yet some folks suffer from flu like symptoms. I guess it is what it is.

I wish those folks luck, especially this year. The anxiety of trying to figure out which is the flu, versus which is COVID, would be worse than suffering the side effects from the shot itself, at least for me. But again, it is what it is.

Do whatcha gotta do. Maybe someday we'll get to the point where flu like side effects won't be an issue.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mask wearing, etc. Undoubtedly has contributed to the mild flu season.

I dare say that I want restaurant and food workers wearing masks to continue after the pandemic is over.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Of course, it's entirely possible that COVID-20 or worse has already been unleashed because someone decided to eat a stranger critter that you've never heard of.

By the end of March, we should know whether or not there's an issue.

Sleep tight.


That is quite possibly either the stupidest thing I've ever read or the most vile thing I've ever read.

You're either willfully ignorant or sloppily bad.

Pick one. You're either a cartoon villain or a modern day right-wing preacher.
 
