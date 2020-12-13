 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Connecticut mom just a little upset after learning her 6-year-old son racks up $16,000 in app-store charges for Sonic Forces video game on her credit card   (nypost.com) divider line
Mashaka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From TFA:
"These games are designed to be completely predatory and get kids to buy things, What grown-up would spend $100 on a chest of virtual gold coins?"

Oh honey.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thats why these Pay to Win, style games need to be illegal.
Well there are many reasons why Pay to Win should be illegal but I'll settle for this example for today.
Wargaming are prostars of the Cash Grab gaming model.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mom should treat it like a regular student loan, since he needs to learn. Bankruptcy is not an option, and he'll never pay back then principal.
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And this is why you should have passwords on your phone so it doesn't automatically charge.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man I someday wish to be wealthy enough where I don't notice nearly $20,000 of charges to my credit card until it's too late.

I grew up poor so I tend to check my balances daily, and budget and re-budget the bills every two weeks as needed.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those kind of games should not be legal, or should be highly restricted.
 
soupafi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Man I someday wish to be wealthy enough where I don't notice nearly $20,000 of charges to my credit card until it's too late.

I grew up poor so I tend to check my balances daily, and budget and re-budget the bills every two weeks as needed.


I work at a bank. Happens all the time. "Yeah, I noticed that there's a charge on my account from February that I didn't make."
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"[Apple] said, 'Tough.' They told me that, because I didn't call within 60 days of the charges, that they can't do anything,"

I love how big companies do this. "We have a policy, sorry" as it that actually makes a difference. Well, I have a "policy" of not paying bills related to things someone who can't legally enter into a purchase contract commits to. Should we go test our competing policies in court?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The new Smurfberries?
 
soupafi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: "[Apple] said, 'Tough.' They told me that, because I didn't call within 60 days of the charges, that they can't do anything,"

I love how big companies do this. "We have a policy, sorry" as it that actually makes a difference. Well, I have a "policy" of not paying bills related to things someone who can't legally enter into a purchase contract commits to. Should we go test our competing policies in court?


You would lose.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

soupafi: Shaggy_C: "[Apple] said, 'Tough.' They told me that, because I didn't call within 60 days of the charges, that they can't do anything,"

I love how big companies do this. "We have a policy, sorry" as it that actually makes a difference. Well, I have a "policy" of not paying bills related to things someone who can't legally enter into a purchase contract commits to. Should we go test our competing policies in court?

You would lose.


Yep.  Try reading those TOS sometime.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

soupafi: And this is why you should have passwords on your phone so it doesn't automatically charge.


Should probably be the default, huh. Shouldn't have to opt out of farking yourself.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: "[Apple] said, 'Tough.' They told me that, because I didn't call within 60 days of the charges, that they can't do anything,"

I love how big companies do this. "We have a policy, sorry" as it that actually makes a difference. Well, I have a "policy" of not paying bills related to things someone who can't legally enter into a purchase contract commits to. Should we go test our competing policies in court?


Came here to say exactly this I'm exactly the same way, including the snarky "my policy."
You said it better.
More evidence as to why I have you farkied as smart.  :)
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: soupafi: Shaggy_C: "[Apple] said, 'Tough.' They told me that, because I didn't call within 60 days of the charges, that they can't do anything,"

I love how big companies do this. "We have a policy, sorry" as it that actually makes a difference. Well, I have a "policy" of not paying bills related to things someone who can't legally enter into a purchase contract commits to. Should we go test our competing policies in court?

You would lose.

Yep.  Try reading those TOS sometime.


Click wrap agreements are not as well tested legally as one might think.
 
