(The Chattanoogan)   Where do you go for bail when you're the owner of the largest bail bond company in town?   (chattanoogan.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair Club for Men.

Ha!  It appears that the prematurely balding man you arrested NO LONGER EXISTS!
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hiring a hooker is a felony??? Damn.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another question: where do you find a female undercover officer that looks like a 17-year-old?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Another question: where do you find a female undercover officer that looks like a 17-year-old?


Probably safest to assume ANY 17-year old you meet that way is one.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Another question: where do you find a female undercover officer that looks like a 17-year-old?


...and are they single?

Also, roleplaying. Too much like work or still hot?
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Another question: where do you find a female undercover officer that looks like a 17-year-old?


From the police academy?

A 23 or 24 year old can easily pose as someone a few years younger especially with the right clothing, hair and makeup. Part of it also comes down to how they speak or text.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this because I work for a bail bond company.  "Baggenstoss quickly made a $50,000 bond."  Let me put on my shocked face.

Somebody else make a Baggenstoss joke, or wait until I have more coffee.
 
cefm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The worst industry attracts the worst people.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Hiring a hooker is a felony??? Damn.


TJ unavailable for comment.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Another question: where do you find a female undercover officer that looks like a 17-year-old?


The Cops TV show had one that didn't look a day older than 13. They nabbed a lot of old guys with that one.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
am21.mediaite.comView Full Size


Alderaan?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: Others arrested in the sting include:

Gregory Lebron Joiner, 60, of 4521 Rogers Road

William A. Fugate, 44, of Riceville, Tn.

Khadim Gueye, 33, of 950 Spring Creek Road

Michae Keshawn Scarlett, 22, of Houston, Tex.

Jerome Stewart, 25, of 3702 Skylark Trail

*giggles*

I know, not properly spelled.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
jefferator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The sad thing is this isnt "The first time" for these idiots.

The level of stupid you have to be to conduct such proclivities/transactions on line is just breathtaking.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I'm getting a kick out of this because I work for a bail bond company.  "Baggenstoss quickly made a $50,000 bond."  Let me put on my shocked face.

Somebody else make a Baggenstoss joke, or wait until I have more coffee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jefferator: The sad thing is this isnt "The first time" for these idiots.

The level of stupid you have to be to conduct such proclivities/transactions on line is just breathtaking.


ALWAYS assume it's either a cop or a hairy fat guy.

*Assume it's always the latter on Fark
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I'm getting a kick out of this because I work for a bail bond company.  "Baggenstoss quickly made a $50,000 bond."  Let me put on my shocked face.

Somebody else make a Baggenstoss joke, or wait until I have more coffee.


He probably made a call to the office and told someone to cut him a bond check RIGHT FARKING NOW OR YOU ARE FIRED, and it was probably delivered within minutes.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tax deductible business expense?
 
flynn80
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Another question: where do you find a female undercover officer that looks like a 17-year-old?


Pornhub
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Another question: where do you find a female undercover officer that looks like a 17-year-old?


Down on Jump Street
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The police love the online stings because they have a text record where they state they are underage, then when the john shows up that's all they need to prove he intended to have sex with a minor.  The female cop doesn't have to look young for that, they can use photoshopped bait pics.

What amazes me is his company probably bails out hookers all the time.  He would have been better off working out a discount for one of them.  They would already be vetted as real hookers by the police charges against them.
 
