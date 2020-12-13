 Skip to content
(Eat This Not That)   Hey Farkers, here's something to look forward to as you age... not   (eatthis.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Alcoholism, Drinking culture, Alcohol abuse, Old age, Binge drinking, Alcohol, Middle age, old-age psychiatrist Tony Rao  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Getting old is not for cowards.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: Getting old is not for cowards.


It sure as hell beats the alternative
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pffft, like my liver is going to make it to 65.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Pinche Mateo: Getting old is not for cowards.

It sure as hell beats the alternative


I hope so.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not near there yet fortunately.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So don't drink if you are pregnant after the age of 65.  Story says that.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well at least you can drink
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tried switching to weed, but it just doesn't work for me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like I'll be on an 11-year bender, then.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
well shiat, there goes my plans for dealing with being old
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fittingly, I have 21 good drinking years left.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a good thing, perhaps. I'll finally be able to understand philosophy, for instance.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm going on a 8 years bender.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am old. I haven't had any alcohol since January (multiple reasons other than the pandemic, and having an alcoholic in the house). But when everyone in the immediate family has gotten the vaccine, and the alcoholic has moved out for good, I plan on doing some major damage to my wallet restocking the liquor cabinet. I was never a heavy drinker, so it will last a long time. And I'm going to enjoy every drop.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If your past 65, who cares...drink and enjoy yourself, your brain is going to degrade naturally anyways, might as well enjoy it!
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you make to 65 and beyond just do whatever make you happy.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Time's running out!

Good thing I got an early start today...
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll take my chances.

I just found a place that will deliver my favorite wine, gin, and rye to my front door

Hey, Mrs. Carte, pour me another.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HOTY!
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, according to that, I have 15 years. As of today. Ugh.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I seem to drink less as I get older. College>military>now. COVID stay-at-home has me drinking less than ever. Introverted me is more of a social drinker than I realized.

But my military friends often concern me. I got out after eight years while most of my friends made a career out of it. Drinking is as much part of that culture as ever (these are officers, if it matters). That continues on into the retirement years.

None of us need to be any dumber.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know lots of Mormons over 65 who do not drink and most of them are still pretty brain dammaged.

Hell Trump doesn't drink and look at his brain.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: So, according to that, I have 15 years. As of today. Ugh.


So...happy birthday?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned with there being water, than if farking alcohol can kill me in my old age.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guess it's time to switch to heroin!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Weed still OK?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Weed still OK?


Um. Yeah. Sure. Are you a cop? Because you gotta tell us if you're a cop.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

italie: Pffft, like my liver is going to make it to 65.


mine too.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I'm going to be senile in old age, I might as well be hammered.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Tried switching to weed, but it just doesn't work for me.


Same. It takes an absurd amount just to get a little buzz going for me. 😕 Hooray, defective body.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nocrash: So don't drink if you are pregnant after the age of 65.  Story says that.


Stopped reading right there. In my family, it's not the alcohol that killed the elders. Hell, those that did imbibe lived into their 90s. It's the dementia and Parkinson's that knocked them off. And if anyone has had to deal directly with those two conditions, you're going to develop a habit too.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: So, according to that, I have 15 years. As of today. Ugh.


Happy birthday!  Have a drink on me.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only 5 months left. I better start drinking more.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I quit drinking at age 34. I'm still 20 years away from 65 but never would have even lived this long if I hadn't stopped.
 
