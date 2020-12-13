 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Some Athol)   Athol marijuana shop owner will shut down temporarily due to potential Covid-19 exposure. Well, you're entitled to your opinion, of courthe, but he theemed like a nithe guy to me
192 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2020 at 11:13 AM



toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoya calling' Athol ya dipthit?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see someone didn't get their two front teeth for Christmas.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate news sites that don't put the state. It's a very ignorant, self centered, person who publishes on an international platform but doesn't include the any info on the area other than town name. Like there isn't multiple of every town. And it's alway the ho dink, small town publishers that pull this. Just put the farking state abbreviations people!

/tfa seems to be reffering to Athol, Massachusetts, not Athol, Idaho.
//not that I ever heard of either of them.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let us not forget this gem of a headline for the next HOTY.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Morning in Valhalla, Valkyrie: "You're Thor?  I'm tho thor I can hardly pisth"
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I hate news sites that don't put the state. It's a very ignorant, self centered, person who publishes on an international platform but doesn't include the any info on the area other than town name. Like there isn't multiple of every town. And it's alway the ho dink, small town publishers that pull this. Just put the farking state abbreviations people!

/tfa seems to be reffering to Athol, Massachusetts, not Athol, Idaho.
//not that I ever heard of either of them.

/tfa seems to be reffering to Athol, Massachusetts, not Athol, Idaho.
//not that I ever heard of either of them.


Imagine...Mathholes doing that.

My experience is that it gets worse the further west one goes in Mathachuthetts.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you run into an Athol in the morning, you ran into an Athol. If you run into Athols all day, you're the Athol.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
MontanaDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I hate news sites that don't put the state. It's a very ignorant, self centered, person who publishes on an international platform but doesn't include the any info on the area other than town name. Like there isn't multiple of every town. And it's alway the ho dink, small town publishers that pull this. Just put the farking state abbreviations people!

/tfa seems to be reffering to Athol, Massachusetts, not Athol, Idaho.
//not that I ever heard of either of them.

/tfa seems to be reffering to Athol, Massachusetts, not Athol, Idaho.
//not that I ever heard of either of them.


I worked with a guy from the one in Idaho. I was surprised the wingnuts in Boise had legalized it. When I got to the Massachusetts pet, the world started fitting my paradigm again.
 
PiperArrow [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Massachusetts had a governor, Endicott Peabody, that folks used to say had four Massachusetts towns named after him: Endicott, Peabody, Marblehead, and Athol.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Congrats on your green, Igor , errrrr-subby .
 
nyclon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Athol Fugard would like a word with all you lithpers
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  
US Route 202 is the alimentary canal of Massachusetts:  it connects Belchertown and Athol.
 
