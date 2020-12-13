 Skip to content
(Mashable)   Because if there is one thing that would help air traffic controllers to do their job, it's adding roundabouts   (mashable.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes - Roundabout
Youtube VYfPACiJ6ew
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Easy peasy --- No problem with that 20 MPH crosswind and ILS approach would be an breeze.

Amirite?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Easy peasy --- No problem with that 20 MPH crosswind and ILS approach would be an breeze.

Amirite?


What cross wind?  The point is at some point the circle is facing into/away from any wind direction.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Seasons I'v Withered: Easy peasy --- No problem with that 20 MPH crosswind and ILS approach would be an breeze.

Amirite?

What cross wind?  The point is at some point the circle is facing into/away from any wind direction.


Because gusts never happen right?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they made them hexagonal, they could fit more of them together.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you're building a runway, you excavate to a depth of at least 20 feet, and back fill with stone, steel, and concrete.  So your AVERAGE commercial runway is already coming in at a ticket price of close to a billion dollars.

This guy wants to make the runways ten times longer.  I'm not a mathematician, but it seems that might increase the cost by a few pennies.  Or maybe even more.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If they made them hexagonal, they could fit more of them together.


With 7000' lengths and gently curved corners to facilitate turns at speed if needed. The concrete needed would be roughly the same as a standard airport with 4 runways. Realistically though, how many airports don't have winds that generally favor a general heading plus/minus 20 degrees? I fly out of the Salt Lake airport and three of the four runways are north/south facing and the fourth runway is 30 degrees off. The controller actually gave me that option once due to unusually brisk cross-winds.
 
rolladuck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If they made them hexagonal, they could fit more of them together.


And put the terminal in the middle of it, with the control tower in the center of that. Have the terminal spoke out like a snowflake. Build the access roads under the runways.
But how many new airports are we going to be building in the next 30 years?
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Easy peasy --- No problem with that 20 MPH crosswind and ILS approach would be an breeze.

Amirite?


Crosswinds already been covered here, and since ILS approaches will likely be gone and replaced by RNAV ones that don't require fixed equipment by that time, I wouldn't put it in the realm of impossibility.
 
