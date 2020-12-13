 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Hindustan Times)   Indian army told to have enough ammo for 15 days intense war with China. Oh 2020, dont you dare   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When fighting Chinese army, you will probably want resupply after 15 minutes.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most wars last longer than 15 days.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how large the Indian stockpile of ammunition really is. 15 days may exhaust it.

And which point the big box with the large red button looks like an option...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen where they plan to fight?  There's no way that's going to escalate, unless they decide to move the venue.  Most of the soldiers in the area aren't even given bullets yet.  This is so that they don't accidentally shoot each other, or start the festivities prematurely.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark yeah!  Let's do this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Trump can broker a sweet peace deal like he did when he ended the war between Israel and the UAE.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Sam will be happy to help out by selling India some ammo, as soon as they pony up the dirt on Hunter Biden.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Most wars last longer than 15 days.


I don't think China and India dick waving across their border has even gone on for more than a month. Frost bite tends to be a bigger issue than getting shot when they go at it.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we stay the hell out of it with our military and only send diplomats. Our role should be to help negotiate the situation not actively participate.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Have you seen where they plan to fight?  There's no way that's going to escalate, unless they decide to move the venue.  Most of the soldiers in the area aren't even given bullets yet.  This is so that they don't accidentally shoot each other, or start the festivities prematurely.


There's not even really anything to bomb in that region.  This is purely a pissing match in uninhabitable alpine terrain.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
wejash: I wonder how large the Indian stockpile of ammunition really is. 15 days may exhaust it.

And which point the big box with the large red button looks like an option...
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: If only we stay the hell out of it with our military and only send diplomats. Our role should be to help negotiate the situation not actively participate.


the red china government and military is due a big pay back from the free nations of the world. the next pox they release upon the world could very well decimate life as we know it. to stand by and wait would be blind and foolish.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The Googles Do Nothing: Most wars last longer than 15 days.

I don't think China and India dick waving across their border has even gone on for more than a month. Frost bite tends to be a bigger issue than getting shot when they go at it.


Theyve been doing that since april. China has taken over territory and now want to force India to accept the new status quo.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Most wars last longer than 15 days.


Also an important factor is supply chains are typically targeted where possible when anything more than a small skirmish breaks out. They might have 15 days of supplies ready to go but after a few bombing runs that'll start getting cut down on rapidly, not only on supply, but also the means and methods to get those supplies to the front.

Most generals aren't stupid. They know if you stop the flow of supplies that it typically puts a stop to how much resistance you can face. Your enemy can literally have all the guns in the world on the front line, but if they ran out of ammo, they better hope you need to get close enough they can wield them like a baseball bat because that's about how effective they would be.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China best sit down and work this out. I don't think you want nukes going off and that is exactly what they will have if the shiat continues.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One bullet can last 15 days if you're really selective.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: China best sit down and work this out. I don't think you want nukes going off and that is exactly what they will have if the shiat continues.


The disputed region doesn't really have anything of value.  Heck, it barely has oxygen.  Nobody is going to fling nukes over this.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The Googles Do Nothing: Most wars last longer than 15 days.

I don't think China and India dick waving across their border has even gone on for more than a month. Frost bite tends to be a bigger issue than getting shot when they go at it.


Ummm, IIRC they've been sparring over the border for something like 50 years at this point.

Historically, 15 days of ammo usually gets used up in a lot less time.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Zombies ate my neighbors: If only we stay the hell out of it with our military and only send diplomats. Our role should be to help negotiate the situation not actively participate.

the red china government and military is due a big pay back from the free nations of the world. the next pox they release upon the world could very well decimate life as we know it. to stand by and wait would be blind and foolish.


Right! They're a tiny little Third World country with hardly any population. We should nuke them off of the face of the earth! That'll learn them.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it wouldn't take much to set off that powder keg.
Family Guy - India Provoking Pakistan
Youtube p-iNWaBZ3-w
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First a plague, now a potential nuclear war. Thanks, China, you can take the rest of the year off, you've done enough.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: If only we stay the hell out of it with our military and only send diplomats. Our role should be to help negotiate the situation not actively participate.


Speaking of diplomats, I remember there being an issue around 2016-2017 that all the state department leadership was getting fired and/or retiring and their positions were not being filled with new blood. The argument was, that the essential "brain trust" career staff behind the actual day to day state department functioning had all but disappeared. Since no one was around anymore that actually knew how things worked on a global scale, no one could be trained either, that it was going to set things back quite a bit. Hopefully the article was mostly scare mongering....
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The Googles Do Nothing: Most wars last longer than 15 days.

I don't think China and India dick waving across their border has even gone on for more than a month. Frost bite tends to be a bigger issue than getting shot when they go at it.


Wasn't it just a few months ago when the two sides got in a big fistfight and a bunch of them fell in the river and drowned?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China attacks, Pakistan see opportunities, facing a war in two fronts they go nuclear, then China and Pakistan. Creating a new years eve fireworks display never to be seen again
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US only needed 100 hours to wipe out the entire Iraqi army, but we had been "stocking up" for some time, of course.
 
Mouser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: sinko swimo: Zombies ate my neighbors: If only we stay the hell out of it with our military and only send diplomats. Our role should be to help negotiate the situation not actively participate.

the red china government and military is due a big pay back from the free nations of the world. the next pox they release upon the world could very well decimate life as we know it. to stand by and wait would be blind and foolish.

Right! They're a tiny little Third World country with hardly any population. We should nuke them off of the face of the earth! That'll learn them.


You know, there is a middle ground between "kowtowing to our Chinese overlords" and "starting WWIII".  Stopping doing the former might help prevent the latter.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Most wars last longer than 15 days.


It's to give them time to go into full war mode and stop a Chinese bitz.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fifteen days of ammo for China is laughably unrealistic.  This is a hundred days of ammo for protestors.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: China attacks, Pakistan see opportunities, facing a war in two fronts they go nuclear, then China and Pakistan. Creating a new years eve fireworks display never to be seen again


Neither side will commit more than a tiny percentage of their forces to this dick measuring contest due to logistical impossibility if nothing else.  It would not reduce India's ability to respond to Pakistan in even the slightest way.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The only thing that could keep a war from happening is that General Tso's chicken.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stock up for a war? Hell, I can't even find a 50 round box of .38 Specials.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wejash: I wonder how large the Indian stockpile of ammunition really is. 15 days may exhaust it.

And which point the big box with the large red button looks like an option...


My neighbor probably has more ammo than both combined.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Come on guys, go double-team on Pakistan instead of fighting each other. You can divvy up that shiathole county instead of crashing the world economy.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OptionC: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: China best sit down and work this out. I don't think you want nukes going off and that is exactly what they will have if the shiat continues.

The disputed region doesn't really have anything of value.  Heck, it barely has oxygen.  Nobody is going to fling nukes over this.


You think that they won't use them if their forces are overrun?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mouser: Schmerd1948: sinko swimo: Zombies ate my neighbors: If only we stay the hell out of it with our military and only send diplomats. Our role should be to help negotiate the situation not actively participate.

the red china government and military is due a big pay back from the free nations of the world. the next pox they release upon the world could very well decimate life as we know it. to stand by and wait would be blind and foolish.

Right! They're a tiny little Third World country with hardly any population. We should nuke them off of the face of the earth! That'll learn them.

You know, there is a middle ground between "kowtowing to our Chinese overlords" and "starting WWIII".  Stopping doing the former might help prevent the latter.


listen you,...this has been an unbelievably boring year. Just because some of us want some fireworks for Christmas and New Year's doesn't mean we can't have them even if it does end all life on earth. You and your diplomacy. Try to get that shiat on prime time TV. They'll laugh you out of the conference room.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TFA says that they used to have a 40 day supply, then reduced it to 10, now want to go up to 15. Not really much of a buildup.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The US only needed 100 hours to wipe out the entire Iraqi army, but we had been "stocking up" for some time, of course.


Well, also it's alot easier to bomb the enemy and maneuver tanks when it's a relatively flat desert, this "disputed zone" (basically China sees it, goes "MINE!", takes it, and then goads India in their wanting to get it back) is mountainous and hard for either army to fight in.
 
evanate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's just arrows and tomahawks anyways.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: OptionC: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: China best sit down and work this out. I don't think you want nukes going off and that is exactly what they will have if the shiat continues.

The disputed region doesn't really have anything of value.  Heck, it barely has oxygen.  Nobody is going to fling nukes over this.

You think that they won't use them if their forces are overrun?


Overrun?  In that area?  Lol.  How could you even tell?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The US only needed 100 hours to wipe out the entire Iraqi army, but we had been "stocking up" for some time, of course.


Interesting choice of words to avoid the collateral fatalities (children, women, and older men) who went uncounted and only approximated by the British months later through surveys of hospitals and extrapolation. Much of the Iraqi army surrendered. Civilians are largely denied this option in the fog of war.
Surfaris - Wipe Out
Youtube p13yZAjhU0M
 
Gergesa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You people are slipping.  This is a perfectly good time to make civilization references.

miro.medium.comView Full Size


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size


China doesn't really have any good civilization memes but perhaps someday that will change.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Mouser: Schmerd1948: sinko swimo: Zombies ate my neighbors: If only we stay the hell out of it with our military and only send diplomats. Our role should be to help negotiate the situation not actively participate.

the red china government and military is due a big pay back from the free nations of the world. the next pox they release upon the world could very well decimate life as we know it. to stand by and wait would be blind and foolish.

Right! They're a tiny little Third World country with hardly any population. We should nuke them off of the face of the earth! That'll learn them.

You know, there is a middle ground between "kowtowing to our Chinese overlords" and "starting WWIII".  Stopping doing the former might help prevent the latter.

listen you,...this has been an unbelievably boring year. Just because some of us want some fireworks for Christmas and New Year's doesn't mean we can't have them even if it does end all life on earth. You and your diplomacy. Try to get that shiat on prime time TV. They'll laugh you out of the conference room.


Right?!

Heck, 15 days gets it out of the way in 2020 and leaves us a fresh start in 2021.

There's never any lingering issues with these intense fights between nuclear powers with a billion humans each to chuck into the fire.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Come on guys, go double-team on Pakistan instead of fighting each other. You can divvy up that shiathole county instead of crashing the world economy.


Uhhhmm ... China and Pakistan have 60+ years of fruitful, bilateral ties. From Pakistan facilitating Nixon's opening to China to Chinese supplying the Pakistani nuclear program with advanced blueprints to Pakistan acting as a Chinese doorway to the Muslim world to the Pakistani military being heavily reliant on Chinese-manufactured weaponry to both seeing in each other an extremely helpful FARK INDIA AND THE UNITED STATES friend ... this is not likely to happen.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wejash: I wonder how large the Indian stockpile of ammunition really is. 15 days may exhaust it.

And which point the big box with the large red button looks like an option...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: TFA says that they used to have a 40 day supply, then reduced it to 10, now want to go up to 15. Not really much of a buildup.


Maybe 15 days is the amount of time India would need to moblize at least enough to pump out more ammo and other supplies.
 
bismark189
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

keldaria: The Googles Do Nothing: Most wars last longer than 15 days.

Also an important factor is supply chains are typically targeted where possible when anything more than a small skirmish breaks out. They might have 15 days of supplies ready to go but after a few bombing runs that'll start getting cut down on rapidly, not only on supply, but also the means and methods to get those supplies to the front.

Most generals aren't stupid. They know if you stop the flow of supplies that it typically puts a stop to how much resistance you can face. Your enemy can literally have all the guns in the world on the front line, but if they ran out of ammo, they better hope you need to get close enough they can wield them like a baseball bat because that's about how effective they would be.


Major select Gibson used to say in my evolution of warfare class:

Amateurs plan strategy, professionals plan logistics.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is there anyone China is not going out of their way to piss off?
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I first read it as 'Indiana army...' and it was still scary
 
