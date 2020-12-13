 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Every December Pantone chooses a "color" for the coming year. With the benefit of hindsight, pick a color for 2020. Be sure to give it an appropriate name   (pantone.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
💩
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Swamp rise
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doo Doo Brown, with strong hints of Rectal Bleeding.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grey water
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
baby shiat green
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fetid
 
Qel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fat eeg- duh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pantone 448C, Opaque Couche Can't Smell Sh*t
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Puke.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Black
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dumpster fire smoke grey
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did anyone say 'poop' yet?
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Burnt Orange seems appropriate
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Expired Canned Peas that have been in your pantry since 1973 and finally crack open in 2020 because all the good stuff is gone
 
