Headline of the year voting!

(TMZ)   Dude, that's the wrong way to get high   (tmz.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drunk Nascar Fan Climbs Turn 4 fence at RIR 2014
Youtube Mrpz5TRLMb4
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
William Shatner last heard muttering, "I tried to tell them. But did they listen? No! I tried to warn them, I did!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fire up the engines.  Start down the runway like it is going to be a take off.  Shut it down, quickly.  Watch the jackass go flying down the runway.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They said he might have mental issues too.

Ya think?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I dont know whats wrong w that guy, but whatever it is, its no small thing
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Fire up the engines.  Start down the runway like it is going to be a take off.  Shut it down, quickly.  Watch the jackass go flying down the runway.


I like the idea. In theory, I like the "f you, dumbass..." introduction to his own consequences.
Unfortunately, we both know, as soon as the airline pilot takes such an affirmative action (endangering the guy), the ambulance chasing lawyers would have come out of the wood-work going for the deep pockets of the airline...
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, there's a free sniper rifle in a tent out on the tarmac of that airport as long as you're not wearing Legion armor.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: SBinRR: Fire up the engines.  Start down the runway like it is going to be a take off.  Shut it down, quickly.  Watch the jackass go flying down the runway.

I like the idea. In theory, I like the "f you, dumbass..." introduction to his own consequences.
Unfortunately, we both know, as soon as the airline pilot takes such an affirmative action (endangering the guy), the ambulance chasing lawyers would have come out of the wood-work going for the deep pockets of the airline...


You mean the airline that can keep him in litigation until he dies? I'm sure they were totes unconcerned.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Perhaps the dude was auditioning for a job with the Men in Black.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If he didn't have a mental problem before he will now after that tarmac head bash. Yikes.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

downstairs: [YouTube video: Drunk Nascar Fan Climbs Turn 4 fence at RIR 2014]


That was a really crappy post. Your post was bad and you should feel bad.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Fire up the engines.  Start down the runway like it is going to be a take off.  Shut it down, quickly.  Watch the jackass go flying down the runway.


Pigeon Holds onto Plane Wing During Takeoff || ViralHog
Youtube Ii5qS4puftE
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump supporters are really not taking this well
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 250x198]


I remember the john Lithgow version of that in the 80s was phenomenal
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

powhound: If he didn't have a mental problem before he will now after that tarmac head bash. Yikes.


well, he saved the cops time by concussing himself.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's the bird on the wing.
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.qcsupply.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: downstairs: [YouTube video: Drunk Nascar Fan Climbs Turn 4 fence at RIR 2014]

That was a really crappy post. Your post was bad and you should feel bad.


He didn't crap while he was up there, or they woulda thrown a caution flag...

/ they did anyway. Didn't want cars to get damaged by falling DeBris
// Mark Martin got lucky. He had a tar going down right then.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
High Contrast - I'll Get High
Youtube 8B428jyCwKY
 
