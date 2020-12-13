 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   "Do people really win the Publishers Clearing House? Or is it a scam?"   (fox43.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Prize, Better Business Bureau, Publishers Clearing House, lot of money, unique marketing idea, only bad thing, fake phone calls, REAL PEOPLE  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2020 at 4:45 AM (10 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
As the article says, it isn't a scam, but you're more likely to be struck by lightning or bitten by a shark than win their prizes.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Wendigogo: As the article says, it isn't a scam, but you're more likely to be struck by lightning or bitten by a shark than win their prizes.


You are more likley to be struck by lightning WHILE being bitten by a shark, than winning their prizes.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Wendigogo: As the article says, it isn't a scam, but you're more likely to be struck by lightning or bitten by a shark than win their prizes.

You are more likley to be struck by lightning WHILE being bitten by a shark, than winning their prizes.


So like finding love on e-harmony.  Their tv ads say someone does every 14 minutes.  That is about the same rate as people winning a major lottery prize.  Also if they are matching up couples, shouldn't that mean 2 people ever 28 minutes?
 
toejam
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So you're saying there's a chance!
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I was pretty young I'd enter the Pub. Clearinghouse sweeps my mom would get in the mail, did it for 6 or 7 years and got 1 prize, a semi decent pen, worth about 10 bucks, so I got more than most ever did or will...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have a friend who is an independent contractor camera man. He occasionally does the prize patrols. So yes, people win.

But like even though Covid is killing 3000+ a day, I don't know anyone who has died from it.   So one every year is kind of rare.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had a terrifying dream back in the 80s where I was being chased by a naked Ed McMahon.

I'm sure it had something to do with the Publishers Clearinghouse commercials that aired at that time,
and the large amount of cocaine I was doing then.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DON.MAC: Sorelian's Ghost: Wendigogo: As the article says, it isn't a scam, but you're more likely to be struck by lightning or bitten by a shark than win their prizes.

You are more likley to be struck by lightning WHILE being bitten by a shark, than winning their prizes.

So like finding love on e-harmony.  Their tv ads say someone does every 14 minutes.  That is about the same rate as people winning a major lottery prize.  Also if they are matching up couples, shouldn't that mean 2 people ever 28 minutes?


Uhh
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No idea if this is urban legend, but I think they used to award that grand prize every few years instead of once a year like people assumed.  It's more regular these days, but is still idiot odds gambling.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: I had a terrifying dream back in the 80s where I was being chased by a naked Ed McMahon.

I'm sure it had something to do with the Publishers Clearinghouse commercials that aired at that time,
and the large amount of cocaine I was doing then.


I'm well aware that Fark is not my personal erotic site, but I'm curious...

Was Ed hanging serious dong?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Burn_The_Plows: bearded clamorer: I had a terrifying dream back in the 80s where I was being chased by a naked Ed McMahon.

I'm sure it had something to do with the Publishers Clearinghouse commercials that aired at that time,
and the large amount of cocaine I was doing then.

I'm well aware that Fark is not my personal erotic site, but I'm curious...

Was Ed hanging serious dong?


I shiat you not, in the dream, it was literally a piece of wood.
He was naked, laughing, and holding this piece of wood protruding from his crotch, chasing me through the basement of a house.
It was a walk-out basement, and as soon as I made it out the door, I woke up.
Talk about nightmares.
I can remember that goddamn dream as vividly today as the night it happened over 30 years ago.
Weird.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.