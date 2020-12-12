 Skip to content
 
Headline of the year voting!

(Boston.com)   Boston's covid numbers go to shiat   (boston.com) divider line
SkittleBrau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More than a feeling??
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SkittleBrau: More than a feeling??


With these numbers, peace of mind is unlikely.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you like dem ventilators?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our data also suggests[sic] that the level of infection now is equal to or higher than the first wave."

YEAH. AS WE TOLD YOU MONTHS AGO.

AND TOLD YOU AND TOLD YOU AS MORE THAN A QUARTER-MILLION AMERICANS DIED.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We knew a surge was coming, but holy moly.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We could stop doing many of the things we normally do for a month or so, wear a mask, stay mostly at hom-
FARK YOU CONSTITUTION SAYS I DON'T GOTTA THAT'S NOT WHAT I NORMALLY DO GOTTA SEE MY FAMILY YOU CAIN'T TELL ME WHAT WE GOT THE HOLIDAYS EXPECK ME TO COWER IN ABASEMENT

And now we're into 2022. Thanks, morons.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: We could stop doing many of the things we normally do for a month or so, wear a mask, stay mostly at hom-
FARK YOU CONSTITUTION SAYS I DON'T GOTTA THAT'S NOT WHAT I NORMALLY DO GOTTA SEE MY FAMILY YOU CAIN'T TELL ME WHAT WE GOT THE HOLIDAYS EXPECK ME TO COWER IN ABASEMENT

And now we're into 2022. Thanks, morons.


Enjoy your new normal.
 
