 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 815: "Santa Claus is Coming to Town". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
14
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Description: The jolly presence of the man in the red suit can only help balance out some of 2020. Show us pictures of Santa - anyone or anything in the classic red suit. Elven costumes are not allowed (yes elf-on-the-shelf I'm talking about you).

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  

 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0030 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Antique Santa in a shop
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Took this yesterday. He's about two weeks old and seems annoyed with being in the outside world.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Santa Con
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of my Grandmother's Christmas decorations
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The box I keep the ornament hooks in (with my mother's handwriting on it)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

/yes, that's the top of an AT-AT - the rest of the Star Wars figures are cropped out
//no, I have no explanation for the 14' tall skeleton
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our family ornaments
Fark user imageView Full Size

Santa Ornament by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Santa and the TBF.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Outhouse Santa
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nutcracker Fireman Santa
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.