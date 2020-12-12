 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Town gets complaints about citizens not wearing masks, so town officials go out and distribute masks - while wearing superhero masks and costumes   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's actually pretty cool.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


Do not anger Beebo.  You wouldn't like him when he's angry.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even my Pokémon avatar wears a mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Drew's does not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, that's letting the volunteers ratchet up the campaign. Next up, Ryan Reynolds doing a Deadpool PSA "okay, do I don't have ears on this mask, but it's a mask!"
 
