(Vox)   Should someone convicted of a crime nearly two decades ago still be in prison if his crime is now legal?   (vox.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy in the story, with the nearly two decades ago crime, isn't in prison, subby.

That conviction continues to cast a shadow over his life.

Bad enough, but he's not in prison.  Having said that, these now non-crimes should be expunged, but let's acknowledge that it's a massive bureaucratic challenge.  And, given that, how much of a priority should it be, versus other justice issues requiring effort of the same bureaucracy?

Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: The guy in the story, with the nearly two decades ago crime, isn't in prison, subby.

That conviction continues to cast a shadow over his life.

Bad enough, but he's not in prison.  Having said that, these now non-crimes should be expunged, but let's acknowledge that it's a massive bureaucratic challenge.  And, given that, how much of a priority should it be, versus other justice issues requiring effort of the same bureaucracy?

Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.


Welp, you just covered everything I came here to say.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When prohibition was repealed, what happened to the charges against all the bootleggers, rumrunners, owners of speakeasies, etc?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sshhhh. If Trump find out, he'll execute them all.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: When prohibition was repealed, what happened to the charges against all the bootleggers, rumrunners, owners of speakeasies, etc?


Well, not much. Because it was always a crime to manufacture, supply or sell liquor without paying excise. The fact that there was no legal liquor that they could sell was a mere technicality.
Not condoning it, but that's the deal.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: flondrix: When prohibition was repealed, what happened to the charges against all the bootleggers, rumrunners, owners of speakeasies, etc?

Well, not much. Because it was always a crime to manufacture, supply or sell liquor without paying excise. The fact that there was no legal liquor that they could sell was a mere technicality.
Not condoning it, but that's the deal.


So, like Al Capone, they were nailed for tax evasion.

Were people prosecuted for buying it?  Did those convictions remain on their records?

I seem to recall that there were "dry states" before Prohibition, but none after.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was arrested for marijuana 17 years ago. Now it's legal. So why is he still guilty of a crime?

Marijuana is not legal in any place in the United States. Some states have rescinded the laws they used to have against it at the state level. However, in those states it still remains illegal at the federal level.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For most non-violent and basic possession convictions, the record should be expunged. Most states that have legalized are doing so.

Hell, it can even be largely automated.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally, your record can be expunged or sealed unless it was a sex crime or a domestic violence.

It just takes forever; and in most states you WILL need an attorney to file the paperwork, it cannot be done pro se.

However, legal aid should be able to do it for you.

Source: my own self, having done it for a couple people.

For the actual question in the headline: it depends. Sometimes crimes can be pardoned after a law is changed and sometimes they can't. It depends on what the law was and if the change would have affected the sentence.

Like the thing someone said with Prohibition: it has never been legal to sell liquor without an excise stamp; what changed is the government stopped issuing them. Most people who were convicted for other crimes and possession of a joint would still be in prison for the other crimes, even if the criminal possession charge went away.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Naido: Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.


What if they dropped a bale of it on someone with murderous intent, and they died?
 
flondrix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cryptozoophiliac: Naido: Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.

What if they dropped a bale of it on someone with murderous intent, and they died?


Every so often I see a reference to "Marijuana related ER visits", and wonder if that is the sort of incident they are referring to.

Well, that and attempts to extract hash oil using butane.
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It can be sorted. From https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotlan​d​-50002745

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cryptozoophiliac: Naido: Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.

What if they dropped a bale of it on someone with murderous intent, and they died?


One count of first degree convoluted homicide. 10 years inside with nothing but shwag.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: The guy in the story, with the nearly two decades ago crime, isn't in prison, subby.

That conviction continues to cast a shadow over his life.

Bad enough, but he's not in prison.  Having said that, these now non-crimes should be expunged, but let's acknowledge that it's a massive bureaucratic challenge.  And, given that, how much of a priority should it be, versus other justice issues requiring effort of the same bureaucracy?

Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.


What about someone who holds up a weed store, like this guy?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1104393​3​/This-guy-is-obviously-no-Carl-Sagan

What about someone who grows illegally in a legal state, and causes an environmental mess while doing so?

https://kymkemp.com/2020/12/11/ukiah-​m​an-sentenced-to-36-months-of-supervise​d-probation-and-180-days-in-the-mendoc​ino-county-jail-on-cultivating-cannabi​s-charges/
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orbister: It can be sorted. From https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland​-50002745

[i.imgur.com image 603x631]


Very good point!

I really feel for people like the guy in TFA. Being deemed 'unemployable' because of a 7g bag of flower is completely disproportionate, and only provides appeasement to the most Cannabevets of society.

He will probably be along any minute to tell me why I'm wrong. Ho-hum.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A resolution providing state and local governments with the funding to go through their records and remove those meeting a criteria is always the hold up out of Congress. How to audit the efforts of state and local governments claiming their records are amended is tied to funding.

D.C. never pays out unless there is a clear accounting of how that money's spent.
D.C. rarely provides a clear accounting for all the money paid in.

Which is how conservatives can simultaneously brag about their farming out services to private enterprise, but a tax base not be reduced-- on average. Privatization is actually about dealing with inflation. That tax base isn't greatly reduced because the privatization scheme, in theory, prevents raising taxes.

Bush the Elder pulled this bluff and lost an incumbency. Read His Lips.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Serious question:
Why is the word black capitalized in the article while other colors are not capitalized? I thought making special considerations on the basis of a persons skin color is racism and that racism is bad.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tirob: Naido: The guy in the story, with the nearly two decades ago crime, isn't in prison, subby.

That conviction continues to cast a shadow over his life.

Bad enough, but he's not in prison.  Having said that, these now non-crimes should be expunged, but let's acknowledge that it's a massive bureaucratic challenge.  And, given that, how much of a priority should it be, versus other justice issues requiring effort of the same bureaucracy?

Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.

What about someone who holds up a weed store, like this guy?

https://www.fark.com/comments/11043933​/This-guy-is-obviously-no-Carl-Sagan

What about someone who grows illegally in a legal state, and causes an environmental mess while doing so?

https://kymkemp.com/2020/12/11/ukiah-m​an-sentenced-to-36-months-of-supervise​d-probation-and-180-days-in-the-mendoc​ino-county-jail-on-cultivating-cannabi​s-charges/


The person holding up a weed store isn't in jail because of weed, they are in jail for armed robbery. Stop arguing from a dishonest standpoint!

Armed robbery of ANY business is illegal, and THAT is what he is convicted of.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cryptozoophiliac: Naido: Let me be clear: no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.

What if they dropped a bale of it on someone with murderous intent, and they died?


Usually it's the perp not the victim who's out on bale.
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Serious question:
Why is the word black capitalized in the article while other colors are not capitalized? I thought making special considerations on the basis of a persons skin color is racism and that racism is bad.


Some news outlets have decided to capitalise Black in their style guides in recognition - as I understand it - that to be Black in America is very much more than just having a different colour of skin. A bit like the way deaf people have hearing impairments but Deaf people have signing as their first language.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

uttertosh: The person holding up a weed store isn't in jail because of weed, they are in jail for armed robbery.


Armed robbery of weed.  And our friend asserted that    no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What about the job creators in the prison industrial complex? Did y'all stop to think of their well being?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tirob: uttertosh: The person holding up a weed store isn't in jail because of weed, they are in jail for armed robbery.

Armed robbery of weed.  And our friend asserted that    no one should be in jail, or even have a record, due to weed.


No, it was $3000, and even if what he robbed was weed, it is still armed robbery that he is in jail for - they haven't put him in jail because weed was involved, they put him in jail because of armed robbery. As far as the courts are concerned, it could literally have been any business he'd robbed.

Again stop arguing from a dishonest standpoint!!
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

uttertosh: they haven't put him in jail because weed was involved


False.  Because weed *was* involved.  Stop arguing dishonestly.

uttertosh: As far as the courts are concerned, it could literally have been any business he'd robbed.


The business he robbed sold weed.  There's no evidence that the perpetrator would have targeted it if it hadn't.  Indeed, he was a regular customer there before he robbed the place.  Stop arguing dishonestly.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tirob: uttertosh: they haven't put him in jail because weed was involved

False.  Because weed *was* involved.  Stop arguing dishonestly.

uttertosh: As far as the courts are concerned, it could literally have been any business he'd robbed.

The business he robbed sold weed.  There's no evidence that the perpetrator would have targeted it if it hadn't.  Indeed, he was a regular customer there before he robbed the place.  Stop arguing dishonestly.


Okay. Provide proof.

You claim that he is in jail because of weed. Show us the charges he is convicted of - the reason the court judge had him convicted of.

I am certain that it is because of the armed robbery charges, but you contest that it is because of weed-related charges.

Prove to me that I'm wrong.
 
