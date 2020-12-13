 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   Snowbird cash flying away from the US thanks to Covid   (azfamily.com) divider line
8
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone with any sense would avoid Florida this winter
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aren't snowbirds other Americans?  (click)  Ah, there's some Canadians.  Staying the hell at home.

The winters are getting warmer.  I'm still waiting on a cold enough freeze to kill some of the mold in the air.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What countries are farking stupid enough to allow Americans in?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they would like to buy the entire state of Florida and make it part of Canada I'm certain its a buyers market at the moment.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: What countries are farking stupid enough to allow Americans in?


Last time I checked, Florida was in the US.

You were so eager to dunk on the US that you didn't even bother to read the article.

/"Welcome to FARK"....yes, I know.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Cafe Threads: What countries are farking stupid enough to allow Americans in?

Last time I checked, Florida was in the US.

You were so eager to dunk on the US that you didn't even bother to read the article.

/"Welcome to FARK"....yes, I know.


Headline: "flying away from U.S."

So....
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If they would like to buy the entire state of Florida and make it part of Canada I'm certain its a buyers market at the moment.


After Bugs Bunny saws off Florida, perhaps the current will take it to Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trudeau made it pretty clear a couple of months ago that they didn't want Canadians heading south this year.
He didn't say you couldn't go, just that your government advises against it and if you did go and you got sick or in any kind of trouble:
"Don't call us, your own your own".
 
