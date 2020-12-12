 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Why is there a statue of a soldier, a boy, and a girl, in Gander, Newfoundland holding US flags and looking towards Kentucky? Because of one day in 1985   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoever keeps submitting these.

Thank you.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember flying home through Gander. 1975. 5hr layover. Good time just chatting with employees and CFL game on the tube.Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders if I remember correctly.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That was a bit of a mess.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not the Bowling Green Massacre?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was good for the goose?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They have a mighty thirst for bourbon?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember that crash, just one year after I got out of the USAF.
 
