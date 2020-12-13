 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Distributing the COVID vaccine is the biggest logistics effort since WWII, according to Australian logistics and networks researcher Dr. Parsons. The solution will therefore be known as "the ALAN Parsons project"   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, Cold chain, Vaccine, Logistics, Temperature, Supply chain, Carbon dioxide, elation of the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Australia  
wwwade [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well, that headline just kinda fell together, didn't it?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You've taken lots of chances before, subby, but this one paid off.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
RD R(R)
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Covid. Keeps flowing like a river....to the seeeeaaaaa.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Most of the Australian logistics problems are because they insist on doing things the English way no matter how wrong it is for a different situation.

They used to ship ice from Walden Pond to Melbourne during the gold rush days.  It added at least £20 to a drink of whisky that might have cost 50p without the ice.  £20 would buy a block of land at that time.  About half of the ice would melt by the time it arrived by sailing ship.
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Alan Parsons album and song titles don't really lend themselves to a good pun for this thread.  Am I right?  Never mind.  Don't answer me.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why don't you just call it Operation Ass Cream, ass?
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So you're saying there will be hovercrafts?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: So you're saying there will be hovercrafts?


Nope. Just eels.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Most of the Australian logistics problems are because they insist on doing things the English way no matter how wrong it is for a different situation.

They used to ship ice from Walden Pond to Melbourne during the gold rush days.  It added at least £20 to a drink of whisky that might have cost 50p without the ice.  £20 would buy a block of land at that time.  About half of the ice would melt by the time it arrived by sailing ship.


These appear to be English words, but their meaning escapes me.

What's a p? What's a Walden Pond? Is this related to that time that guy didn't want to pay for postage?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does Bill Gates' microchip brain implant have be stored at below -70 degrees Celsius? That would take care of any fever at least.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You put the medicine in the beer, you put the beer in the kangaroo's pouch, you send the kangaroo to the barbie. What the hell is so complicated about that?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tales of Mystery and Imagination.

/ Thus quoth the raven ... nevermore.
 
englaja
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peaceboy: Alan Parsons album and song titles don't really lend themselves to a good pun for this thread.  Am I right?  Never mind.  Don't answer me.


Oh well, you should pun away. Don't Let the Moment Pass. You've got Nothing Left to Lose. What Goes Up and all that.

Some Other Time, I'd be less Sirius about this, but I feel the value of good distribution plans is like having an Eye in the Sky. When Days Are Numbers, you can't just Press Rewind or Take the Money and Run or you'll have your Back Against the Wall. That's more than One Good Reason I submitted this article.

Hopefully the methos won't rely on Games People Play, or the Turn of a Friendly Card, or especially a Pyramid scheme, to work Day After Day or else it will be Too Late.

/Have been looking for any excuse for an Alan Parsons/Dr Evil reference for ages and couldn't believe my luck when I saw Dr Parsons give her two cents about this
//Now desperately scouring the interwebs to find any place that has made seven previous failed preparations for COVID recovery, and is now using Preparation H
///Three slashies to take us into the Hyper-Gamma-Spaces of punniness and beyond
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hope there isn't a Breakdown. I'm Sirius. This is no Time for Psychobabble or the Games People Play.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Jack Parsons, an early rocket engineer, was a high ranking member of Alastair Crowley's cult.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's going to be a daunting challenge but I'm sure they can eventually set up an effective
The Alan Parsons Project - Pipeline - 1984
Youtube 0hAVjygYFSM
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does this mean my Christmas gifts will be late?
 
