(WILX Michigan)   "The 32-year-old man ran from the crash with a rifle. He climbed to the roof of the Chili's in the Meridian Mall parking lot." No word of what the rest of the plan was   (wilx.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sponges

And how is Betty?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How'd he end up at Chilies?

That's how you know your life has hit an impasse and you're going to have to make an important decision. And on the roof no less? Yikes!
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Sponges

And how is Betty?


no kidding. WTF is a sponge round? So, I looked https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sponge_​g​renade
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: vudukungfu: Sponges

And how is Betty?

no kidding. WTF is a sponge round? So, I looked https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sponge_g​renade


Manufactured by the James Crow LTD partnership.
Boxes conveniently labeled "Whites Only"
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he get his baby back baby back baby back ribs?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a collision with a rifle?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the man refused to listen to police demands to drop his gun, officers shot sponges at the suspect to take him into custody.

Has to be a white guy.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...all the little Meridians


Johnny Dangerously death row
Youtube VL-NFtX6Wkc
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a hilarious story, everyone just f'in confused.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: vudukungfu: Sponges

And how is Betty?

no kidding. WTF is a sponge round? So, I looked https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sponge_g​renade


Professional nerf dart.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At some point, the man shot his gun, but officers didn't shoot back.


Well, at least we now know the suspect was white.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: vudukungfu: Sponges

And how is Betty?

no kidding. WTF is a sponge round? So, I looked https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sponge_g​renade


"Sponge grenade" sounds like a toy used during a "capture the flag" role playing package available at a happy ending massage parlor.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Detectives are trying to figure out why the man ran from the crash.

.
Driving a stolen vehicle, driving after revocation, no insurance, warrants out for arrest, having a loaded weapon without a permit, drunk, high, possession with intent to distribute.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He wanted his baby back ribs?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh wow, people are taking the turner diaries a lot more seriously I see.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Detectives are trying to figure out why the man ran from the crash.

.
Driving a stolen vehicle, driving after revocation, no insurance, warrants out for arrest, having a loaded weapon without a permit, drunk, high, possession with intent to distribute.


"Being a delusional bastard" I think might be high on the list
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Defending Burger Town?
 
