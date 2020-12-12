 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank's Triple Play (8PM ET), Connie's going to meet Mr Boynton's parents, George is too timid to ask for a raise so Liz "helps" & some baddies (hmm, they speak with a German accent) are after a new submarine, Superman to the rescue   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Mr Boynton's Parents - 5/8/49 - The students of Madison High have named Connie their "Mother Away From Mother" meanwhile Mr Boynton's Parents are arriving in town to meet Connie.

My Favorite Husband - George Tries for a Raise - 10/7/49 - George is too timid to ask for a raise, so Liz schemes to help.  George's boss has other ideas, though.

Superman - The Grayson Submarine Parts 1 to 5 - 5/12 - 5/21/41 The Navy is testing a new submarine that can dive to 400 feet.  Some baddies (I wonder who) are set on getting the submarine for their own country. This story REALLY stretches the imagination.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've come to like Our Miss Brooks. I remember my parents talking about it when I was a kid, but it is from when they were kids or teenagers. If they could hear them now I'm sure they'd be thrilled.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Telefunken is warmed up, cup of coffee in hand.  Sophie is pissed I won't feed her yet.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm not going to wait until my usual workday Sophie feeding time of 1AM, but I'm not going to do it now.  Maybe when the show ends.
 
