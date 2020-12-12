 Skip to content
 
(Dayton Daily News)   Anti-solar NIMBYs throwing everything they can at the wall in the hopes that something sticks. "It might change the soil in my backyard 1/2 mile away"   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
    Greene County, Ohio, Energy, Vesper Energy, Renewable energy, Greene Acres  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were fine with fracking
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Burning fossil fuels IS changing your environment.  For the worse.  And it will continue to get worse.  But, please, do clutch your pearls about your soil.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what, Stuart, I LIKE YOU. You're not like the other people, here, in the trailer park.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What happens when they suck all the energy out of the sun?  Didn't think of that, did you, libulardoes?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Citizens for Greene Acres are a group of people who liver or farm near the potential site.

Solar panels give you liver cancer!!
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet if they gave people within 5 miles of the array 50% off on their electric bill most of them would happily accept and tell the rest of the whiners to STFU. Of course the stockholders would then have a fit because they might lose a dime.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where we laugh at the people who pretend that wind power is bad because it kills birds
 
SkittleBrau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow Springs OH is likely THE most liberal community in all of Ohio. I call it the town with rich (or at least well-off) hippies. The surrounding area??? No surprise, filled with dRumpsters who can't science and who think that change is bad. Yeah, for sure the panels will obviously ruin your cropland, dimwits.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is this where we laugh at the people who pretend that wind power is bad because it kills birds


You haven't seen those huge piles of dead birds beneath windmills?

Okay, neither have I.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dead birds?  Solar panels?  I'm putting this thread on Alan Bagh alert.
 
Jedbone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Un-farking-believeable that people could be this dense. But after the last 4+ years, I'm no longer surprised.
 
proton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The only way for the county to make sure taxpayers are protected is to intervene,"

That sounds productive.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jebus Tap Danzig Christ these same people get jobs building subdivisions on farmlands and forests. What sort of imbeciles are they?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The sun is definitely going to change the soil, everywhere.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Personally, instead of bulldozing fields and prairie and desert to build solar farms, I think* governments should pay the same amount of money and make it a legal requireent to put solar panels on the rooftops of every residential and commercial building in their jurisdiction. The land is already permanently scarred and dead, so instead of sprawling outward to power the economy, make the physical economy power itself. Lots of problems would be solved.

/*yes me read my ideas I am so cool I have opinions let me opine them
 
apoptotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're right to be concerned. Their crops won't grow if the panels steal all the sunshine. Not many people know that.


;)
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xcott: You know what, Stuart, I LIKE YOU. You're not like the other people, here, in the trailer park.


The Dead Milkmen - Stuart
Youtube 71PNZH1OaW0
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
you're springs are yellow.  you should look into that before biatching about a solar farm.
 
BBH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So now they are interested in the Government controlling what a business can do. Sounds like a bunch of liberals.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny queso: you're springs are yellow.  you should look into that before biatching about a solar farm.


your

/fark me
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These are truly stupid people. I mean they are not normal. They are epicly moronic ... and ignorant.
 
BBH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Personally, instead of bulldozing fields and prairie and desert to build solar farms, I think* governments should pay the same amount of money and make it a legal requireent to put solar panels on the rooftops of every residential and commercial building in their jurisdiction. The land is already permanently scarred and dead, so instead of sprawling outward to power the economy, make the physical economy power itself. Lots of problems would be solved.

/*yes me read my ideas I am so cool I have opinions let me opine them


Actually around northern IL where solar "farms" are placed, they do not scrape the ground as in a subdivision. Typically there is grass around the panels, that are at least 3 feet above the ground. I have heard that some places planted shorter grasses, like switchgrass around them, no mowing and it does not interfere with the panels.
 
joker420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Gubbo: Is this where we laugh at the people who pretend that wind power is bad because it kills birds

You haven't seen those huge piles of dead birds beneath windmills?

Okay, neither have I.


Maybe you should have looked? SMH
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Personally, instead of bulldozing fields and prairie and desert to build solar farms, I think* governments should pay the same amount of money and make it a legal requireent to put solar panels on the rooftops of every residential and commercial building in their jurisdiction. The land is already permanently scarred and dead, so instead of sprawling outward to power the economy, make the physical economy power itself. Lots of problems would be solved.

/*yes me read my ideas I am so cool I have opinions let me opine them


Just the roof of every Target store in the US would supply nearly 1% of needed electricity. Now think of all the other big-box stores, supermarkets, warehouses, parking lots.... etc.
 
invictus2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Citizens for Greene Acres are a group of people who liver or farm near the potential site.



1993 NICK AT NITE PROMO GREEN ACRES
Youtube s2OvmP36UIs
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Gubbo: Is this where we laugh at the people who pretend that wind power is bad because it kills birds

You haven't seen those huge piles of dead birds beneath windmills?

Okay, neither have I.


It wouldn't be piles anywhere.  Windmills kill about 250k birds in the US every year.  Cats kill over 2 billion.  Bell your outdoor cats, people.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow. This is literally right where I grew up. The Greene Acres area is a section of Xenia that passed for the "rich" section of the town, making them the type of insufferable a-holes that give small town America it's special "charm".

It sounds like they have continued to refine their small town ways and bring the collective IQ of the area to a new low.

/ this is probably just a scam to extort a kickback from the project
// the best part of Xenia is leaving
/// the tornado should have finished the job
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fusillade762: What happens when they suck all the energy out of the sun?  Didn't think of that, did you, libulardoes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Gubbo: Is this where we laugh at the people who pretend that wind power is bad because it kills birds

You haven't seen those huge piles of dead birds beneath windmills?

Okay, neither have I.


Damn, if piles of dead birds kept doing up in the same spot, is move there.  That's free & easy meat!

/Offer void for the desert solar array
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Creepy Lurker Guy: Gubbo: Is this where we laugh at the people who pretend that wind power is bad because it kills birds

You haven't seen those huge piles of dead birds beneath windmills?

Okay, neither have I.

Damn, if piles of dead birds kept doing up in the same spot, is move there.  That's free & easy meat!

/Offer void for the desert solar array


*Showing up
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know what drugs they're on and I don't want them.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Personally, instead of bulldozing fields and prairie and desert to build solar farms, I think* governments should pay the same amount of money and make it a legal requireent to put solar panels on the rooftops of every residential and commercial building in their jurisdiction. The land is already permanently scarred and dead, so instead of sprawling outward to power the economy, make the physical economy power itself. Lots of problems would be solved. /*yes me read my ideas I am so cool I have opinions let me opine them
---


Need to make sure that the solar panels are accessible.  They *must* be cleaned to maintain their efficiency - no matter where they are.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Farking Canuck: These are truly stupid people. I mean they are not normal. They are epicly moronic ... and ignorant.


They are. And there are over 74 million of them in the United States.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, those damn stupid NIMBY scientists.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


London has a building that melts cars. Does that count?

https://www.nbcnews.com/sciencemain/l​o​ndon-skyscraper-can-melt-cars-set-buil​dings-fire-8C11069092
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any large scale construction project is going to have an impact on the local environment.  Main point of reasonable concern would be the how it would change the runoff patterns in the area but it really shouldn't be anything that can't be dealt with by good engineering.  Though it's a big expense and it's often overlooked if the project moves too quickly.  Not that solar farms are big grading impact like say a factory would be.  You'll always have people who don't want to change the scenery and the only way you get past them is to do things right.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You also need a proper kalman and droop functions to sync all 4 Q trajectories otherwise even good secondary or tertiary control biases won't allow proper mppt when grid tied, and then... islanding.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saturn badger: London has a building that melts cars. Does that count?


That was a "Dr. Who" episode, right?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just tell them it is coal powered solar and they will be all about it.
 
joker420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Creepy Lurker Guy: Gubbo: Is this where we laugh at the people who pretend that wind power is bad because it kills birds

You haven't seen those huge piles of dead birds beneath windmills?

Okay, neither have I.

It wouldn't be piles anywhere.  Windmills kill about 250k birds in the US every year.  Cats kill over 2 billion.  Bell your outdoor cats, people.


It was 300,000 but they can cut it by 70% by painting a blade.
 
0z79
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am SO glad I got my family the fark out of that God-forsaken state.
 
