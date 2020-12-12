 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Independent)   Britain's next Game Show .... What's Me Line? or Where's Me Bloomers? You decide   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's number wang!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake Nudes!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Numberwang Episode 1
Youtube 0obMRztklqU
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ken Dodd and The Diddymen - Where's Me Shirt?
Youtube CejKxTc3sc4
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi, What the fark Now?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: [YouTube video: Numberwang Episode 1]


Never seem this before
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know what the nude challenges were.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until you see, Which Finger Smells Like Yer Mum!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what law was broken given that they consented and all?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Wait until you see, Which Finger Smells Like Yer Mum!


Some friend told me about some japanese porn that did some kind of gameshow where the sons were trying to find out which woman was their mother by farking several women. Sounded weird af
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: So what law was broken given that they consented and all?


Misrepresentation of use.  Just like it's not ok to collect money for orphans and use it for yachts and hookers.

/yeah - that happens, but it's hardly legal
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: So what law was broken given that they consented and all?


Uh, might want to check the ol' law book under "Fraud."  Gaining consent under false premises is pretty much one of the definitions for it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: So what law was broken given that they consented and all?


Dammit, you went and made me read the article to find the answer.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gamey McShowface
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Only Connect the Tip
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sergeant James Mason, of the Met's North East Basic Command Unit, said "We believe there may be more victims in relation to these events. I urge anyone who may be a victim of similar crimes or incidents from 2013 to the present day, to come forward with information."

I read this in Bill Hader's impression of James Mason's voice.
 
