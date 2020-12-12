 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Komo)   "I just needed the money" may now become a legitimate legal defense against charges of theft in Seattle   (komonews.com) divider line
    Seattle City Council  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Have you ever thought that it may be easier and more productive to society to simply provide basic needs like food and shelter to those without?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Xai: Have you ever thought that it may be easier and more productive to society to simply provide basic needs like food and shelter to those without?


On the other hand, Farkers would doubtlessly use the excess time to find other things to complain about, leading to the high possibility that the servers will fail and there will be no Fark for anybody.

Though I am not sure if this is much of a counter-argument and I will have to consult with my lawyers before continuing to post.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.

When corporations ruin tens of millions and get zero consequences, is that fair? Fark no

Banks crashed the entire world economy yet not one of them ever faced life in prison or a guillotine, they LITERALLY murdered people indirectly with their bullshiat, probably thousands.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lolmao500: Good.

When corporations ruin tens of millions and get zero consequences, is that fair? Fark no

Banks crashed the entire world economy yet not one of them ever faced life in prison or a guillotine, they LITERALLY murdered people indirectly with their bullshiat, probably thousands.


JFC, this isn't only about stealing from big eeeeevil corporations, Robespierre. Your friendly local junkie isn't going to take a bus out to Lowe's to steal their stuff - he'll stick around the neighborhood farking up small businesses.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of it should be the defendant could be acquitted of the crime, but put on a probation where they get help figuring out how to get their basic needs. That program should be funded by taxes on larger corporations that sell basic needs.

If the defendant stole from a mom and pop, there should be education involved in teaching the defendant where they should be stealing from.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund and abolish the police

Implement a robust public welfare system
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: If the defendant stole from a mom and pop, there should be education involved in teaching the defendant where they should be stealing from.


I seem to recall something in the constitution about "Equal Protection".    So you're saying it's OK to steal from someone YOU think can afford it but not someone else?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I wanted the money."
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In theory, I agree with the proposal.  The fact that we have citizens having to steal for basic needs is an embarrassment.  At the same time, you're hurting the people you're stealing from.  Work to push wages up into a range where it's an actual living wage at 40 hrs a week.  Work to get inexpensive housing built.  It's a complex problem and just sticking people in jail isn't going to fix anything and make many things worse.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you steal from someone who needed the money you stole?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Society as a whole should make sure people's basic needs are met. With this proposal, random individuals who may not be able to weather the loss of their money or belongings will be forced to carry the burden.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Have you ever thought that it may be easier and more productive to society to simply provide basic needs like food and shelter to those without?


Seattle, it seems, would rather become a right-wing caricature.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: Society as a whole should make sure people's basic needs are met. With this proposal, random individuals who may not be able to weather the loss of their money or belongings will be forced to carry the burden.


Some people think that stealing from the Tsar is the same as stealing from the guy who empties the latrines at the Tsar's palace.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Banks crashed the entire world economy yet not one of them ever faced life in prison or a guillotine, they LITERALLY murdered people indirectly with their bullshiat, probably thousands.


Obama takes care of his friends. Sasha and Malia will need high-paying jobs some day; don't want to burn any bridges. Cf, Chelsea Clinton.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.


In common law societies, that is not a can of worms. The carp[enter has access to 2 remedies.

Insurance - He can be compensated for the unforseen damages by paying a small annual dividedend that shares the risk among a pool of people. When his tools are stolen, they are replaced, and there is no confusion about his next steps.

Credit - The carpenter can augment his insurance by obtaining funds on credit. He can pay for the tools with his future work, if he needs more than the insurance covers.

This is a basic legal problem that was solved in the 1600s by England and IIRC Holland. The Vatican bankers in the 1300s and 1400s also developed their own system of insurance and credit for agriculture and textile trade between regions of Europe, and that is repsonsible for the security of people living in capitalist economies. But it ahs been eyars since I sat in those lectures so I'm probably swinging and missing on the dates.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KOMO and the people who get the news from there do more damage to society than shoplifters.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We've been letting millionaires and billionaires get away with worse because they needed more money to fill the bottomless pit of greed that are their souls.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There won't be a bodega open in the city within six months.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

While it is not a legitimate defense of a crime, it is the truth.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.


When a poor person is convicted of stealing from the victim and sent to prison, who compensates the victim?
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's commendable of them to recognize criminal acts can be a reasonable solution to an urgent need, but I don't think this is the solution. This is going to hurt people, it's going to be abused, and when it comes to juries deciding who does and who does not have a desperate need it's going to get racist.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not like there's some fund that makes victims whole when somebody who has nothing steals from them.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: fragMasterFlash: Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.

When a poor person is convicted of stealing from the victim and sent to prison, who compensates the victim?


Depends on the poor person and the victim. If the victim is the government, restitution can be done through perpetual garnishments and levies. If you claim you will vote Democrat this past November and lived in Florida, Mike Bloomberg was going to cut a check.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: fragMasterFlash: Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.

When a poor person is convicted of stealing from the victim and sent to prison, who compensates the victim?


While the thief is imprisoned they cannot victimize anyone else. The cycle is broken, if only temporarily.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It shouldn't be a defense.

It should be a mitigating consideration. If a thief has a bank account below a certain figure, is unemployed, has children, or a specific debt ratio, then time should be taken off the sentence, or restorative justice should be an option rather than punitive.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark: Property is not worth a life.
Fark: That's what insurance is for.
Also Fark: Who will protect me from all this crime!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.


Criminal punishment doesn't compensate the victims of these crimes to begin with. It only works if the judge decides they have to pay restitution, which is complicated because they're usually getting fined and paying court costs, and the court system cares more about collecting that then your $400 worth of loss. It gets harder if the person gets locked up (they can also get locked up for nonpayment of fees/fines) because then they can't work to pay you back.

Our legal system really ignores the harms caused by crime, assuming that the threat of potential punishment will serve some kind of deterrent effect before someone decides to do something about it. The civil justice system (torts) is supposed to fix problems of person-to-person injury like your van window example, but then you're supposed to pay filing fees (and somehow pay to hire a lawyer) to take the thief to court and get your $400 back. Even worse is the idea of a "de minimis" harm where the court decides that your $400 is too small a loss to be worth its farking time. This all gets incredibly imbalanced when it's not a thief who did you wrong, but a business who can afford to flood you with paperwork until you fark off and give up, or never try in the first place.

I think you might be looking for restorative justice? That actually focuses on trying to remedy the harms of crime rather than just fining people and locking them up.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: fragMasterFlash: Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.

In common law societies, that is not a can of worms. The carp[enter has access to 2 remedies.

Insurance - He can be compensated for the unforseen damages by paying a small annual dividedend that shares the risk among a pool of people. When his tools are stolen, they are replaced, and there is no confusion about his next steps.

Credit - The carpenter can augment his insurance by obtaining funds on credit. He can pay for the tools with his future work, if he needs more than the insurance covers.

This is a basic legal problem that was solved in the 1600s by England and IIRC Holland. The Vatican bankers in the 1300s and 1400s also developed their own system of insurance and credit for agriculture and textile trade between regions of Europe, and that is repsonsible for the security of people living in capitalist economies. But it ahs been eyars since I sat in those lectures so I'm probably swinging and missing on the dates.


Insurance and credit will, on balance, cost more than the loss incurred because of overhead and profit for whoever is managing the credit and insurance operations.

So, consider this. If the city government wants to legalize theft, then perhaps it should be equitable for anyone who incurs losses from such theft to file for reimbursement from the city government itself. Perhaps a monthly expense report for all documented inventory shrinkage will do. Methinks the city will think of a different idea after cutting a bunch of checks.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: jaylectricity: fragMasterFlash: Who is going to compensate the victims of these crimes? If someone smashes a window of carpenter's van and steals their tools should the carpenter be allowed to steal someone elses van so they can still earn a living? Hell no. This can of worms should not be opened. Find another way to break the cycle of poverty without pushing more people into poverty.

When a poor person is convicted of stealing from the victim and sent to prison, who compensates the victim?

While the thief is imprisoned they cannot victimize anyone else. The cycle is broken, if only temporarily.


While the thief is imprisoned, his family (or her family) has no breadwinner, they have no one paying the bills, no one paying the rent, no one providing for the needs that led to the thief stealing in the first place. The family has to pay bail, pay for a lawyer, sometimes pay for the incarceration or restitution.

All jailing petty criminals does is PERPETUATE the cycle of poverty--I've watched it happen. If you want to break the cycle as you say we need to keep people OUT of jail.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good.

When corporations ruin tens of millions and get zero consequences, is that fair? Fark no

Banks crashed the entire world economy yet not one of them ever faced life in prison or a guillotine, they LITERALLY murdered people indirectly with their bullshiat, probably thousands.


So in the name of social justice you want to let people loot at will the barely-scraping-by mom-and-pop businesses that can't afford the security that it would take to prevent it, while the WalMarts of the world can? You're a real humanitarian, you are.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: While the thief is imprisoned they cannot victimize anyone else. The cycle is broken, if only temporarily.


Unfortunately this often turns the thief into persona non grata as far as legitimate work that would keep them from robbing anyone else. When you brand a person as a criminal, they stay a criminal, and locking them up really doesn't stop them from doing crime once they get out. It might be more helpful to look at them as dumb farkups who need an opportunity (or maybe a strong push?) to be something other than a dumb farkup.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: fragMasterFlash: While the thief is imprisoned they cannot victimize anyone else. The cycle is broken, if only temporarily.

Unfortunately this often turns the thief into persona non grata as far as legitimate work that would keep them from robbing anyone else. When you brand a person as a criminal, they stay a criminal, and locking them up really doesn't stop them from doing crime once they get out. It might be more helpful to look at them as dumb farkups who need an opportunity (or maybe a strong push?) to be something other than a dumb farkup.


Then there is acknowledging reform is impossible for many.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jjorsett: lolmao500: Good.

When corporations ruin tens of millions and get zero consequences, is that fair? Fark no

Banks crashed the entire world economy yet not one of them ever faced life in prison or a guillotine, they LITERALLY murdered people indirectly with their bullshiat, probably thousands.

So in the name of social justice you want to let people loot at will the barely-scraping-by mom-and-pop businesses that can't afford the security that it would take to prevent it, while the WalMarts of the world can? You're a real humanitarian, you are.


Does security actually prevent it? They have Walmart Day every month at my county criminal court where loss prevention officers show up and point at a series of shoplifters.

Walmart itself got in trouble for offering shoplifters the opportunity to avoid criminal charges if they paid the company $400 and sat through lectures. It doesn't sound like security is working. Maybe it works on the people who are just thinking about theft.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If "affluenza" is something courts understand..."poorfluenza" should be, too.

Goose, gander, etc.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Fark: Property is not worth a life.
Fark: That's what insurance is for.
Also Fark: Who will protect me from all this crime!


It's almost as if there's more than one person posting on Fark.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Then there is acknowledging reform is impossible for many.


Yep, but we don't throw the baby out with the bathwater, so trying reform is still worth a shot. Plus, this isn't addressing the root causes of how this person became a farkup and how we can prevent that from happening in the first place. No system is going to work on everybody, and by no means am I advocating for tearing the whole thing down and replacing it with a system of progressively tighter hugs.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This should be an amusing clusterfark.  Courts are backlogged already.  Now every misdemeanor will be go from 45 minutes in court to days of reviewing paperwork to prove the income, assets, and debts, of the defendant to the court for one case.  Accountant firms, law firms, and insurance companies (the ones who will benefit from this) are already salivating dollar sign at the massive windfall.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Life, liberty and property - the natural rights of man as proposed by Hobbes and Locke, adopted by the Founders.

"A republic, if you can keep it." - Ben Franklin

A society cannot be both ignorant and free - Jefferson

Abrogating property rights will be the last stage of this grand experiment.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't visit and absolutely don't accept any job offers in Seattle. Got it, thanks!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: jjorsett: lolmao500: Good.

When corporations ruin tens of millions and get zero consequences, is that fair? Fark no

Banks crashed the entire world economy yet not one of them ever faced life in prison or a guillotine, they LITERALLY murdered people indirectly with their bullshiat, probably thousands.

So in the name of social justice you want to let people loot at will the barely-scraping-by mom-and-pop businesses that can't afford the security that it would take to prevent it, while the WalMarts of the world can? You're a real humanitarian, you are.

Does security actually prevent it? They have Walmart Day every month at my county criminal court where loss prevention officers show up and point at a series of shoplifters.

Walmart itself got in trouble for offering shoplifters the opportunity to avoid criminal charges if they paid the company $400 and sat through lectures. It doesn't sound like security is working. Maybe it works on the people who are just thinking about theft.


Arguing that the situation is even more harmful than I depicted isn't very persuasive.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: fragMasterFlash: While the thief is imprisoned they cannot victimize anyone else. The cycle is broken, if only temporarily.

Unfortunately this often turns the thief into persona non grata as far as legitimate work that would keep them from robbing anyone else. When you brand a person as a criminal, they stay a criminal, and locking them up really doesn't stop them from doing crime once they get out. It might be more helpful to look at them as dumb farkups who need an opportunity (or maybe a strong push?) to be something other than a dumb farkup.


Unions love ex-cons. The biggest dirtbag in my extended family has spent more of his life in jail than out and the Teamsters keep on getting him well paying construction gigs every time he cons his way back out on parole.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Arguing that the situation is even more harmful than I depicted isn't very persuasive.


I thought your argument was "mom and pop can't afford security guards so they're the ones who really get punished by this policy."

Was I supposed to persuade you to support the piecemeal reform of providing a poverty defense? I don't really have a side here if you're trying to impute one. Crime is bad. Hunger is bad. D.A.'s offices don't even need a formalized poverty defense, they can dismiss your case for any farking reason.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not that my opinion matters much, but it depends on context.

Someone stealing a carton of eggs, and a loaf of bread, to feed their family...  I'm willing to overlook and eat the cost.  And yes, there are known shoplifters at the store I work who just steal the basics... eggs, bread, a tin of spam of occasion.  They know its wrong, and they take the minimum they need to feed their kids.

We don't even blink.

Then you have the asholes stuffing $300 worth of steaks down their pants, to sell for a fraction of the price, to go get high.

We don't stop them... because the farkers are usually armed...  but we make sure there are a couple of clear face shots on camera...  two or three employees interacting with them, and submit the full video to the cops.

We nail them to the farking wall if possible.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jeebus, just greenlight UBI already.

It will clear up a lot of economic collateral damage, and encourage people to seek further gainful employment to boot.
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash:

While the thief is imprisoned they cannot victimize anyone else. The cycle is broken, if only temporarily.

AND when you announce in advance that you are not going to prosecute these crimes, the number of people commiting them will rise substantially.
 
