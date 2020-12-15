 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Photoshop this boxy sand cat   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
That face says to me, "I'm cool. Let me be and I'll be on my way."

/beautiful face
//mesmerizing eyes
///I miss my late wife
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
The thought process of a hack photoshopper:

Staring up at the ceiling
Thinking, pondering
Low hanging fruit calls to me

Its pull is hard to resist
Can I overcome?
Magic 8-ball, help me please

But its answer is useless
"Cannot predict now"
Damn, you are no help at all

Alas, how to make this choice?
Can't trust my own thoughts
They always turn to Allison

Not today, ceiling cat, nay
It will not be so
Allison has won the day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Rare square cat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
katod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
