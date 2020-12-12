 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(Some Guy)   Trees got bigger   (inequality.org) divider line
3
    More: Obvious, Photography, Tuca Vieira, field of aerial imaging, Newspaper, Unequal Scenes, medium of aerial photography, visual culture, Johnny Miller  
•       •       •

681 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2020 at 7:53 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OP, I think you're confused. I'm asking about Aunt Helen. Have Mom or Dad write a comment.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It is nice to see that they no longer have to look at those poors all the time.

Such nice trees.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And some people say walls don't work.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.