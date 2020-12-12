 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville) Do you think Dave Ramsey put enough money in his envelope budget to cover the ensuing medical claims?
    Dave Ramsey, Christmas, Christmas worldwide, Report, person Christmas party, employees  
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asshat says ' My name is Dave Ramsey'
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's an evil mofo, glad he's taking off the disguise and getting into the supervillain role he is trying to earn.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every now and then some farker will sing the praises of how they didn't even know what money was until they listened to Dave Ramsey.  Dave Ramsey is just another republican god botherer.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood for the Orange God!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he did say to the 800 employees that they were limited to just one guest each.
So there's that.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mid January: "NO ONE COULD HAVE KNOWN!!1!!EleventyOne!!1!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark actually runs their household on cash these days? I mean, seriously, this Ramsey person says to use a cash budget and put the cash from each category into a separate envelope and at the end of the month see how much money you have left in each envelope. Okay, fair enough, unto itself. But again, who the fark uses cash for all of their expenses? Under his system how do you pay your electricity bill? Do you actually take your bill and a handful of cash and go down to the local utility office and pay them in person? Or do you take your cash to the bank, deposit it, wait for it to clear, and then write a check or do an online payment? This man is so seriously out of touch with modern reality it would be hilarious if it was not so damned pathetic. Sure, this would have been a great system maybe back in the 1940s or 50s, but today, in the electronic age? This is the equivalent of someone in 2020 using a horse and buggy to get to work.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Live like no one else today, so you can die like no one else in two weeks!"
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: every now and then some farker will sing the praises of how they didn't even know what money was until they listened to Dave Ramsey.  Dave Ramsey is just another republican god botherer.


Yeah his stuff should be common sense, but I hate his horseshiat way of basically trying to tell you that you should have nothing at all if you have even a modicum of debt.  To me its simply a matter of accelerating your mortgage payments as soon as feasible (if you have a home), putting at least 10 percent into retirement while paying the home off.  never put something on your CC that you can't pay off before the next payment is due.

pay the home off, max out the allowed retirement contribution for the year, and from then on spend your money and enjoy your life.  you do that for 20-25 years and you'll be loaded by the time you retire.

i know some of the jackholes that call into his program have hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt wrapped up in too expensive cars & boats given their salaries, but they're idiots.  95% of my acquaintances, when we talk about this stuff have a car note and a home note and some CC debt.

and regardless of all that, I do not need someone with any sort of political or religious slant on this shiat.  Just give sound advice given someones situation.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Who the fark actually runs their household on cash these days? I mean, seriously, this Ramsey person says to use a cash budget and put the cash from each category into a separate envelope and at the end of the month see how much money you have left in each envelope. Okay, fair enough, unto itself. But again, who the fark uses cash for all of their expenses? Under his system how do you pay your electricity bill? Do you actually take your bill and a handful of cash and go down to the local utility office and pay them in person? Or do you take your cash to the bank, deposit it, wait for it to clear, and then write a check or do an online payment? This man is so seriously out of touch with modern reality it would be hilarious if it was not so damned pathetic. Sure, this would have been a great system maybe back in the 1940s or 50s, but today, in the electronic age? This is the equivalent of someone in 2020 using a horse and buggy to get to work.


He's in part, a religious profiteer. The only advice you should take from him is if you're incompetently in debt and see no way out, but after that he's a living train wreck with his overly simplistic solutions. Also, fark him.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: every now and then some farker will sing the praises of how they didn't even know what money was until they listened to Dave Ramsey.  Dave Ramsey is just another republican god botherer.


And? Some people didn't learn. It happens.

Also, take out the bothering and financial peace isn't a bad tool to use to teach your kids how to manage money. They sure as hell aren't going to get that knowledge at school, unless lucky enough to even have a class offered as such.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramsey Solutions provides biblically based,

Guess they skipped exodus.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Who the fark actually runs their household on cash these days? I mean, seriously, this Ramsey person says to use a cash budget and put the cash from each category into a separate envelope and at the end of the month see how much money you have left in each envelope. Okay, fair enough, unto itself. But again, who the fark uses cash for all of their expenses? Under his system how do you pay your electricity bill? Do you actually take your bill and a handful of cash and go down to the local utility office and pay them in person? Or do you take your cash to the bank, deposit it, wait for it to clear, and then write a check or do an online payment? This man is so seriously out of touch with modern reality it would be hilarious if it was not so damned pathetic. Sure, this would have been a great system maybe back in the 1940s or 50s, but today, in the electronic age? This is the equivalent of someone in 2020 using a horse and buggy to get to work.


The idea is that spending cash is visible and "hurts more" than using a creditcard where the money flowing out is all invisible... But if you have any common sense and restraint to begin with, you wouldn't be in a position to need Ramsey's "teachings" to begin with, and using a creditcard that pays cashback makes much more financial sense than literally spending extra money to use cash.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can't sue for getting COVID in GA at a public establishment.

My neighbor preached Ramsey for years- bumper sticker, cash in envelopes, all of it.

Still months behind on his mortgage (he tells me this) and buys crap to brag about it.

Ramsey is for man children who have no self control.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TIL that Ramsey has 800 employees. That's a lot bigger than I expected.

/ The basic plan is sound
// Don't pay out more than you take in
/// It's against everything else the media tells you
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The rest of the Justice League might have to quarantine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: You can't sue for getting COVID in GA at a public establishment.

My neighbor preached Ramsey for years- bumper sticker, cash in envelopes, all of it.

Still months behind on his mortgage (he tells me this) and buys crap to brag about it.

Ramsey is for man children who have no self control.


You can lead a Moron to water...
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Mock26: Who the fark actually runs their household on cash these days? I mean, seriously, this Ramsey person says to use a cash budget and put the cash from each category into a separate envelope and at the end of the month see how much money you have left in each envelope. Okay, fair enough, unto itself. But again, who the fark uses cash for all of their expenses? Under his system how do you pay your electricity bill? Do you actually take your bill and a handful of cash and go down to the local utility office and pay them in person? Or do you take your cash to the bank, deposit it, wait for it to clear, and then write a check or do an online payment? This man is so seriously out of touch with modern reality it would be hilarious if it was not so damned pathetic. Sure, this would have been a great system maybe back in the 1940s or 50s, but today, in the electronic age? This is the equivalent of someone in 2020 using a horse and buggy to get to work.

He's in part, a religious profiteer. The only advice you should take from him is if you're incompetently in debt and see no way out, but after that he's a living train wreck with his overly simplistic solutions. Also, fark him.


Or do as he did as opposed to doing what he says, and declare bankruptcy.  That is how his career started.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: You can't sue for getting COVID in GA at a public establishment.

My neighbor preached Ramsey for years- bumper sticker, cash in envelopes, all of it.


And that's really the problem - he's a cult of personality. Anyone who advances even a little based on his advice, he's got 'em hook, line, and sinker. They'll buy his books, go to his seminars, etc... Religious people are already disposed to cult behaviors, so it's kind of a good gig from a financial standpoint.
 
xtalman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Done his course.  It is okay and should be common sense and forces you to account for your money.   But yea he is an asshat and outside of basic financial advice his views are basic fundie nut job.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember when he was a schlub in a dark suit and boring tie, and he really seemed to care about people. Then he got a makeover and started to believe his own hype about being some sort of savior. He got mean and sarcastic, which of course is what you want in a high visibility Christian. Whatever good advice he might still give out is lost in his snark and sanctimonious blather.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xtalman: Done his course.  It is okay and should be common sense and forces you to account for your money.   But yea he is an asshat and outside of basic financial advice his views are basic fundie nut job.


What do you think of his advice that you pay off the smallest loan first, rather than pay off the highest interest loan first?
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Mock26: Who the fark actually runs their household on cash these days? I mean, seriously, this Ramsey person says to use a cash budget and put the cash from each category into a separate envelope and at the end of the month see how much money you have left in each envelope. Okay, fair enough, unto itself. But again, who the fark uses cash for all of their expenses? Under his system how do you pay your electricity bill? Do you actually take your bill and a handful of cash and go down to the local utility office and pay them in person? Or do you take your cash to the bank, deposit it, wait for it to clear, and then write a check or do an online payment? This man is so seriously out of touch with modern reality it would be hilarious if it was not so damned pathetic. Sure, this would have been a great system maybe back in the 1940s or 50s, but today, in the electronic age? This is the equivalent of someone in 2020 using a horse and buggy to get to work.

The idea is that spending cash is visible and "hurts more" than using a creditcard where the money flowing out is all invisible... But if you have any common sense and restraint to begin with, you wouldn't be in a position to need Ramsey's "teachings" to begin with, and using a creditcard that pays cashback makes much more financial sense than literally spending extra money to use cash.


Oh I get the idea, but in this day and age for most people it is completely and totally unrealistic.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Mock26: Who the fark actually runs their household on cash these days? I mean, seriously, this Ramsey person says to use a cash budget and put the cash from each category into a separate envelope and at the end of the month see how much money you have left in each envelope. Okay, fair enough, unto itself. But again, who the fark uses cash for all of their expenses? Under his system how do you pay your electricity bill? Do you actually take your bill and a handful of cash and go down to the local utility office and pay them in person? Or do you take your cash to the bank, deposit it, wait for it to clear, and then write a check or do an online payment? This man is so seriously out of touch with modern reality it would be hilarious if it was not so damned pathetic. Sure, this would have been a great system maybe back in the 1940s or 50s, but today, in the electronic age? This is the equivalent of someone in 2020 using a horse and buggy to get to work.

The idea is that spending cash is visible and "hurts more" than using a creditcard where the money flowing out is all invisible... But if you have any common sense and restraint to begin with, you wouldn't be in a position to need Ramsey's "teachings" to begin with, and using a creditcard that pays cashback makes much more financial sense than literally spending extra money to use cash.


I know the name, I know he has a radio show or something with a rabid following and that he preaches a cash-on-hand oriented philosophy of personal finance. Other than that I'm not familiar with his philosophy. However, it sounds both stupid and great at the same time.

On one hand, for people who have pretty simple finances but are nonetheless hapless and unable to deal with things, it's probably a great idea. This would be widows/widowers, new divorcees, newly emancipated children, garden-variety morons or people who just absolutely lack any sense of financial self-control. There's a lot of people like this out there. For these people, the Dave Ramsey path might be a wonderful strategy. These would be people with standard bills (rent/mortgage, utilities, phone, car, insurance, etc). Keep things neat, tidy and stupid-proof.

Over time, people might grow out of this system...or it might form their financial philosophy for life. That's fine and it's a perfectly legitimate way to closely adhere to a budget and probably retire cleanly with a few million in liquid assets.

The far better system is to, first of all, go balls-to-the-wall and make as much money as humanly possible. Also, be as fully invested in trading and markets as possible and to constantly monitor and keep up with the nuances of investments, credit, etc. Bills should be paid with a credit card and then fairly quickly paid with cash - this creates activity without carrying over debt. Building credit leads to more opportunities and of course better credit cards which have rewards points and so forth.

This system is more of a "Wild West" philosophy where you're taking substantial risks and is more appropriate for people who really have fun with finance. If you're fine with card counting and forex being part of your income strategy, then Dave Ramsey will probably put your feet to sleep. After all, why use a jetbridge when a parachute will get you deplaned much faster? I'm more on this side of things, personally.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: What do you think of his advice that you pay off the smallest loan first, rather than pay off the highest interest loan first?


I have never taken his course, but this can possibly be a good thing in the long run. It would depend on how long each of the loans was for, what their minimum payments were, their interest rates, etc., and you would have to crunch the numbers to do a comparison to see if it was worth it. For example, if you can pay off the smaller loan in X number of months you could then make bigger payments on the higher interest loan and pay that off even quicker than you would making both loan payments. I doubt most people would be able to do such an analysis on their own, and I doubt this Ramsey fool explains it in his course.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: You can't sue for getting COVID in GA at a public establishment.


I wonder if the company's health plan is self-insured.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: Excelsior: Mock26: Who the fark actually runs their household on cash these days? I mean, seriously, this Ramsey person says to use a cash budget and put the cash from each category into a separate envelope and at the end of the month see how much money you have left in each envelope. Okay, fair enough, unto itself. But again, who the fark uses cash for all of their expenses? Under his system how do you pay your electricity bill? Do you actually take your bill and a handful of cash and go down to the local utility office and pay them in person? Or do you take your cash to the bank, deposit it, wait for it to clear, and then write a check or do an online payment? This man is so seriously out of touch with modern reality it would be hilarious if it was not so damned pathetic. Sure, this would have been a great system maybe back in the 1940s or 50s, but today, in the electronic age? This is the equivalent of someone in 2020 using a horse and buggy to get to work.

The idea is that spending cash is visible and "hurts more" than using a creditcard where the money flowing out is all invisible... But if you have any common sense and restraint to begin with, you wouldn't be in a position to need Ramsey's "teachings" to begin with, and using a creditcard that pays cashback makes much more financial sense than literally spending extra money to use cash.

I know the name, I know he has a radio show or something with a rabid following and that he preaches a cash-on-hand oriented philosophy of personal finance. Other than that I'm not familiar with his philosophy. However, it sounds both stupid and great at the same time.

On one hand, for people who have pretty simple finances but are nonetheless hapless and unable to deal with things, it's probably a great idea. This would be widows/widowers, new divorcees, newly emancipated children, garden-variety morons or people who just absolutely lack any sense of financial self-control. There's a lot of people like this out there. For these people, the Dave Ramsey path might be a wonderful strategy. These would be people with standard bills (rent/mortgage, utilities, phone, car, insurance, etc). Keep things neat, tidy and stupid-proof.

Over time, people might grow out of this system...or it might form their financial philosophy for life. That's fine and it's a perfectly legitimate way to closely adhere to a budget and probably retire cleanly with a few million in liquid assets.

The far better system is to, first of all, go balls-to-the-wall and make as much money as humanly possible. Also, be as fully invested in trading and markets as possible and to constantly monitor and keep up with the nuances of investments, credit, etc. Bills should be paid with a credit card and then fairly quickly paid with cash - this creates activity without carrying over debt. Building credit leads to more opportunities and of course better credit cards which have rewards points and so forth.

This system is more of a "Wild West" philosophy where you're taking substantial risks and is more appropriate for people who really have fun with finance. If you're fine with card counting and forex being part of your income strategy, then Dave Ramsey will probably put your feet to sleep. After all, why use a jetbridge when a parachute will get you deplaned much faster? I'm more on this side of things, personally.


I don't get the appeal of Dave Ramsey. His radio show is poorly produced and boring as hell. Yet he seems to get five hours of air time on our non-Rush non-Hannity right leaning commercial news station, which has really hurt the credibility of the station.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here, let me be like Dave Ramsey.....
1) you have a car payment?  You need to sell it and take the bus or just hitchhike
2) you have a mortgage?  Either pay it off with cash or sell the house and live in a cardboard box
3) Credit cards?  You suck at finance. You should be paying for everything in cash. Never mind, the cost of living has exploded and you're still making make a wage that was insufficient even in 1985
4) you should be eating out of the dumpster behind Publix to feed yourself. You're wasting money on food
Can someone pay me $5 million/year to be a complete asshole on the radio?
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: xtalman: Done his course.  It is okay and should be common sense and forces you to account for your money.   But yea he is an asshat and outside of basic financial advice his views are basic fundie nut job.

What do you think of his advice that you pay off the smallest loan first, rather than pay off the highest interest loan first?


He's going for the psychological boost of having something paid off and one less thing in the mail all the time. In some cases it wouldn't make much of a difference in total money paid to get rid of all of them, in other cases it would be a big difference.  In some cases, a little delayed gratification in getting rid of a slightly higher bill makes a big difference in money paid, in other cases it would take a ton of delayed gratification to make a difference.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Freud's Cigar: I remember when he was a schlub in a dark suit and boring tie, and he really seemed to care about people. Then he got a makeover and started to believe his own hype about being some sort of savior. He got mean and sarcastic, which of course is what you want in a high visibility Christian. Whatever good advice he might still give out is lost in his snark and sanctimonious blather.


And feeds into the mentality I see a lot here in America: if you are poor for whatever reason, or are in debt for any reason, it is because as a person you are lacking and damned. And you should be ashamed! Toil as penance, toil for the grace of God and maybe, just maybe, you will be saved!

/something something camel and a needle
 
ENS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He berates people for occasionally buying a coffee but displays the long term thinking of a goldfish when lives are at stake
 
phedex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Freud's Cigar: I remember when he was a schlub in a dark suit and boring tie, and he really seemed to care about people. Then he got a makeover and started to believe his own hype about being some sort of savior. He got mean and sarcastic, which of course is what you want in a high visibility Christian. Whatever good advice he might still give out is lost in his snark and sanctimonious blather.

And feeds into the mentality I see a lot here in America: if you are poor for whatever reason, or are in debt for any reason, it is because as a person you are lacking and damned. And you should be ashamed! Toil as penance, toil for the grace of God and maybe, just maybe, you will be saved!

/something something camel and a needle


no doubt.  When I was poor, I knew it and lived accordingly.  I had a cheap car, lived in a cheap apartment and didn't do anything outside of my means.  I didn't put money into retirement (this is between 19-24) because i couldn't afford it;  I wanted enough liquidity to know i could pay for fixing my car if something went wrong, and fark everything else.  shortly before i got the house i still live in (im nearly 40), i left the apartment with 4-5k in the bank and ready for the next step in my life. Of course I had older people in my life telling me I absolutely needed to put money in retirement accounts and shiat.  but they didn't have a frame of reference for my personal lifestyle & needs for immediate security.

there was no shame in that cheap apartment and meager lifestyle, and to this day I miss the simplicity of not feeling rich or poor, just getting by & enjoying life..though maybe that was just due to my age at the time.
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

12349876: Glorious Golden Ass: xtalman: Done his course.  It is okay and should be common sense and forces you to account for your money.   But yea he is an asshat and outside of basic financial advice his views are basic fundie nut job.

What do you think of his advice that you pay off the smallest loan first, rather than pay off the highest interest loan first?

He's going for the psychological boost of having something paid off and one less thing in the mail all the time. In some cases it wouldn't make much of a difference in total money paid to get rid of all of them, in other cases it would be a big difference.  In some cases, a little delayed gratification in getting rid of a slightly higher bill makes a big difference in money paid, in other cases it would take a ton of delayed gratification to make a difference.


I'm bored enough to add examples.

A:
500 debt at 9%
20000 debt at 10%
This situation doesn't make much of a difference what you do first.  Go ahead and try for the ego boost if you want.

B:
9000 debt at 4%
10000 debt at 25%
You'd be a fool to not attack the higher interest first.  Just a little delayed gratification in getting that first bill paid off will save you so much money.
 
