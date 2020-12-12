 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

Gryla and Yule Lads and Mari Lwyd, oh my
    More: Creepy, Christmas, Santa Claus, Folklore, favorite strange winter traditions, cover gal, Mari Lwyd, Tradition, Winter solstice  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget the true reason for the season.
Some guy had 9 inch nails driven through his hands and fee.. Oh wait, that's Easter.
This is the story of the cuck Joseph.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
Gotta keep up with the times
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEER GOD!!!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That Mitchell and Webb Look S2E01 welsh crafts
Youtube PnjRVxxyAjw
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
