Headline of the year voting!

CSB Sunday Morning:...and we're gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny farking Kaye. Share your Christmas party stories, both office and otherwise
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I went over to my parents' house one Christmas Eve to enjoy Christmas cheer and unwrap presents and take photos. I dressed up in my finest clothes for the occasion.

I tried hard not to show what I was feeling after having been broken up with that afternoon, by a lover who dumped me after telling me for the first time that he was still legally married.

And I think that's a pretty appropriate story for this thread in 2020.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was in my teens and could drive.  My parents decided to spend Christmas in Key West.  Not a really problem with me.  It was decided that i was going to stay over at my Dads mothers place and then spend Christmas "dinner" with his sisters family.  Now, in my family, if my Dad told you to do something, you did it, or your hide would be nicely tanned, the door to your room would be removed, no privacy and he would even disable your car so you couldn't even go to work until you "Gave in"

No, he was not a good parent.  But still was my dad, and did other things a father should do.  I realize that some people never knew their dad. Or worse their dads were very abusive.  It was the deck I was drawn.  anywazzz

My Grandma was pretty much blind at this point with Cataracts.  Also she had a habit of not eating.  Kind of awkward to try and help your grandma when you couldn't REALLY help like a caregiver could.. like dressing.  I did what i could.  Combed her hair, gave her ride, etc.

But I was a good grandson and drove her to my Aunt and Uncle.  They had 4 kids.  all younger then me.  (not real names) Eddie was a year younger.  Jared was 2 years younger.  only daughter Sara was 11, and the youngest Theo was 4

we sit down for a kind of traditional Rockefeller Christmas dinner.  only the Turkey was in the kitchen, and enough to feed us a serving was carved off with an electric knife.

It was fun.  lots of laughter, love, food, and family.  Just what you really wanted for Christmas. it was also the last Christmas with my Grandma, and the last Christmas I celebrated with my Aunt and Uncles family, as it seem my dad's parents were the only reason why we gathered.

Then Theo wanted seconds of the turkey and went into the kitchen.  When we realized this, my Aunt said something that I will remember forever, about a 4 year old with an electric knife in the kitchen

"The Turkey is probably the safest thing in the kitchen" and got up to run to the kitchen and help Theo
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Worked in a manufacturing company run by and largely employing out of control alcoholics.  Somehow a very successful company.  My 1st year there was the only time I went.  Open bar at one of the finest hotels in our fair city.  I arrived 15 minutes late, and a 300 pound forklift driver from one of our plants had already thrown up in both bathroom sinks.  It seems the first one filled up, so he had to scoot over to the other one.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't dance.  At all.  I'm not good at it, I don't enjoy it and I'd rather just not do it.  At the lab Christmas party a few years back, one of the cleaners decided she was going to haul me onto the floor despite that.  I'd asked her for help with a label maker a few weeks earlier and amused her with my smartassery, which is the only reason she even knew who I was.  I should add that she was in her late 50s or so and married, so this is not going to be one of those stories.

She came up to my table and declared that I would be dancing, and then badgered/physically dragged me off.  Everyone else at the table just laughed their asses off, despite my please of "I need an adult!"

On the floor, she started gyrating while I just stood there awkwardly, because as I indicated earlier, I don't dance.  Eventually she got fed up with that and said "OK, I'm going to swing between your legs."  I said "You're going to *what*?  That's a bad idea."  Finally she just gave up and I slunk back to my table.

A week later she saw to it that I got a storage bin in the underground change room.  If I had to sell myself in such a degrading fashion, I really should have asked for a higher price.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first command Christmas party i attended in the navy, some young enlisted guy got hammered and tried to pick a fight with the commanding officer. Captain just motioned to a couple guys nearby to get the drunk out of there and back to the ship. The next day he was standing tall in front of the man and got busted down a pay grade, half pay for 2 months and 45 days restriction to the ship.
 
Deathbymeteor [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Christmas with the grandparents, the first one outside our house with my little sister.  Get to the gift opening, and she's opening the big gift with some big toy in it (little kids kitchen or something).  She's over the moon and smiling and squealing and happy.

"What did you get?  What is it?"
"I DON'T KNOW!" said while still smiling and laughing

Cue the spittakes from the assembled adults.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I haven't really gone to a proper Christmas party in decades...then, our local hospital got wind that my dad plays Santa every year, and asked him (and mom) to attend their annual Christmas party.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, I get a free dinner, and chat with most of the nurses who've tended to both my folks when they were laid up over the years, as well as see a few other friends whom I've known for years, while mom and dad entertain the kids.

We won't get to do it this year, due to COVID, though :(
 
fat_free
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ok, not really that interesting bc although I have never gotten embarrassingly drunk and made an ass of myself at a Christmas party (I have at other parties, though ...) this kind of happened to me. My then-girlfriend was working as a runner at the Chicago Board of Trade back in '92, and her office was having a Xmas party in a basement bar. Anyhoo, her boss was a dick WITHOUT drinking, then drank too much and kept referring to her at the party as "the girl with big boobs who looked like Liz Taylor" (meh, maybe) and then referred to me as "Richard Burton". Another girl's boyfriend named Ernie was also getting sick of the shiat the boss was saying to HIS girlfriend, and was an ass hair away from decking the mofo (he restrained, at least I think he did bc we left after the grab bag). Then in the grab bag portion, a Leslie Jones-esque woman put in a squirt gun with a plastic penis-end (instead of a pistol end), which my then-girlfriend got.

Another party I went to had a contractor get trashed, tell the 7.5/10 Filipino PM that she was the hottest thing at the office and propositioned her. He still kept his job bc he was the Knowledge Mgr and I think they paid her off instead of a lawsuit.

Anyhoo, when you go to an office holiday party, have 2 drinks MAX and leave after the meal portion. Your career is never made at these things, but man can you fark it up.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At a Christmas party many years ago I realized my coworker Bill was farking my wife. Later on he was killed for espionage so I guess that worked out.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't remember my best Christmas party stories. I've been told them, but I don't want to tell second hand tales ...
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: At a Christmas party many years ago I realized my coworker Bill was farking my wife. Later on he was killed for espionage so I guess that worked out.


I feel like a lot of this story was left out.  Like a lot, a lot.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looking back this probably isn't a CSB but...

In college I worked at one of the most popular bars on the UW-Madison campus.  I probably never would have gotten a job there on my own but a family member used to work there and got me an interview which consisted of "You want a job?"

Every Christmas they would close the bar early on a Sunday or Monday night so staff could have a party at someone's house or apartment.  There was also Secret Santa.

While usual Secret Santa revolves around getting someone something useful or related to a hobby this version was not at all like that.  Basically the goal was to humiliate or embarrass the person with a gift, or to get a good laugh at their expense.

At the time some of my co-workers knew I was really attracted to Asian women, so I got an Asian porn DVD that year.  If you were Black you might get a pack of Newports and some body lotion.  If you were a female you might get condoms or a dildo, etc.  Basically anything in your past or something about you was used against you. This went on for all 4 years I worked there.

Looking back now it was very immature and degrading.  People just either went a long with it or didn't sign up for Secret Santa knowing what would occur.

I can't imagine they still do it now but who knows...

/end LSB
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 Around the age of 10 my parents dressed me in my Sunday finest and took me to a neighbor's Christmas party. This would have been Dec. 22nd or so. Under the tree at our house was what I was certain was an Erector set. Remember those? I'd been harassing my parents all year long for one but no, I did not become an engineer.

Having to look at the gifts under the tree had been driving me crazy in the days since I knew there was no Santa. So while at the neighbor's Christmas party I devised a plan to be alone with said gifts and take a peek. Feigning sick, I was allowed to go home alone, ostensibly to go to bed. Well well, my sorry ass just couldn't resist opening my gifts and doing a half-assed job of re-wrapping them.

Upon discovery of my my sad attempt to cover my tracks my mom was incensed. She threatened to return all of my gifts except the stupid sweaters my grandmother had mailed. I remember thinking, "nah,my mom wouldn't steal Christmas." Except she did. She returned every gift and barely spoke to me on Christmas day. Among the gifts? A fully functioning Erector set draw bridge. Had a little motor and everything.

This is the most innocent Christmas party story I have.
 
