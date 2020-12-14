 Skip to content
(The Chive)   Caption this concentrating cat
Original
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
thechive.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"No, Mr Tap, I expect you to DIE."
 
PhotoshopCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is driving me nuts! It's not stopping!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I should buy a stopper.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
MOM!  SOMETHIN IS PEEING IN THE SINK!
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TAP water?!?!    I DEMAND EVIAN!!!
 
Lonestar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Hate White house leaks!"
 
Cache
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, we meet again.


/voting edition
 
starlost
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i didn't kill you in your sleep and this is what you offer?
 
