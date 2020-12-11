 Skip to content
(Clarion-Ledger) MIssissippi overflows the banks of its ICUs
    Mississippi, Mississippi River, dean of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi Department of Health, surge of COVID-19 cases  
Serious Black
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is what will tip the death rate vertical. Good luck, Mississippians.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sitting back and waiting for the, "who cares? they deserve it!" comments.  Don't let me down farkers.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Time for death panels now?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The COVID-19 death rate with hospital care is 1.7% across all demographics (20%+ among those 70 and older). A naive estimate of the death rate with no hospital care available is 20%.

Mississippi is in denial about what is going to happen to it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CouldaWouldShoulda: Sitting back and waiting for the, "who cares? they deserve it!" comments.  Don't let me down farkers.


That was the FARK response when Quibi shut down.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Time for death panels now?


Just as Sarah Palin shows up at a protest... Sure!
 
yellowcat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grew up in Mississippi and still have lots of family and friends there -- live in Florida now.  I'm not sure which state has the worst Governor.  Reeves seems pretty stupid and De Santis is just evil -- both are doing tremendous damage.
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Half the population of Scotland, but ... the same number of deaths already, six times as many people in ICU, , new cases rate heading skywards.

Looks very, very ugly indeed.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: The COVID-19 death rate with hospital care is 1.7% across all demographics (20%+ among those 70 and older). A naive estimate of the death rate with no hospital care available is 20%.

Mississippi is in denial about what is going to happen to it.


What about automobile accidents?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If most deaths are rural, then Darwin.
 
tasteme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What do you call a hippie's wife? Mississippi
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
300 ICU bed in the whole state?
 
dericwater
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Black: This is what will tip the death rate vertical. Good luck, Mississippians.


"Turning the corner."
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CouldaWouldShoulda: Sitting back and waiting for the, "who cares? they deserve it!" comments.  Don't let me down farkers.


They only deserve it if they flaunted basic safety precautions, ignored warnings and engaged in behavior that was risky. So probably a lot of them. But sadly there will be those who did everything right and still got the disease. For those I have sympathy and hope they recover.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But certain Fark Independents will say this is no big deal.
 
dericwater
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yellowcat: Grew up in Mississippi and still have lots of family and friends there -- live in Florida now.  I'm not sure which state has the worst Governor.  Reeves seems pretty stupid and De Santis is just evil -- both are doing tremendous damage.


What's your feelings about the true numbers in FL? 19.8K deaths (as currently claimed) or more likely more?
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: The COVID-19 death rate with hospital care is 1.7% across all demographics (20%+ among those 70 and older). A naive estimate of the death rate with no hospital care available is 20%.

Mississippi is in denial about what is going to happen to it.


Well, this says just ICU beds, not total beds. So some hospital care may be available. They'll also start shipping people to neighboring states--from experience, Louisiana got some decent hospital networks and since New Orleans was already a hot spot, might be well equipped to handle some overflow.

But if you've played the board game Pandemic, this is where it starts to get bad. Mississippi overflows, filling up neighbors, and then those neighbors start to overflow...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CouldaWouldShoulda: Sitting back and waiting for the, "who cares? they deserve it!" comments.  Don't let me down farkers.


Who cares? They deserve it!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dericwater: Serious Black: This is what will tip the death rate vertical. Good luck, Mississippians.

"Turning the corner."


We're cornering like
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
California aint doing much better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fighting the good fight one carbon footprint at a time.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CouldaWouldShoulda: Sitting back and waiting for the, "who cares? they deserve it!" comments.  Don't let me down farkers.


Not everyone infected are the assholes spreading it. That is one of the biggest piles of shiat for this whole thing - you can do everything right and the people around you largely determine if you get sick or not.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

palelizard: WalkingSedgwick: The COVID-19 death rate with hospital care is 1.7% across all demographics (20%+ among those 70 and older). A naive estimate of the death rate with no hospital care available is 20%.

Mississippi is in denial about what is going to happen to it.

Well, this says just ICU beds, not total beds. So some hospital care may be available. They'll also start shipping people to neighboring states--from experience, Louisiana got some decent hospital networks and since New Orleans was already a hot spot, might be well equipped to handle some overflow.

But if you've played the board game Pandemic, this is where it starts to get bad. Mississippi overflows, filling up neighbors, and then those neighbors start to overflow...


If a state is on the edge of capacity, are they really going to accept out of state patients, ensuring that they reach capacity much sooner?

Just like there won't be staffing help coming from other states (because everyone is needed where they are) there won't be beds anywhere else. If not now, then very soon.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: palelizard: WalkingSedgwick: The COVID-19 death rate with hospital care is 1.7% across all demographics (20%+ among those 70 and older). A naive estimate of the death rate with no hospital care available is 20%.

Mississippi is in denial about what is going to happen to it.

Well, this says just ICU beds, not total beds. So some hospital care may be available. They'll also start shipping people to neighboring states--from experience, Louisiana got some decent hospital networks and since New Orleans was already a hot spot, might be well equipped to handle some overflow.

But if you've played the board game Pandemic, this is where it starts to get bad. Mississippi overflows, filling up neighbors, and then those neighbors start to overflow...

If a state is on the edge of capacity, are they really going to accept out of state patients, ensuring that they reach capacity much sooner?

Just like there won't be staffing help coming from other states (because everyone is needed where they are) there won't be beds anywhere else. If not now, then very soon.


A hospital will take what patients they can, regardless of what state they come from. Most hospitals aren't run by states and those which are generally are university hospitals separate from the political wings of government.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meanmutton: CouldaWouldShoulda: Sitting back and waiting for the, "who cares? they deserve it!" comments.  Don't let me down farkers.

Not everyone infected are the assholes spreading it. That is one of the biggest piles of shiat for this whole thing - you can do everything right and the people around you largely determine if you get sick or not.


Yep. It would be a different story if we could wall off the good states from the bad states. But there are good people stuck in the states where the majority are being dangerous plague rat covidiots, and there are plague rat covidiots in the states trying the hardest.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dericwater: yellowcat: Grew up in Mississippi and still have lots of family and friends there -- live in Florida now.  I'm not sure which state has the worst Governor.  Reeves seems pretty stupid and De Santis is just evil -- both are doing tremendous damage.

What's your feelings about the true numbers in FL? 19.8K deaths (as currently claimed) or more likely more?


Wtf do feeling have to do with it? Are you just soliciting conspiracy theories from random people?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WalkingSedgwick: The COVID-19 death rate with hospital care is 1.7% across all demographics (20%+ among those 70 and older). A naive estimate of the death rate with no hospital care available is 20%.

Mississippi is in denial about what is going to happen to it.


Yeah they are. Fools are out of ICU beds, but not stopping elective surgeries until next Tuesday.
 
