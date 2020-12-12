 Skip to content
(Reuters)   U.S. Army general guarantees first shots in war on Covid will be fired Monday as part of the first wave   (reuters.com) divider line
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still no cure for case of the mondays.
 
tasteme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Microchip me up, baby!
 
jekfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No thanks
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is the suppository one right? My doctor assures me i can be in the first wave that way and I've trusted her in the past.
 
