(Washington Post)   Germany does vaccine prep right   (washingtonpost.com)
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Public health, Immune system, vaccination centers, Health Minister Jens Spahn, Michael Schaich, Interior Ministry  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey! Maybe we can do that here in the good old US of A too!

No we won't.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Germany's Mass Vaccination Centers?

You go first.
 
IDisME
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They engineered the crap out of it and it goes really fast?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Hey! Maybe we can do that here in the good old US of A too!

No we won't.


this
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It helps when the heads of government aren't convinced that everything is just a liberal hoax aimed at making them look bad.

/not that trump needs any help making him look bad, of course. That's the ONE thing he excels at, all by himself.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IDisME: They engineered the crap out of it and it goes really fast?


Too bad the electrical system SUUCKS
 
bob_ross
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aw, I was hoping it was going to be one of those Oktoberfest girls holding two vials...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The string of vaccination centers being built across the country come before Germany even has a vaccine to distribute

.
No surprise there.

If you need a facility built for the intended mass administration of chemicals to human bodies, Germany's your go to.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You mean the Germans are efficient at classifying people and instituting processing of individuals in an orderly fashion.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yet UK Canada and the US have already approved it while Germany hasnt.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Army Corps of Engineers built a similar field hospital at the state fairgrounds in Milwaukee. The web site says they only have 8 patients today. They could use that for vaccinations, or duplicate it in another arena.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IDisME: They over-engineered the crap out of it and it goes bad really fast?


FTFY
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My first Oktoberfest in Chicago, I am sitting there drinking a giant mug of beer, eating some delicious sausage with kraut under a solidly-built tent and the band is playing. I turn to my wife and say "if some guy gets up there and says we're marching on Evanston, I'm in!"

German engineering, seriously
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The string of vaccination centers being built across the country come before Germany even has a vaccine to distribute

.
No surprise there.

If you need a facility built for the intended mass administration of chemicals to human bodies, Germany's your go to.


Just as long as they're not *ahem* reopening some old ones...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if IBM has done any of their management information systems consulting on this vaccination project.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The string of vaccination centers being built across the country come before Germany even has a vaccine to distribute

.
No surprise there.

If you need a facility built for the intended mass administration of chemicals to human bodies, Germany's your go to.

Just as long as they're not *ahem* reopening some old ones...


The worst ones weren't even in Germany. They were in places like Poland which luckily has no right-wing authoritarian government.

Wait they do? shiat...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: I wonder if IBM has done any of their management information systems consulting on this vaccination project.


We could dedicate a new Fanta flavor to be sold with the vaccinations!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Germany does vaccine prep right, in America we're still struggling with the concept that there's something that needs to be vaccinated against.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: IDisME: They engineered the crap out of it and it goes really fast?

Too bad the electrical system SUUCKS


A fellow customer of the Bavarians, I take it?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The US is using CVS and Walgreens as their main vaccination centers.  They already have the infrastructure in place and tested for flu shots and are nationwide in scope.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: I wonder if IBM has done any of their management information systems consulting on this vaccination project.


Bayer looks on Zyclonically.
 
fark account name
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Germany does vaccine prep right, in America we're still struggling with the concept that there's something that needs to be vaccinated against.


List of COVID vaccines developed in Germany:
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has anyone fact checked subby's link?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
mmm, in and out...

oh yeah, the vaccine. That's good, too.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With alcohol?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fark account name: Weatherkiss: Germany does vaccine prep right, in America we're still struggling with the concept that there's something that needs to be vaccinated against.

List of COVID vaccines developed in Germany:

The truth is that Pfizer didn't receive any funding from Operation Warp Speed for the development, clinical trial and manufacturing of the vaccine. Rather, its partner, BioNTech SE, has received money - from the German government.


https://fortune.com/2020/11/09/pfizer​-​vaccine-funding-warp-speed-germany/
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If that happened in the US farkers would spend their time biatching about the company hired to build them and believing it was all a setup by the same buffoon who thinks the virus is a hoax to benefit donors when it was really a case of giving the contract to a company that had proven themselves capable.  But hey, somebody outside the US did it so everything is absolutely on the up and up.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The US is using CVS and Walgreens as their main vaccination centers.  They already have the infrastructure in place and tested for flu shots and are nationwide in scope.


Well....there's the whole -70 component. I get they can leave it in the dry shipper for 2 weeks and doses will go a whole lot faster than that, but this is going to be different from ordinary flu shots.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bowen: TheGreatGazoo: The US is using CVS and Walgreens as their main vaccination centers.  They already have the infrastructure in place and tested for flu shots and are nationwide in scope.

Well....there's the whole -70 component. I get they can leave it in the dry shipper for 2 weeks and doses will go a whole lot faster than that, but this is going to be different from ordinary flu shots.


And I thought state governments were handling the initial distribution of it?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The US is using CVS and Walgreens as their main vaccination centers.  They already have the infrastructure in place and tested for flu shots and are nationwide in scope.


It's worth pointing out too that Germany is tiny compared to the United States.

Put Minnesota and Wisconsin together as one state, and you've got the same land mass as Germany.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Germany invented efficient mass... uh... "inoculations" in 1939. Who are you to judge?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The US is using CVS and Walgreens as their main vaccination centers.  They already have the infrastructure in place and tested for flu shots and are nationwide in scope.


Except the vaccine rolling out first needs to be stored at -70 degrees so they will likely have to get frequent deliveries packed in dry ice of only as many doses as they can administer immediately.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The string of vaccination centers being built across the country come before Germany even has a vaccine to distribute

.
No surprise there.

If you need a facility built for the intended mass administration of chemicals to human bodies, Germany's your go to.


They KNOW they will need to vaccinate tens of millions -- why on earth wouldn't they start preparing facilities beforehand, so they are ready to hit the ground running the second the vaccine itself is available?
 
joker420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah because giving out vaccines is hard.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.