Headline of the year voting!

(Vox)   Worried about coping with staying inside with winter coming and the pandemic still going strong? Here's hygge do it   (vox.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have people not figured out how to cope with social distancing yet?
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Have people not figured out how to cope with social distancing yet?


They've run out of alcohol.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Have people not figured out how to cope with social distancing yet?


Honestly, where I am just banned all social gatherings. People are complaining about it ruining their family Christmas plans and I can think is "Why in the fark did you have a family Christmas planned in the first place you farkwit??"

Also today I saw my neighbour do a gift exchange outside today.  Then everyone put on plastic ponchos and started hugging.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It gets dark here at 4:30.  I'd be hunkering down in a normal year.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Smackledorfer: Have people not figured out how to cope with social distancing yet?

They've run out of alcohol.


They didn't run out; they put 3000% taxes on it.

Being a drunk in that country requires wealth.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Then everyone put on plastic ponchos and started hugging.


Not sure if that is a SMH or a LLH.

/ShakeMyHead, Laugh Like Hell.
//Heck, both.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The selfish cannot stand to be alone.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrparks: DOCTORD000M: Then everyone put on plastic ponchos and started hugging.

Not sure if that is a SMH or a LLH.

/ShakeMyHead, Laugh Like Hell.
//Heck, both.


I went with SICC

/scream into couch cushion
 
phedex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I miss some of my friends so bad that it hurts;  as in if i think too much about some of them I nearly cry. I gotta hold it together for another few months!
 
Pinner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Outlawtsar: Smackledorfer: Have people not figured out how to cope with social distancing yet?

They've run out of alcohol.

They didn't run out; they put 3000% taxes on it.

Being a drunk in that country requires wealth.


Naw...
My relatives in northern Sweden distill their own. Pretty sure it's common in norway.
But yes, booze is expen$ive.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farkers are already proficient at kalsarikänni, why not work on hygge too?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Smackledorfer: Have people not figured out how to cope with social distancing yet?

Honestly, where I am just banned all social gatherings. People are complaining about it ruining their family Christmas plans and I can think is "Why in the fark did you have a family Christmas planned in the first place you farkwit??"

Also today I saw my neighbour do a gift exchange outside today.  Then everyone put on plastic ponchos and started hugging.


Was it raining or did they actually think those were going to protect them from the rona?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
long winters inside? get yourself some mushrooms.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: The selfish cannot stand to be alone.


man ain't that the truth. with a certain someone now at home around the clock i get no peace or quiet. i have to substitute for about a dozen people who used to hear non-stop jaw clacking. we're talking a person who speaks to hear herself speak, who laughs at the end of most of her sentences and somehow thinks i give a hoot about hearing of all sorts of virtual office poop. even our dogs are pretending they don't speak english because they've grown weary of the non stop chatter.

thank God we sleep in separate rooms, or I'd have to listen to hear talk in her sleep.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've been amazed that, just because Americans have discovered that some other culture has a singular word for it, somehow the idea of "just sit back, relax, etc" seems novel.

Wait, Americans have "chillax".  Which is a stupid word*.  But same point.

* portmanteau is for the feeble of mind
/ not you, Natalie; we all love you
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fiancée is currently in the middle of her bi-weekly group video chat with her girlfriends. More people tech-savvy enough to pull it off should do so.

/Had to go in there to see someone's new cat
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: /Had to go in there to see someone's new cat


Way to bury the lede like that.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: The selfish cannot stand to be alone.


Maybe. I just think of myself as a loner, anti-social and curmudgeonly. I'll have no more problem staying inside during the winter than these Hygge people. I don't practice masking or social distancing with my girlfriend, though, you've got to draw the line somewhere.
 
