Headline of the year voting!

(Irish Mirror)   And you thought you were lonely: Farmer goes to matchmaking festival for 72 years straight then finally passes away without finding a wife in all that time   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
64
    Sad, Love  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't worry. I'm halfway there.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ditto.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lisdoonvarna girls are for dating, Knockagulla girls are for marrying.
Everyone in County Clare knows that, sheesh.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You don't know how many hearts he broke in that time. Maybe he didn't actually want to marry so much as he wanted to meet women.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm 65 and completely unsurprised
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: You don't know how many hearts he broke in that time. Maybe he didn't actually want to marry so much as he wanted to meet women.


i think it preposterous that i am paying five bucks a month for this site when i could hear the same things by charging 150 bucks a session
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good ol' Mort.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would he want a wife when he has all those sheep
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rule 1: Maybe you should try to get to know the lady in question.

Rule 2: Don't be weird. Quirky is fine.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
H

syrynxx: Why would he want a wife when he has all those sheep

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
eFarmony
Youtube sDPr5VPWgr8
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude was probably insisting on a Hedy Lamarr despite being unable to land a Tori Spelling.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh he found love
Every second Thursday at Tango Night at the Blue Oyster Bar
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://sciencing.com/make-homemade-m​a​tch-6313358.html
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But all the ladies told him how sweet he was, I'm sure...and such a good friend.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FarmersOnly.com
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds are he was gay and trying to project conformity to what was expected of him.  Neighbor down the road back at the old homestead, nicest guy around, was just like that.  *Beautiful* Victorian home he built himself.  Was married once in the 80s or 90s, and it didnt last six months.  Never really dated since.  He's in his 70s now.   Hopefully the last generation to have to live in a closet.
 
bass555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lucky bastard
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drta, probably died wealthy
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he just wanted to hook up
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone rtfa?
""He never married, the problem was he too good looking, all the girls liked him and it wasn't easy to choose one and leave the rest."

Dude was not lonely. He went there to meet lots and lots of single women.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: Did anyone rtfa?
""He never married, the problem was he too good looking, all the girls liked him and it wasn't easy to choose one and leave the rest."

Dude was not lonely. He went there to meet lots and lots of single women.


"Hey, baby, wanna tractor ride?"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that I think of it, this should be an anime plot. 72 years of marriage age girls vying for his attention.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article reveals he seemed to be a player, dumping girlfriends before the next dance and having a few "lucky escapes".

I no longer have any sympathy. He lived a good long life, enjoyed himself much of that time, and relished being a bachelor.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a way, aren't all festivals "matchmaking" festivals? I went to a matchmaking festival called Lollapalooza in 1992 and met a woman named Anya, who followed me around the entire day. My buddies came up with the clever saying, "Once you get her on ya, can't get her off ya."
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His motto was always  'You Only Lisdoonvarna Once!'"
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: You don't know how many hearts he broke in that time. Maybe he didn't actually want to marry so much as he wanted to meet women.


Exactly, maybe he got enough strange every year from the festival and felt content until the next one.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: In a way, aren't all festivals "matchmaking" festivals? I went to a matchmaking festival called Lollapalooza in 1992 and met a woman named Anya, who followed me around the entire day. My buddies came up with the clever saying, "Once you get her on ya, can't get her off ya."


Dad?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Don't worry. I'm halfway there.


Can I enquire as to your current abode?

Are you domiciled upon a prayer, perchance?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is nobody else totally transfixed by the fact that the matchmaker is named Willie Daly?

That's only fractionally less perfect than Roger Moore.

/phrasing!
 
Revenge of the Muttonstache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Dude was probably insisting on a Hedy Lamarr despite being unable to land a Tori Spelling.


That's Hedley
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. He must have been a complete asshole.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, how sad.

"He never married, the problem was he too good looking, all the girls liked him and it wasn't easy to choose one and leave the rest."

Wait a minute. We got a player over here.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory, Number 1 dating question: "How would you describe the taste of alfalfa grass?"
Family Guy Farmers Only
Youtube JW1zxULWxeg
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Road_King:

The top wants to see that not happen, because where else could they project their insecurites about sexuality?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Road_King: Odds are he was gay and trying to project conformity to what was expected of him.  Neighbor down the road back at the old homestead, nicest guy around, was just like that.  *Beautiful* Victorian home he built himself.  Was married once in the 80s or 90s, and it didnt last six months.  Never really dated since.  He's in his 70s now.   Hopefully the last generation to have to live in a closet.


Yeah, we had a cousin who graduated with my dad... every reunion his "girlfriend" failed to show up for one reason or another. The family knew, but didn't really care. He had a campground that he owned, but he never let the family come check it out.

It's really a shame. So much missed out on over maintaining "cover"
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village:

Really?

Oi.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LesserEvil:

Gay nudist swinger campground is the name of my made up band
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reads to me like ol' Mick was pulling tail right and left, and didn't really look to hard for the right lady to ruin all that for him.

Good on ya, Mick!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Lonely
Youtube tczQn9hxvIw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H​I8Xhw​ncEW4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3_tE​-​7ouco
 
Grumpletonian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nothing to be sad about, dude was a swinging bachelor who loved the ladies. And apparently the ladies loved him back. For the weekend anyway.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby sounds needy. Never being married doesn't mean he was never in a relationship
 
Devo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: In a way, aren't all festivals "matchmaking" festivals? I went to a matchmaking festival called Lollapalooza in 1992 and met a woman named Anya, who followed me around the entire day. My buddies came up with the clever saying, "Once you get her on ya, can't get her off ya."


Yes I remember. There is someone I want you to meet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ted Kaczynski is a virgin. Just saying.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He never married, the problem was he too good looking, all the girls liked him and it wasn't easy to choose one and leave the rest."

Yeah...sounds like he wasn't really looking for a wife.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Road_King: Odds are he was gay and trying to project conformity to what was expected of him.  Neighbor down the road back at the old homestead, nicest guy around, was just like that.  *Beautiful* Victorian home he built himself.  Was married once in the 80s or 90s, and it didnt last six months.  Never really dated since.  He's in his 70s now.   Hopefully the last generation to have to live in a closet.


That's far more likely... but it's far more fun imagining that he's a sad sack with no personality ( ._.)
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From the article, it wasn't looking for a wife.  He was playing around with lots of women and had lots of fun.  Just because he wasn't married doesn't mean he was lonely.  Likely far from it.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: From the article, it wasn't looking for a wife.  He was playing around with lots of women and had lots of fun.  Just because he wasn't married doesn't mean he was lonely.  Likely far from it.


Shhh...you're ruining things with the facts.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you can't find a match in 72 years, maybe it's you. Nope, no maybe about it. It's you..
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tasteme: Ted Kaczynski is a virgin. Just saying.


after all these years in prison he may have met someone nice.
 
