(Denver Channel)   Colorado law does something almost unheard of by revoking certifications for police who lie   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
About. Farking. Time.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
that's a good start.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good for them.

Bad for the other 49 states.

The bad actors will just move out of state.

What would really help would be to charge and convict them of perjury so they can't get a law enforcement job anywhere.

Remember kids, laws are only for some people!
 
CokeBear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They can't keep doing this. Soon there wouldn't be any cops left anywhere.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
well I guess Colorado's abolishing the police
 
orneryredguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: well I guess Colorado's abolishing the police


No, just the dishonest lying ones ... oh.  Yeah, pretty much.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CO is going to have some really aggressive and underpaid mall security next year.
 
