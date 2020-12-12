 Skip to content
(Axios)   The pandemic is killing public life   (axios.com)
posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2020 at 4:34 PM



Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.


I've had numerous zoom meetings over the past few months that would have been far far easier to have in person.

Also if you move somewhere where you don't know people your first social contacts are often  coworkers: where's a good place to eat/grab a beer, what's good in town, etc.). Not to say it can't be done without that, but it does make things easier
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I read that as 'pubic lice' and was thinking 'good'
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: I read that as 'pubic lice' and was thinking 'good'


Well yeah. That too.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT'S THE F*CKIN' POINT YOU NUMPTIES!

SIT THE F*CK DOWN, STOP TRYING TO TOUCH EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING! IT'S A PANDEMIC, NOT A SNOW DAY!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My introverted ass is laughing it's, uh, ass off.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When "public life" is so damn miserable, and now carries the extra danger of a possibly fatal disease, why wouldn't a rational person stay home?

All the irrational plague rats are out there.

I don't want to encounter them, ever, plague or no.

I feel badly for all the people who can't retreat to their homes and stay there, I really do. I can't do anything about it personally except to vote for people who will try to improve the situation nationally.

I especially fear for public schools. Public schools provide a social baseline, a societal "everyone should know this" standard, and while this has been problematic for some time (like Texas calling all the shots when it comes to the content of text books), there has been nothing else that society has used for such a baseline "here is where reality sits" than generally equal public schools.

Which is why rapethuglicants have been working so hard for decades to kill them, and unfortunately, the current pandemic is only helping make happen.

I don't have a solution.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe it'll kill pubic lice, too, Subby.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But the forced retreat from public life will have toxic ramifications unless the places and services we all share can be saved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

no1curr: your first social contacts are often coworkers: where's a good place to eat/grab a beer, what's good in town, etc.)


The answer is easy right now.
Best place to eat/grab a beer is at home.
Actually that's the answer anyhow.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, then we'll just have to redefine the terms, now won't we?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Failure to appropriately respond to the pandemic when we had the chance is killing public life.

Fixed.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

silvervial: When "public life" is so damn miserable, and now carries the extra danger of a possibly fatal disease, why wouldn't a rational person stay home?

All the irrational plague rats are out there.

I don't want to encounter them, ever, plague or no.

I feel badly for all the people who can't retreat to their homes and stay there, I really do. I can't do anything about it personally except to vote for people who will try to improve the situation nationally.

I especially fear for public schools. Public schools provide a social baseline, a societal "everyone should know this" standard, and while this has been problematic for some time (like Texas calling all the shots when it comes to the content of text books), there has been nothing else that society has used for such a baseline "here is where reality sits" than generally equal public schools.

Which is why rapethuglicants have been working so hard for decades to kill them, and unfortunately, the current pandemic is only helping make happen.

I don't have a solution.


What Finland did. Make private schools illegal. That way the rich people will make sure they don't go to pot.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.


Normal people end up making friends at the work place. You know... unless they are assholes.

/hint hint
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: But the forced retreat from public life will have toxic ramifications unless the places and services we all share can be saved.

[Fark user image 225x225]


What a toxic ramification might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bad excuse for 'journalism' right there. Trying to frighten people with bullet points lifted from elsewhere. Classy.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.


I never would have guessed I'd adjust to working from home as well as I have. Even so, I have found a number of times in the past nine or so months where, despite being able to resolve an issue remotely, I would have been more capable of doing my work if I could meet with my team in person. I've also found establishing a collegial bond with my teammates is difficult remotely. I want to go back to work in my office because there are good reasons to be physically proximate to the people you work with. I don't want to go back to work in my office 100% of the time because, frankly, a lot of work does not need to be done while physically in the office.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: I read that as 'pubic lice' and was thinking 'good'


Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.


I'm misanthropic.
I know. Those of you who know me are shocked, I'm sure.
I started working from home 3 years ago

Frankly, I was going to quit, but they wanted to keep me on, and offered to let me, despite never allowing anyone to do so.

Fast forward 3 years, suddenly, I'm the model they need to copy.

And co workers are not hugely in a mood to go to an office after adapting.

Maybe a couple days a week, because their gym membership is next to yhe office, and they joined precovid.

Maybe they commute to the city and would like to shop twice a week.

But no one is in a mood to be crowded in a meeting room for a power point ever again

Genie is out.

New paradigms are strategizing an optimal synergistic work flow which is more ergonomically in tune with the life flow of your work force.

Scale down. Renegotiate the leases.

Get over it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I read it as 'public life' instead of 'pubic lice' and I said 'good'.

Because my experiences over the past few years have convinced me that most people are awful and turned me into a misanthrope.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: What Finland did. Make private schools illegal. That way the rich people will make sure they don't go to pot.


Given the First Amendment and the near-absolute freedom of religion it carves out, it's going to be really difficult, if not nearly impossible, to ban religious schools, and/or to prevent people from claiming a religious exemption and homeschooling.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened. Nearly 14% of office space in Midtown Manhattan is vacant, the highest rate since the depths of the 2009 recession.

Not to mention how dire the situation looks for buggy whip manufacturers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: I read that as 'pubic lice' and was thinking 'good'


There have been Brazilians of infections.
 
indylaw
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's the consequence of incompetence back in February. We could have made plans to test and contact trace and limit exposure early on. We could have been South Korea or New Zealand. Instead, we're Wuhan.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For schools:  it will be just like electricity in CA.  "You have to conserve energy so we don't run out!". Then " you did a good job conserving, and now we don't have enough money, so we have to raise your rates".  Just do the same with schools.  As there are fewer and fewer students, just tax people more.  Eventually there will be but a single student and that one student will cost nearly infinity dollars.

Problem solved.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Failure to appropriately respond to the pandemic when we had the chance is killing public life.

Fixed.


In February, appropriately wasn't the accepted nomenclature, Dude. What held sway of the Farkly vernacular was bats, pangolins, warm weather, and Americans aren't the suppressed people foreigners are.

Blanket dismissals much like "Fixed" were asserted as commonly then, too.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indylaw: That's the consequence of incompetence back in February. We could have made plans to test and contact trace and limit exposure early on. We could have been South Korea or New Zealand. Instead, we're Wuhan.


We are not Wuhan. Wuhan locked shirt down when they had no other choice. They blocked sick and exposed people in their homes for weeks at a time. They instituted massive testing programs that included every last resident when rising case loads threatened an outbreak. They successfully suppressed the virus. We never did that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that a virus that is most easily avoided by wearing face masks in public and avoiding social gatherings is doing damage to public life.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
[obvious.jpg] [monosyllabic_grunt.jpg]
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

no1curr: Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.

I've had numerous zoom meetings over the past few months that would have been far far easier to have in person.

Also if you move somewhere where you don't know people your first social contacts are often  coworkers: where's a good place to eat/grab a beer, what's good in town, etc.). Not to say it can't be done without that, but it does make things easier


It makes things easier only for the extroverted people.

As an introvert, work from home / remote work is the best thing to happen to me in my career so far. Offices are pointless for people like me. I don't want to be there, I don't want to see anybody there, I'm less productive there, and any meetings you can have with me I actually feel better having over a Skype call.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened
seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was gonna say it's killing my pubic life too, but
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Failure to appropriately respond to the pandemic when we had the chance is killing public life.

Fixed.


Came to say this.

On an economic slant, I've had to shelve several avenues of career exploration, all of them involving some sort of social interaction, as many jobs do.  Example:  I was exploring becoming a firefighter paramedic.  Ridealong?  No, thanks.  I also wanted to book a short flight with a local pilot, just to get an idea of what it's like behind the controls, even if I only ever get a sport license for fun.  Nope.

I've saved hundreds of bucks by not buying stuff I would have otherwise casually purchased.  Visits to the music store are heavily curtailed. I only buy the bare essentials for curbside pickup:  no impulse buys.  Haven't been inside a gas station since this started.  It's money that's not circulating and may never again, now that I fully realize how much I spent on useless crap.

So anti-maskers can pipe down with their "shutdowns kill the economy" bullshiat.  Dragging this shiatshow straight into infinity is what's really killing the economy, when we should have dug deep and gotten this under control months ago.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Begoggle: But the forced retreat from public life will have toxic ramifications unless the places and services we all share can be saved.

[Fark user image 225x225]

What a toxic ramification might look like.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Yikes!

Fark user imageView Full Size



Eins, zwei, drei, alle! 1

Ooooh You cannot reach me now
Ooooh No matter how you try
Goodbye cruel world it's over
Walk on by
Sitting in a bunker here behind my wall
Waiting for the worms to come (Worms to come)
In perfect isolation here behind my wall
Waiting for the worms to come (Worms to come)
Will the Audience convene at one fifteen, outside Brixton town hall, where we will be going... 1
Waiting to cut out the deadwood
Waiting to clean up the city
Waiting to follow the worms
Waiting to put on a black shirt
Waiting to weed out the weaklings
Waiting to smash in their windows
And kick in their doors
Waiting for the final solution
To strengthen the strain
Waiting to follow the worms
Waiting to turn on the showers
And fire the ovens
Waiting for the queers and the coons
And the reds and the Jews
Waiting to follow the worms
Would you like to see Britannia
Rule again my friend
All you have to do is follow the worms
Would you like to send our coloured cousins
Home again my friend
All you need to do is follow the worms.
The Worms will convene outside Brixton Town Hall.
We'll be moving along at about 12 o'clock down Stockwell Road
{? and then we'll cross at?} {Abbot's Road}
And we'll be covering some distance, twelve minutes to three we'll be moving along Lambeth Road towards Vauxhall Bridge.
Now when we get to the other side of Vauxhall Bridge we're in Westminster {Borough } area.
It's quite possible we may encounter some Jew boys and from now on {? we've got to be careful?} by the way we go.
At eighteen after midday, {? we'll all be at Hyde Park! and there we'll continue?...}
Hammer, hammer... 1
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
(that was all centered, so much for the Fark "preview")
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.


Some of us work in industries where collaboration is an important part of our jobs. Just because you Fark IT guys can get away with copy/pasting lines of code from your couch doesn't mean everyone's work environment is the same.
 
70Ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had a doctor's appt and passed a stop the steal roadside attraction in this little town near my town.  You hear about this sh*t but it is a little unnerving to see forty people milling around maskless with, at least, fifty flags and twenty tables the intersection by the Costco.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It didn't have to be this way.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.


I know people that legitimately have a hard time working at home.   I love it.  My wife hates it.

Strokes for folks, and all that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TWO WEEKS TO SLOW IT.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Serious Black: indylaw: That's the consequence of incompetence back in February. We could have made plans to test and contact trace and limit exposure early on. We could have been South Korea or New Zealand. Instead, we're Wuhan.

We are not Wuhan. Wuhan locked shirt down when they had no other choice. They blocked sick and exposed people in their homes for weeks at a time. They instituted massive testing programs that included every last resident when rising case loads threatened an outbreak. They successfully suppressed the virus. We never did that.


The prevailing argument on Fark in February was the measures in Wuhan were not "containment" and therefore pointless. Same on Slashdot. A frequently mod-supported tool named Shanghai Bill dismissed the opinion that closing the flights out of China was not sufficient and that, as with 9-11, all air travel should be stopped to address establishing an R0 to save lives the greatest number of lives...their refutation?

It's a wash. That was his mod-supported position. It's a wash.
 
Avery614
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.

Normal people end up making friends at the work place. You know... unless they are assholes.

/hint hint


fark that, I make colleagues, associates, collaborators and acquaintances.  I don't want my personal life following me to work, and I certainly don't want my work life following me home. I have more friends and family than I can handle already. Work is work, home is home and never the 2 shall meet.

Besides, what kind of socially inept loser needs work in order to make what are almost assuredly "friends?"
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.

Normal people end up making friends at the work place. You know... unless they are assholes.

/hint hint


People who hate their personal life spend all their time at work trying to make friends with strangers.

You're not there to make friends.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LewDux: Xai: I read that as 'pubic lice' and was thinking 'good'

[Fark user image image 260x194]
RIP


Bed bug cases are probably down.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Bslim: This one:
"And the office - that private space in public where many of us used to gather on a daily basis - is mortally threatened."

The "office" is not a f*cking social club. If you can do the work remotely then that's what you do. Get a life.

I never would have guessed I'd adjust to working from home as well as I have. Even so, I have found a number of times in the past nine or so months where, despite being able to resolve an issue remotely, I would have been more capable of doing my work if I could meet with my team in person. I've also found establishing a collegial bond with my teammates is difficult remotely. I want to go back to work in my office because there are good reasons to be physically proximate to the people you work with. I don't want to go back to work in my office 100% of the time because, frankly, a lot of work does not need to be done while physically in the office.


That's completely natural.

No one is saying to stay home 24/7 once we're safe.

But there's no need (obviously) to be wasting so much time and fuel on commuting 5 days a week.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Working from home:
(1) I don't have to hear boring stories about anybody'd crotchfruit. Nobody farking cares what your sprog jammed up its nose this weekend, Karen.
(2) Nobody heating fish in the microwave.
(3) If somebody hasn't flushed, I know it's either me or Mrs. PCoC. But here, people always flush. NOBODY CARES ABOUT YOUR MONSTER DOOKIE, KEVIN, QUIT SHOWING IT OFF.
(4) I can play death metal as loud as I want while I work.
(5) CATS!!!!
(6) Commute from bed to desk is measured in steps, not miles.
(7) Better computer uptime and better IT equipment.
(8) I can drink anytime I want and YOU CAN'T STOP ME.
(9) Pants are optional.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Avery614: Besides, what kind of socially inept loser needs work in order to make what are almost assuredly "friends?"


People that are forced to be polite around the people they wouldn't normally give the time of day too because of how they smell.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On a serious note - some of you people sound like real peaches to work with. Holy shiat.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If anything good came from the pandemic, it introduced a lot of employers and employees to remote working.

Getting a whole bunch of people off the roads means less consumption of resources of all kinds.

I get an extra two hours of productive time each day with my commute now being the 15 second trek from the bedroom to the office room.

My employer doesn't have to provide an office for me, nor equip it, nor maintain it.

If there was ever a win-win, remote working is it.
 
