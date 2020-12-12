 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(Local10 WPLG)   It's almost as if the state is filled with old people, anti-maskers, science-deniers, and, well, Floridians   (local10.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, 1973, 1967, 1976, Days of the year, 1977, 1979, 1966, 1980  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2020 at 1:49 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
330,605 people906 people are moving to the state of Florida every day. 330,605 people are moving to Florida every year. That's equal to adding a city slightly larger than Orlando every year, according to a report released online this week by state economist.Jul 26, 2019

Florida headlines for years to come.

Google says you have to die to get out of FL
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
US cases per day: 232k

FL cases per day: 11k (per article)

FL cases as a % of US total: 4.7%

FL population as a % of US total: 6.5%
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
well, that's a good fark up
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SomeAmerican: US cases per day: 232k

FL cases per day: 11k (per article)

FL cases as a % of US total: 4.7%

FL population as a % of US total: 6.5%


Now now, don't be injecting logic into this discussion. We can't have that sort of clear-headed thinking around here.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are these official numbers or do they actually reflect reality?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Are these official numbers or do they actually reflect reality?


It's 2020. What the hell does reality have to do with anything?
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 words: Ron DeCovid
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dammit, we're trying to catch California here!  We gotta get these numbers up!  Know what they call the state that finishes second?  The Loser!
/Well, it makes a much sense as any other reason some of my under educated fellow Floridians gather closely, don't mask, and continue to support the idea of an open economy over good sense.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was sitting in O'Hare last week waiting to catch a flight to Seattle.   A UA attendant pushing a wheelchair with a huge fat man with four bags of MacDonalds on his lap dropped him off.  He was very loud about not getting out of the chair because of his bad back.   His phone died, so he managed to find the courage to get up and waddle around the terminal looking for a charging station, so I guess miracles do happen.

Anyway, he struck up a conversation with this other really loud person who wanted us all to know she was from Tampa, and everything in Florida was just groovy because their governor was just awesome.  Fatty McBurger nodded and agreed and lamented the socialist state of Washington.

/ Got nuthin'
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I was sitting in O'Hare last week waiting to catch a flight to Seattle.   A UA attendant pushing a wheelchair with a huge fat man with four bags of MacDonalds on his lap dropped him off.  He was very loud about not getting out of the chair because of his bad back.   His phone died, so he managed to find the courage to get up and waddle around the terminal looking for a charging station, so I guess miracles do happen.

Anyway, he struck up a conversation with this other really loud person who wanted us all to know she was from Tampa, and everything in Florida was just groovy because their governor was just awesome.  Fatty McBurger nodded and agreed and lamented the socialist state of Washington.

/ Got nuthin'


If the Covid don't get 'em, the 'beetus will.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bang up job there Gov. Deathsantis
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Week ending December 11, 2020
New coronavirus cases per day
per 100,000 population
Seven day average

RI.....117.4
OH.....103.7
IN.....94.9
ID.....90.5
TN.....90.4
AK.....88.4
NV.....85.9
KS.....83.4
SD.....83.4
UT.....82.5
AZ.....82.1
NE.....80.9
MN.....80.2
PA.....79.6
NM.....79.2
DE.....78.8
WY.....76.8
CT.....76.4
OK.....74
KY.....72.8
CO.....72
AL.....71.5
MT.....71.4
WI.....71.2
CA.....71.2
IL.....70.9
MA.....69.7
AR.....68.1
WV.....68
ND.....67.7
MS.....65.8
NH.....60.1
MO.....58.3
MI.....57
NC.....55.3
NJ.....53.7
SC.....52.7
LA.....52.3
NY.....50.3
MD.....45.3
VA.....44.8
IA.....43.5
FL.....42.6
TX.....38.3
GA.....38.1
DC.....37.2
WA.....36.6
OR.....33.2
PR.....30.2
ME.....25.1
VT.....17.7
VI.....16.3
GU.....10.3
HI.....7.2
MP.....1.8
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's always amazing how California gets a freepass and Pennsylvania literally fraudulent cutting their positivity rate in half vs Johns Hopkins goes ignored.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cewley: 2 words: Ron DeCovid


DeSantis is up for reelection in 2022. If he gets reelected, I might seriously think about finding another place to live.

Of course, as a Floridian, I think about that a lot anyway.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Week ending December 11, 2020
New coronavirus cases per day
per 100,000 population
Seven day average

RI.....117.4
OH.....103.7
IN.....94.9
ID.....90.5
TN.....90.4
AK.....88.4
NV.....85.9
KS.....83.4
SD.....83.4
UT.....82.5
AZ.....82.1
NE.....80.9
MN.....80.2
PA.....79.6
NM.....79.2
DE.....78.8
WY.....76.8
CT.....76.4
OK.....74
KY.....72.8
CO.....72
AL.....71.5
MT.....71.4
WI.....71.2
CA.....71.2
IL.....70.9
MA.....69.7
AR.....68.1
WV.....68
ND.....67.7
MS.....65.8
NH.....60.1
MO.....58.3
MI.....57
NC.....55.3
NJ.....53.7
SC.....52.7
LA.....52.3
NY.....50.3
MD.....45.3
VA.....44.8
IA.....43.5
FL.....42.6
TX.....38.3
GA.....38.1
DC.....37.2
WA.....36.6
OR.....33.2
PR.....30.2
ME.....25.1
VT.....17.7
VI.....16.3
GU.....10.3
HI.....7.2
MP.....1.8


Source? Want to bookmark.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Riche: Are these official numbers or do they actually reflect reality?


Are the official numbers coming in with guns drawn?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Cewley: 2 words: Ron DeCovid

DeSantis is up for reelection in 2022. If he gets reelected, I might seriously think about finding another place to live.

Of course, as a Floridian, I think about that a lot anyway.


The dems will put up a potato as usual. I'm banking on it being Nikki. The lady that decided to use tax dollars to put her face on all the gas pumps and grocery scales.
 
solobarik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Funny how its mostly in democratic controlled counties.

/Funny, that
 
joker420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They are trying to catch up to CA.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Source? Want to bookmark.


I download the history from here, and suck it up into an Access database.

US by state
https://covidtracking.com/data/downloa​d

The same kind of info by country is here
https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus​-source-data
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: US cases per day: 232k

FL cases per day: 11k (per article)

FL cases as a % of US total: 4.7%

FL population as a % of US total: 6.5%


Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: US cases per day: 232k

FL cases per day: 11k (per article)

FL cases as a % of US total: 4.7%

FL population as a % of US total: 6.5%


DeSantis just sent some of his troops to your front door to confiscate your Fark account.
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are those numbers before or after they fired that chick for saying they were fiddling w/the numbers?????

Then the cops come a knocking pointing guns at her kids!!!

I just luv da Keystone copz of today, they're all soooooooo laughable....NOT!!!!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

solobarik: Funny how its mostly in democratic controlled counties.

/Funny, that


The number of infections is correlated to the population. Amazing.
One of the big difficulties we face in deTrumpification is innumeracy - a huge portion of the population cannot grasp simple numeric relationships, and Republicans use that ignorance as a weapon against us.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.