(KRON 4)   How did COVID take over San Francisco? Basketball, of course. Wait... what?   (kron4.com) divider line
899 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2020 at 1:11 PM (1 hour ago)



25 Comments
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was assured it was outdoor dining!

/meanwhile religious services indoors are ok????
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you stop calling travelling.
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better close the restaurants just to be sure
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I was assured it was outdoor dining!

/meanwhile religious services indoors are ok????


It is much easier to social distance in church than on a basketball court.  Well, unless your're an alter boy.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basketball Jones
Youtube DlhWPVJNAOo
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the "Stupid" tag on a day off?
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.


Yeah, someone needs a map of Northern California. And SF's COVID numbers have actually been pretty good.
 
Devo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It is kinda BS if you ask me.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.


If we can still call them the San Francisco 49ers, subby can say what he/she wants.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Devo: Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.

[Fark user image image 500x500]

It is kinda BS if you ask me.


Not sure if I should shake my tiny fist...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Same thing happening in the northeast with youth hockey and to a lesser extent, interestingly, in football here in the south. (Outdoors has to be the x factor there)

You think if the parents are lax enough to take the risk of their kid being indoors in a gym / rink all day with 200 other kids they're also smart enough to have taught their kids to keep their masks on?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Hong Kong...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.

If we can still call them the San Francisco 49ers, subby can say what he/she wants.


Same with what should be the Spring Valley Raiders.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: KingKauff: Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.

If we can still call them the San Francisco 49ers, subby can say what he/she wants.

Same with what should be the Spring Valley Raiders.


Or the Vinings Braves.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fecking eejits.  Safe return to sports isn't hard - roller derby has done all the work - just copy them.

This Women's Roller Derby League Made A Better COVID-19 Plan Than Trump | Full Frontal on TBS
Youtube Fg3esHj2bz8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You mean $500 basketball shoes don't protect you from the 'rona? I'm not sure I want to live on this planet anymore :-/
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.


Spreads all the way out to Place County.
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Underhanded of them.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.

Yeah, someone needs a map of Northern California. And SF's COVID numbers have actually been pretty good.


Thank God.
Now the mayor can go party in Napa some more.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Same thing happening in the northeast with youth hockey and to a lesser extent, interestingly, in football here in the south. (Outdoors has to be the x factor there)



Youth hockey coach in the NE here. the majority of leagues aren't operating because nobody in their right mind would right insurance policies that protected them, and even if they did, participation would be way down in your average house league.

A few of the more elite leagues are, but they have far deeper pockets than your local house league, and for that matter, are taking a lot of precautions, not to mention its a really small subset of kids, and the data on kids is that they aren't much at risk. Probably more so at risk from playing hockey than from covid. Locker rooms are closed, its non-contact anyway, etc.

For the kids in those leagues, it may very well be a good ride to a good college. I've got no qualms with them still playing.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair though, if there was ONE sport that has no business being played right now, outside of top level stuff that can effectively bubble, its basketball.

I mean the game just doesn't work if you aren't leaning in on someone and in their face.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Cyberluddite: In other news, San Francisco is now apparently part of Santa Clara County, according to Subby anyway.

Yeah, someone needs a map of Northern California. And SF's COVID numbers have actually been pretty good.


Which is a relief since before the current lock down anywhere within 3 blocks of Lucca's Deli was packed with young, unmasked outdoor diners. It's as if younger people are stupid A.F. Who knew there were so many republicans in SF? :D
 
great_tigers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks Gavin Newsom
 
