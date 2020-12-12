 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(CNN)   "Hey Doc, why does this vaccine smell like tuna?"   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Temperature, Thermo King, doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Trane Technologies, Pharmaceutical products, Fahrenheit, lot of planning, new product  
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2020 at 12:06 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better than corpses, like what the other truck carried when it worked as a morgue reefer.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hey Doc, why does this vaccine smell like tuna?"


"Only two -- I mean, three things smell like tuna. One of them is tuna. The most recent one is now Vulvax."
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are three things that smell like fish.
One of them is... fish.
The other two
Are growing
On
You
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COOL tag got left out in the cold?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like fish, tastes like chicken, hold your nose and keep on injectin'
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Saw this gem on FB
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do these "doctors" believe this?  Do they just like inciting fear and panic, or is it just Russian bots?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
808 State - Thermo Kings *SERIOUS ACID* 1988
Youtube kfM-BsBhmhw
A Thermo King reference? Here you are then; please to enjoy some old school live acid house.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Better than corpses, like what the other truck carried when it worked as a morgue reefer.


I would hit some Morgue Reefer.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Saw this gem on FB
[Fark user image 425x693]
Do these "doctors" believe this?  Do they just like inciting fear and panic, or is it just Russian bots?


Speaking of bad state actors:
FTFA: "Security is also a concern. Earlier this month, IBM (IBM) said it found that hackers had been targeting key actors in cold chain, and that the effort had 'the hallmarks of a state-sponsored attack.' Companies that make up the cold chain say their products are secure and don't view hacks as a major threat." (Emphasis mine)

I wonder just how badly Trump's deliberate mismanagement has damaged the US's ability to predict/prevent this kind of thing.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem with this, unless it's made to be snorted in lines like cocaine. Some of the doctors were college students in the 80s so you never know...
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hobbes will gladly take it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RedWineBuzz: BitwiseShift: Better than corpses, like what the other truck carried when it worked as a morgue reefer.

I would hit some Morgue Reefer.


I knew some guys who would occasionally pepper their joints with embalming fluid back in the 90's. They were not well known for their good decision-making. I did not partake
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Saw this gem on FB
[Fark user image 425x693]
Do these "doctors" believe this?  Do they just like inciting fear and panic, or is it just Russian bots?


'Free speech' is too free. It will be the death of us yet, as long as there's a large populace that's ignorant and gullible.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Saw this gem on FB
[Fark user image 425x693]
Do these "doctors" believe this?  Do they just like inciting fear and panic, or is it just Russian bots?


Why? Malice.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I may have missed it somewhere in the millions of articles about these vaccines but has anyone said what getting vaccinated will cost?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I may have missed it somewhere in the millions of articles about these vaccines but has anyone said what getting vaccinated will cost?


As an absolute answer, in the US, no one really knows.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: I may have missed it somewhere in the millions of articles about these vaccines but has anyone said what getting vaccinated will cost?


The orange one says for free.

The drug companies are shooting for under $20
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.